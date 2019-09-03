Barber Baptist
Colossians 1:27: "To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory.”
Happy birthday and God bless Stacey Eubanks.
Ron Philpot entitled the morning message “Acclimation.” For God’s people to live in acclimation, they are in agreement. Discord, which is the opposite, describes the nature of being in disagreement. The power of God can only work to glorify him when there is true unity.
Acts 1:12-14: "Then returned they unto Jerusalem from the mount called Olivet, which is from Jerusalem a sabbath day’s journey. And when they were come in, they went up into an upper room where abode both Peter and James, and John, and Andrew, Phillip, and Thomas, Bartholomew, and Mathew, James, the son of Alphaeus and Simon Zelotes, and Judas the brother of James. These all continued with one accord in prayer and supplication, with the women, and Mary the mother of Jesus, and with His brethren.”
Division and destruction evolve from discord within the church.
Romans 1:28-32: "And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers, backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, Without understanding, covenant breakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful. Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.”
When there is strife, there is confusion and God will not work; instead, the enemy will have rule.
Proverbs 17:14: "The beginning of strife is as when one letteth out water, therefore leave off contention, before it be meddled with.”
When we chose to harbor disagreement, criticism or anger, we harbor it against God because we are his children and his body. We hurt God’s calling in each of our lives and the life of the church as a whole.
May we always forgive and live in one accord that God may be glorified.
Acts 2:1-3: And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. And suddenly there came a sound from heaven as a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting.”
Philippians 2:2-3: "Fulfill ye my joy, that ye be like-minded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind. Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory, but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves.”
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
Services for Sunday morning, Sept. 1, opened with prayer and songs of praise as the Lord’s presence was felt in our midst. “The Resurrected Christ” was taken from John 14:19, Mark 6:1-6, and Romans 3:6.
Because of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, there is hope and promise of a new life to every person. The Apostle Paul, in teaching the Romans, used great wisdom in leading the new converts to an understanding of holiness and in living a godly life. Many of them mistakenly believed that they could sin and grace would be extended all the more.
Grace is not a license to sin. It is the unmerited favor of God, underserved by mankind. Paul had to teach the young church in Rome three things after he showed them that God does not approve of evil.
He taught them of obligations that every Christian has in their walk with God: faithfulness, tithing, prayer, resisting temptations, holiness and modest dress. He taught them the advantages we have in living for God: peace of mind, knowing that we can cast our cares upon him for he cares for us. He loadeth us daily with benefits. Then he told them of the enjoyment there is in serving God.
The kingdom of God is not meat and drink, as men suppose, but righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Ghost. There is joy in living a clean, godly life, in going to church, in prayer. Paul had to refute what these young converts had been taught before he could feed them spiritual truths. A Christian is to “die out” to sin and the “old man” and his old way of life.
A dead man has no obligations to the past; likewise, a person who has repented, been baptized in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins and filled with the Holy Ghost has no obligation to sin. Temptations may come, but they have no power over him. He is buried with the Lord in baptism and planted together with him.
The “seed” or “new man” derives strength from a new source and becomes what the Lord wants him to become. Just as Jesus Christ, God manifest in flesh, arose from the grave, so does anyone who is born again of the water and of the Spirit arise to walk in newness of life, becoming a son of God.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498 or 918-401-0368. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Everyone is welcome to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you for small group studies on Sunday at 8:45 a.m., and worship service begins at 10 a.m. A new five-week Bible study will begin Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. The study is on "The Overcomers."
This Sunday, Pastor Rachel's message will be Jesus Christ, his only Son, our Lord. The Scripture readings are Psalm 139:1-3, John 3:16-21 and Philippians 2:5-11.
Last Sunday, Scripture readings were John 1:1-14 and Genesis 1:1-19. Pastor Rachel began her message with a summary of the "Chronicles of Narnia." God is full of surprises. Genesis 1 is a ballad of striking voices. The world is not here by chance. Look, listen and see the music and the theater of God's glory, his Word.
Stand up and say "I'm somebody that God has made and you are too!" Ask God what to do with your time, money and energy. God created the world. We are called. Be moved to praise God. Nurture what God has placed in your hand.
The church doors will be open Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for registered voters in Cherokee County Precinct No. 9. There will be a Keys School Bond election. Come to the east side of the church to the back door.
The Tahlequah Camera Club will be meeting in the Fellowship Hall also that evening at 7 p.m. The Stitching B's quilting group meets every Thursday at 10 p.m. The morning exercise group meets at 8 a.m. every weekday.
Thank you for sharing your prayers, time talents and service at Cookson United Methodist Church.
Cindy Ballew
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Sandra Clark, Zoee Ward, Gracie Stanley and Lula Thompson sang “Build me a Cabin in the Corner of Gloryland” and “When he Calls, I’ll Fly Away.”
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors and Pastor Clark the teens. Shawna Shirril was in charge of the nursery today.
Brother Don Clinton taught the adult class from Matthew 16:21-25. Good relationships are important. Our relationship with God is of the upmost importance.
The key to building a great and eternal relationship is drawing nigh to God. The Word of God tells us that if we will draw nigh unto God that he will draw nigh unto us. We can get as close to God as we want. He is ever ready to build a deep and everlasting relationship with us.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Congregational singing included the selections: "Rock of Ages," "Bringing in the Sheaves" and “I’ll Fly Away.” Prayer requests were taken followed with prayer.
The booster band sang “Jesus Loves the Little Ones" and “I Just Wanna be a Sheep.” Caitlyn and Paige Shirril sang “Jesus Loves Me.”
Sandra and Carl Clark opened worship service with “The Lighthouse" and “Too Much to Gain to Lose.”
Our 90-year-old Korean veteran, Earl Stoneburner brought the message from Mark 16:1-14.
Jesus always kept his promises. It had only been three days since Jesus died. Although the disciples had received the promise that Jesus would rise from the tomb, they did not believe the women who had witnessed the empty tomb. The angel said, "Go and tell his disciples and Peter that he goeth before you into Galilee; there shall ye see him, as he said unto you.”
Afterward, he appeared unto the 11 as they sat at meat, and upbraided them with their unbelief and hardness of heart, because they believed not them which had seen him after he was risen.
It is hard to imagine how the disciples who daily walked with Jesus could not believe the promise that he left them. They had seen Jesus raise the dead, heal the blind, and witness many miraculous miracles.
God has left us the promise of his return for those who have made themselves ready! Do we really believe? Jesus sent back the Holy Ghost that bears witness with those who have been born again.
Service closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Donald Devine dismissed the congregation in prayer.
Attendance was 64.
We had a baptism service following church.
Wednesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Peggs Community Church
Morning services for this first day of the last third of 2019 began in prayer led by Brother David Fisher with 65 in attendance. The devotional was Psalm 115 and the first song was "He Set Me Free." We had no birthdays or anniversaries reported, nor get well or sympathy cards requested this week. As usual, remember all those mentioned on the prayer chain calls.
We'll be having a work day this Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 8 a.m., in order to get the yard dressed up, some outdoor painting done, and the like. Wear work clothes, might bring some work gloves, as well. The outdoor singing and dinner on the ground is Friday, Sept. 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with Cornerstone bringing the special music. Bring goodies to go with fried chicken and your lawn chairs and get ready to have a really good time.
Also on Sept. 13 and 14, there will be a flea market at the Peggs Community Building. If you wish to rent space and table for a booth, contact Nancy Hill. The daily rent is $20 for the first table, $5 each additional table. We've been told that several spaces have already been reserved, so if you'd like to get involved, might hurry a bit. It bears noting that the Peggs Community Building gets no state, federal, nor county monies. Any monies made for the building will be used for maintenance and repairs.
Brother Mike took the pulpit this morning and based his message on 1 Corinthians 12:1-11, 25-31, 13:11-13; 1 John 4:1-21; and Isaiah 32:1-8.
With these passages in mind, it was noted that Christians must stand with the Holy Spirit of God, not alone and certainly not against. It is particularly important in today's world in which evil and wickedness abound. The church and Christians have been made targets of ridicule and violence in the last few years, some to the point that churches have to hire armed guards to keep the peace outside long enough for services to finish, indeed, to "screen" those attending for the safety of the congregation. Such a sad, sad situation, but one we have allowed to occur by our silence. We aren't chosen by God to accept the world, but to change it. God set standards of law and behavior long, long ago, for his people and nothing has changed his mind nor will it. Read today's Scripture passages, especially the ones from Isaiah defining "liberals."
You'll find it's not a new thing. We, the church, are God's army here on earth and it's time we stand up and say so. The First Amendment to the Constitution covers us, too, you know.
Kay Cordray
Tahlequah First Baptist
A lady had two good friends. Both had recently passed and gone to heaven, one after a long illness and the other quite suddenly. Her thoughts were centered around heaven after their passing. She was a Christian and had been for a long time. She knew heaven was her destination and part of her eternal heritage. She was in her later 50s and closer to the end of her journey than the beginning and heaven was in the forefront of her mind a lot more.
She wondered what heaven would look like. The Bible says it will have streets of gold and that precious jewels will be in the walls of heaven. What a beautiful and amazing sight that will be. She wondered who would be there. She knew Jesus would be there and angels would be there, and other believers, friends and family members would be there. It will be like a big welcome home party when she gets there, she thought. She wondered what she would look like and what kind of body she would have. Scripture says we will have perfect bodies, but we everyone will recognize us. We will still be us.
She dwelled on these questions and was very curious about heaven. That thinking changed the way she lived here on earth. It should change the way we all live. We need to live every moment of every day with the backdrop of heaven in mind. When her son was a baby, she went to Sears at Easter time to have his picture made. The photographer seemed bored when she met him and thrilled to see them come in, but as the shoot continued, her little son put on quite a show for the photographer because he liked to have his picture taken. After the photographer had done the pictures that she had come in for, he told her that he didn’t have any more appointments for the day and asked her if he could take some more photos of her son for wall displays. She, of course, said an excited “yes!”
He handed her a box of clothes and with each outfit, changed the backdrop for each outfit that highlighted her son’s beautiful features. With each different backdrop, her son’s appearance changed. An eternal thought popped into her head. As children of God, we have a different backdrop for every life experience. Our backdrops are a manger, cruel cross, an empty tomb and eternal life. That backdrop changes everything. It makes our hearts sing and our souls dance. We can get through anything with the truth of the promise of heaven.
Brother Buddy is preaching on a sermon series about overcoming adversity. All are welcome to join us for this great sermon series.
Terri Fite
