Peggs Community Church
Well, here we are, into the second half of 2019 already. Our services for July 7 began in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish. The devotional was the 96th Psalm, and the first song "Stand Up For Jesus."
We had 63 in attendance today. Happy birthday this week to Vesta Robbins. Get-well and get all better wishes go out to Melody Setters, Pam Pickle, Connie Rhodes, and Jimson Bluebird, as well as Maggie Brixey. The food pantry distribution is Wednesday, July 10 and the Fellowship supper and singing is Friday, July 12. Eating will begin at 6:30 p.m. and singing at 7:30.
Reports from Peggs Fire Department indicate their Independence Day celebration Saturday evening was fairly successful, in spite of rainy interruptions. They report around 300 people attending.
Being the first Sunday of the month, Brother Mike took the pulpit and took his text from 1 Corinthians 2:9-14. Verses 12-14 say this: "Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the spirit which is of God; that we might know the things that are freely given to us of God. Which things also we speak, not in the words which man's wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing spiritual things with spiritual. But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned."
The Apostle Paul was trying to make the church at Corinth understand that to listen to the wisdom that comes only from man can and will lead us astray in our walk with God. It is only by listening to the Holy Spirit speak to us with our spirit that we hear and understand what it is that God wants from us. We, as a nation, seem to have drifted farther and farther away from our relationship with God and have deified too many things of the world, such as – say, for instance, sports, camping, and well, we could go on and on. The fact is, America has forgotten is roots.
In researching the Ivy League colleges' first "student rule books," so to speak, we find that each one of them required students to diligently search and read the Bible at least twice a day, and to conduct themselves at all times as Christians and believers. Separation of church and state? Nope. The Capitol building, Congress, Library of Congress, Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial – all the "main buildings" in Washington, D.C. – have Bible verses, prayers, and/or religious paintings in full view of anyone who enters.
It would be far better for us as a nation, as Christians, if we all remembered how and why we were founded in the first place: a safe haven in which to freely worship and serve God through the salvation of Jesus Christ. If you haven't been born again as yet, there is still time. But time may be shorter than you think. It's your eternity you should be concerned about, not tomorrow's stock market returns.
Kay Cordray
God's Mountain Church
God’s Mountain Church kicked off our upcoming Vacation Bible School today. Pastor Carl Clark opened service with prayer.
Our theme is based on 2 Peter 1:3. "According as his divine power, hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue." We had 25 children today. Zoee Ward played the piano while the children sang several choruses: “Jesus Loves Me," "Jesus Loves the Little Ones" and "I Just Wanna Be a Sheep baaa baaa baaa baaa.”
Rev. Carl Clark along with Zoee Ward demonstrated a flannel graph story about the great shepherd – Jesus Christ leaving the "ninety and nine" safe in the fold, to go and find the one little lost lamb. Prayer requests were taken, followed with prayer.
Pastor Carl Clark delivered the message from acts 8:26-38. Water baptism illustrates the death, burial and resurrection of our lord and savior. Baptism is an outward testimony to an inward change. A new Christian should have a desire to be baptized as soon as he or she can. Pastor Carl Clark opened up the altar, and thank God, we had three more souls saved today.
Praise God, we had 12 souls baptized today during our water baptism service at the creek. The congregation came around and gave their blessing to each of our church family who was baptized. Rev. Carl Clark dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 82.
Vacation Bible school starts this Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. we will dismiss our Wednesday evening Bible study. Everyone is welcome to participate in our Bible school. Feel free to drop off your children. We plan to have our children demonstrate what they have learned from Vacation Bible School next Sunday.
We want to give a great big bouquet and thanks to two very special members of our church, Ethan and Jamie Horney. They donated a great blessing to provide the means to make it possible for us to go to Branson and watch “Samson" at the sight-and-sound theater last week. They also plan to cook dinner next Sunday following service for all to enjoy. I know they don’t want any recognition, but I just had to acknowledge their great generosity and love they have shown to us at God’s Mountain Church.
Come out and support our children and join us for a family fun-filled afternoon next Sunday.
Lula Thompson
Barber Baptist
Guest preacher and missionary to Nicaragua, Jimbo Herring, brought the morning message about the Lord of the harvest. We are to advance the kingdom of God everywhere we go because we are the hands and feet of Jesus.
These days, the church has tried many ways to bring people into God’s kingdom; have we left the Holy Spirit out? The Spirit of God is the key to the harvest.
Mathew 9:35-10:1 “And Jesus went about all the cities and villages, teaching in the synagogue, and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing every sickness and every disease among the people. But when he saw the multitudes, he was moved with compassion on them, because they fainted, and were scattered abroad, as sheep having no shepherd. Then saith he to his disciples, 'The harvest truly is plenteous, but the labourers are few; pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he will send labourers into his harvest.' And when he had called unto him his 12 disciples, he gave them power against unclean spirits, to cast them out, and to heal all manner of sickness and all manner of disease.”
There are four needs of the harvest. First, “Jesus went” – the past tense of “go,” which is in the Bible about 452 times. We are a “go” society though our going is too often self-absorbed. Jesus went everywhere people were to teach, preach and spread the gospel. He was purposed in all he did.
Next, Jesus “saw.” He was concerned about the soul being healed and the sin debt paid. Jesus had compassion because he saw weary tired people doing things that wear a body out, like “sheep without a shepherd.” We all need the care of Jesus, the Good Shepherd.
Third, Jesus said, "The harvest is abundant" or can’t be counted. There is a harvest everywhere you go. The laborers are few, though: Think, when is the last time I went out into the harvest to advance the kingdom?
Last of all, Jesus summoned his disciples. He taught them and equipped them to serve in the harvest.
In Mathew 28:18-20, The Great Commission begins with Jesus saying, “All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth, go ye therefore …”
All power is given to us to do ministry, to harvest souls and to minister with and in the body.
Pray earnestly for open doors to share the gospel both in word and in action. Pray for the new young Christians, that they will grow in their knowledge of God in their lives. Pray for our Pastor Search Committee. Pray for our children, our communities, our leaders, our service personnel, and pray fervently for each other.
Marta Vann
Unitarian Universalist Congregation
At Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, we believe that being active in our community is an important part of our spiritual life. One of the Unitarian Universalists' seven principles is “Justice, equality and compassion in human relations.” Unitarian Universalists are known worldwide for being active in their communities – by helping with social, racial, environmental and cultural causes.
Members of UUCT recently marched in the TahlEquality Parade and staffed a booth at the Pride celebration in Norris Park. This is just one example of how UUs are active in our community. UUCT also works with the Food Pantry and collects food to donate to them. This month, we will begin making sandwiches for the Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless. We serve meals regularly for the Tahlequah United Methodist Church’s Feed My Sheep program. We have a recycling program within our congregation and our youth have on several occasions swept the front of the Tahlequah Public Library, just a half block from us, during their Sunday school time.
One of UUCT’s most important contributions to this community is serving as an inexpensive, ongoing location for 12-step programs. We are glad our facility is home to these groups and welcome them with love and support for their recoveries. There are many, many congregations in our area that do service projects and because of their sizes are able to do much more than UUCT. We thank them on behalf of the entire community.
All of the Tahlequah congregations, including the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, know there are many needs in our community. We are open to ideas and suggestions and support programs that help others and encourage the inclusion of all peoples, no matter what their beliefs. UUCT welcomes people of all races, of all spiritual backgrounds and current thinking, of all ages and of all life styles. We care and are glad to be a part of a caring community.
Join us every Thursday at 11 a.m. for our UUCT Mid-Week Gathering, a joyful get-together of inspired and inspiring people, for meaningful conversation and connection. This Sunday, Debra Garfinkle will lead our Sunday Service at 11 a.m. and you are also welcome to join our weekly Forum at 10 a.m. on Sundays to discuss many spiritual and social issues. Find out more about us on Facebook at "Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.”
May you be blessed as you bless others by your community contributions.
Michele Clark
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation welcome you and your family to come to the corner of STate Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Sunday morning worship begins at 10. Small group classes start at 8:45. Come as you are from wherever you are.
Last Sunday, the Call to Worship included readings from Psalm 30:1-12. Scripture readings were Galatians 6:1-10 and Luke 10: 1-11, 16-20. Pastor Rachel began her message by asking the congregation to think about their favorite person they admire. Imagine the opportunity to work with that person.
Most people have Jesus. Jesus calls you to go and make disciples. There is a lost world outside. People are struggling. In Luke 10:2, Jesus says, "The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few; therefore ask the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest." Jesus appointed 70 others and sent them on ahead of him in pairs to everywhere he himself intended to go.
Opportunities are every day. Every conversation; every hug offers time to tell of God's peace and healing.
God is responsible for the growth. People are responsible to prepare, pray and trust in the Lord. Being in mission makes a person vulnerable and not all people are welcomed. Jesus sends them out like lambs to offer God's peace and healing even when rejected. Receive others' gifts. The success of the 70 was far greater than they realized. Accomplish acts of mercy in Jesus' name. Bring in the harvest and trust in God. Jesus declares in Luke 10:19 that he has given his authority to you .... An eternal relationship is given to you by grace. Bring peace and healing to the lost and broken world.
Please mark your calendars for Aug. 17 for the Sixth annual Lake Tenkiller Classic Car Show and Shine/ Spaghetti dinner. It will be from 5-8 p.m. Please call 214-215-8306 for more information.
Cindy Ballew
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a non-denominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The Church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Prayer service is tonight at 6 p.m., and as always, “Come as your are!” Regular services are: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6.
"And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me" (Luke 9:23).
Food for thought: When Jesus said to "follow me," he also said there would be a cross to bear involved. In modern-day Christianity, we have a "one-sided" view of what it means to "follow" Jesus. We want to follow him for the blessings and what he can do for us, like the multitudes that followed him did while he was here on earth. "And whithersoever he entered, into villages, or cities, or country, they laid the sick in the streets, and besought him that they might touch if it were but the border of his garment: and as many as touched him were made whole" (Mark 6:56).
We want to follow him in the works and we want to do the same works he did – the miracles, heal the sick, teach, preach, and minister. We also want to follow his power and we want to follow in the glory. We want to be used in the gifts of the Spirit, and this seems to be our whole focus and desire when it comes to following him. But there is more to following Jesus than what we consider the "glamorous" side of ministry; his is only one side of following him.
There was a reason why Jesus said those who would follow him would also bear a cross: There is no gospel without the cross, and there can be no discipleship without the cross. Jesus bore a cross, and we will, too.
So what does it mean to "follow him"? It means to follow him down the same path he walked. We are to follow him on the path of obedience, suffering, and the path of sacrifice and self-denial. It is a path that surrenders to the will of God, no matter what it cost us. “My Father, if it is possible, may this cup be taken from me. Yet not as I will, but as you will” (Matthew 26:39).
Following him means we will suffer pain, rejection and sorrow, and eventually it will mean death – death to self, such as self-will, self-desire, self-ambition, and self-love.
When you say you are a follower of Jesus, what do you mean? Do you mean you are following his blessings, his power, his glory, and his works, or are you following him to the cross as well? What kind of follower are you?
Jenny Dameron
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise to our Savior, Jesus Christ, as services opened for Sunday morning, July 7. “The Rich Young Ruler – The Man Who Made A Choice," was taken from Matthew 19:22 and Luke 10:17-27.
When we make choices or decisions, we cannot let feelings guide us. We should be guided by God’s word. When we choose to serve the Lord, we must consciously serve him every day of our lives. A wrong decision too often takes a person so far the wrong way that he cannot find his way back to God.
When the rich, young ruler asked Jesus what he must do to inherit eternal life, he did not expect the answer he received. He turned away sorrowfully after Jesus told him to sell all that he had and give it to the poor. Jesus knew the young man’s wealth ruled him. The only way he could truly serve the Lord was to rid himself of that hindrance.
To love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, soul and strength is to set aside anything that would stand between God and you. To repent, be baptized in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins and receive the infilling of the Holy Ghost is to have power over hindrances and sins.
At times we, like the young ruler, are willing to do anything to serve God – as long as it is something that we want to do. Jesus can point out our weaknesses to us, but it is up to us to change. If we, like the young ruler, love money more than the Lord, we will be lost.
God’s word teaches the proper use of money. The Lord allows us to be stewards of our tithing, whether we handle it properly or not. We are to be a cheerful giver when we give into the work of the Lord or the Lord may not accept it, just as he refused Cain’s offering given in the wrong spirit.
Great wealth or possessions are not necessarily a blessing of the Lord. If he sees that chastising will not save you, he may allow you to prosper to your own destruction. Perdition is the final ruin of those who will be rich. They fall into temptation and a snare. Those who love silver will never be satisfied with silver. Greed will separate them from the Lord.
If we seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, he will supply our needs. We cannot improve on God’s ways.
Please feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, please call 918-457-9498 or 918-401-0368. Also visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
A man had taken his family to France. They were in the Louvre, the most famous museum in Paris, maybe even the world. While there, he found a bench to sit on and leaned his back against the wall. He fell asleep, totally conked out.
Hard to believe, right? Just down the hall, the crowned jewels were displayed, Rembrandt was on the wall, Van Gogh was one floor up and the Venus de Milo was one floor down. He should have been wide-eyed and totally taken in by all that surrounded him. The rest of the family was. They did it all. They took all the tours, pushed all the buttons, read all the brochures. They didn’t even want to stop and eat.
But him, he gave the Mona Lisa five minutes at the most. He thought to himself, "shameful!" He wasn’t a total fan of 17th century art but could usually stay awake while looking at it. Not that day, though; he was weary from travel and lugging the family’s luggage around. His family of five had brought enough luggage to be in a traveling road show. He even overpacked! He always did, and figured they had learned it from him. It was bad enough that he packed that way, but for five people to pack that way was too much. He thought to himself, "You would think I would learn to travel light!"
This brought another thought into his mind. If he could reduce the leather bags, couldn’t people reduce the emotional ones? It’s one thing to sleep through the Louvre, but quite another to sleep through life. We do that, you know. Think of all of the beautiful things God has surrounded us with every day. The beautiful blue sky and breathtaking sunsets; green, lush forests; fields of golden grain; and the crashing waves of the ocean. We are surrounded by God’s art. Our souls are his studio.
We are blessed with love and grace. Miracles are all around us like fireflies on a warm summer night. He touches our souls and changes our hearts. And we miss it. We sleepily yawn and sleep through it. We carry yesterday’s baggage and guilt around, and that is hard work. We then miss the magic of life. Let’s get rid of the baggage. Give it to God. He will take care of it for you. He says in Scripture, “Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.”
Sunday services are: early worship, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; and late worship, 10:45 a.m. Vacation Bible School is July 15-19, from 9 a.m.-noon. You can pre-register online at www.fbctah.org.
Terri Fite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.