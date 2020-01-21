Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite all to worship with them at Cookson United Methodist Church, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road at the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Worship time is 10 a.m. Communion is served every Sunday. Small groups meet at 8:45 a.m.
Special thanks to the caring people that donated blood on Monday, Jan. 20. Oklahoma Blood Institute appreciates this and especially the people of the lives that you helped save.
Scripture readings were from 1 Corinthians 1:1-9, and John 1:29-42. "I Love to Tell the Story" was the closing hymn.
Pastor Rachel's message began with a question: "How would your life be different if you were not a Christian?" Some people remember the before feeling, of feeling lost, lonely, desperate and in the dark. Others have been surrounded by Christians all of their lives. Every so often, the disciples might have wondered how different their lives would have been if they had never met Jesus. John the Baptist was standing with John and Andrew telling them "Look, the Lamb of God." They then start following Jesus. Jesus then asked, "What do you want?" This is a very fundamental question in life. The disciples admitted that they were looking for something to fill them, for meaning and purpose in their lives. They didn't realize that they would end up changing their ideas nearly about everything.
Three times in the gospel of John, Andrew is brought to the center stage. Each time he is bringing others to Jesus. God works through people. His witness brings others to Christ. How do you influence others to be followers of Jesus through your words and actions? John the Baptist pointed others to Jesus, and Andrew brought them to Jesus. Sometimes what begins with curiosity becomes a step toward grace. God makes you long for something that lasts. God draws you toward life. "Come and see" is how the disciples' story begins. You're invited to catch a glimpse of God.
People who follow Jesus do many of the same kinds of things Jesus does. How will your life be different?
Cindy Ballew
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. The congregation sang “Amazing Grace.” The classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Donald and Holly Devine the teens.
Ethan Horney taught the adult class on true repentance. Hosea is based on God’s mercy and forgiveness. God was hurt and angry at the house of Israel because of their backsliding.
God was a merciful God as we read in Hosea 6:1 “Come and let us return unto the Lord; for he hath torn, and he will heal us; he hath smitten, and he will bind us up.
Hosea 13:9: "O Israel, thou hast destroyed thyself; but in me is thine help.” I will heal their backsliding, I will love them freely; for mine anger is turned away from them.
God is still merciful today, but there is coming a day when his mercy will be shut off.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Prayer requests were taken, followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selections: ”Just a Little Talk with Jesus," “Are You Washed in the Blood?,” “Victory in Jesus" and “l’ll Fly Away.”
We had 14 children in the booster band today. They sang with all their heart: “Jesus Loves Me" and “Come and Go With Me to My Father’s House.” Hagin Horney recited the books of the Bible.
Sandra Clark and Lula Thompson opened worship service with “It’s Out of This World.”
Pastor Clark delivered the message from Numbers 13:17-33.
Moses sent 12 spies out to spy the land of Canaan. When they returned, only Joshua and Caleb brought back a good report.
The other ten spies were filled with fear and unbelief. They brought back an evil report. Joshua and Caleb were the only ones that got to enter into the promised land. It pays to have our faith and trust in God’s promises. We too will one day enter Canaan land which is promised to the believers.
Service closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Steve Tyer dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 69.
Tuesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Come and Dine Church
Come and Dine Church is at 1984 N. Grand Ave., which is north on Highway 82 by Ragsdale Wrecker Service.
Morning service is at 10 a.m. Morning prayers are lead by brother Rick Walker. We started singing, and a come and dine chapter was read by Carolyn Hutson. We went to classes at 10:30, and worship was at 11. It started with prayers, then songs from children, special songs led by the birthdays and anniversaries, and an offering taken up. The Word was by Bobby Hutson. Next week Rose or Jimmy Essary will lead.
We had a beautiful service, and had 37 attendants.
Come join us in worshiping Lord and praising him. Bible study by Kerry Fogleman is Tuesday in Proverbs, and Friday in Ephesians, They start at 7 p.m., and snacks are served after.
Karen Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning services were opened in prayer Jan. 19, led by Brother Mike Parish, with 73 in attendance. The devotional was read from John 3:4-21, and the first song was "A Shelter in the Time of Storm."
Celebrating birthdays this week are Eula Perry, Nick Littledave, Joyce Bailey, and Elizabeth Hendrickson. Solly and Joan Littledave celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. There is going to be a celebratory party for them on Feb. 1, 2-5 p.m. in the activity hall. Get well prayers today go up for Ryal Vanbuskirk, Richard Smith, Sammy Littlefield, and Margaret Littlefield. Our prayers and sympathy are extended to the Jerry and Velda Carrol family, and the Highnote family on their recent losses.
There will be a general "deep cleaning" Saturday, Jan. 25, beginning around 8:30 a.m. All help will be appreciated. The Valentine Banquet will be held Feb. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 is the scheduled date for a concealed carry class, and a ladies "situational awareness" class will be held Jan. 25 at the Lady Samaritans' meeting.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from Isaiah 55:1-7, and spoke of the availability of blessings and salvation to all that truly seek it. The prophet Isaiah let people of his day know that this was offered at no cost monetarily to them; the wording of the invitation was this: "Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money; come ye, buy and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price."
Mercy, blessings, and so much more was being offered at no cost to the recipient, but we find over 700 years later that even though "we" didn't have to pay, the price was paid in full when Christ went to the cross for our sins. Isaiah was letting his people know there was a messiah coming that would pay the blood offering for sin; leaving the salvation of the Lord freely available to those that accept. We can't provide happiness or peace for ourselves, mercy for others is difficult for us to extend, and yet there stood One willing to pay the price.
Accept what he offers, learn to walk in his way, partake of his goodness, and pass on the invitation.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Jan. 19. “An Open Door” was taken from Acts 11:15; 10:34-38. The world was amazed on the day of Pentecost as the Holy Ghost fell in the upper room, filling all 120 gathered there. It was the birth of the church. As Peter stood up to preach repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins and the promised gift of the Holy Ghost, 3,000 souls were added to the church.
The turning point of the church came as the Lord directed Peter to go to Caesarea to the house of Cornelius with this gospel of salvation. Cornelius, a good man and a just man, had done two things that caused the Lord’s attention to rest upon him: he prayed and he gave alms. We, today, must do more than pray; we must give to the Lord as we serve him. The Lord told Cornelius that his prayers and his alms had come up a memorial before God that day. As Peter entered the house, Cornelius fell at his feet to worship him, but Peter told him to rise up for he was only a man.
As Peter began to speak to those assembled there, the Holy Ghost fell on them all. Even though he was called a good man, Cornelius still needed salvation. Peter didn’t realize, even at that time, that salvation was not for the Jews only. Just as the veil of the temple was rent from top to bottom when Jesus was crucified, so all barriers were removed between Jews and gentiles.
Jesus had given Peter the keys to the kingdom that he might open the door of salvation, not only to the Jews, but also to the gentiles. After the Holy Ghost fell on Cornelius’ household, they were all baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus. Baptism in water in the name of Jesus and baptism of the Holy Ghost constitute the new birth. We must heed the Apostles' doctrine and set aside traditions that are not based on truth. Our salvation depends on it.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-401-0368 or 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
How many times do we resign ourselves to the urgent? We tend to take care of what is immediately before us rather than the things that should be first in our lives.
A lot of us are like Martha. She was so focused on what needed to be done in the house and preparing a meal for her special guest, that she forgot to focus on her special guest, Jesus, first. We can tell ourselves that we are doing our work “for the Lord,” but when we get hurried and rushed, our focus is taken off of him. When we are hurried and frantic, we run out of love and patience and sometimes the least little thing can set us off. Then we have defeated our purpose of serving the Lord and doing things in his name, even if it starts out as something we do in love or something we totally intend as a good deed, our attitude can change quickly if we are interrupted or hurried.
Our faith is constantly looking for a way to serve, but we can get so busy that we forget we are doing things out of love and kindness for others. We sometimes feel that if we aren’t busy, then we aren’t doing enough for God. Martha wanted everything to be perfect because Jesus was coming to her house. She was running about the kitchen and making sure that the meal she was serving him that day was perfect, and she thought Mary should be in there with her helping her prepare everything. But Mary was sitting at the feet of Jesus soaking up every word he was saying. She was quietly taking advantage of every second she could spend with Jesus and was listening intently.
Jesus, although surely appreciative of all Martha was doing, told her that “Only one thing is needed, and Mary has chosen what is better.”
That’s right! The Lord meant that sitting quietly at his feet and listening to his words is better than our idea of being busy serving him.
Sunday services are: Early worship, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; and late worship, 10:45 a.m.
Chris Lowrey will be our guest speaker this Sunday.
Terri Fite
