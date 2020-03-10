First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, March 8. “Called to be a saint” was taken from 1 Corinthians 3:9; 1:26-29; 2:4-14; 4:1-2. Every person has been, or will be, called by God to be a saint – one called out from the world to serve the Lord with gladness and singleness of heart. It is up to each of us what we do with our call – to accept it and walk with God or to refuse it and spend eternity in the lake of fire.
No matter what type of life a person has lived – an upright life or a degrading life of sin – we are all sinners. We must repent, be baptized in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins, and God will fill us with the Holy Ghost. Peter preached the plan of salvation on the day of Pentecost at the birth of the church. The New Testament plan of salvation is the way God provided for us to come to him in answer to the call. Our faith comes by hearing the Word of God.
The Lord will be able to say to every person who stands before him in judgment, “I have called you.” Everyone has been given the measure of faith it takes to be saved. Many people do not know how to pray and have not read a Bible, but if they will believe that he (God) is and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him, they are following his call.
We must be like David when he said, “Create in me a clean heart and renew a right spirit within me,” keeping our hearts with all diligence and a right spirit as well. We must have the Spirit of God dwelling in us to be able to understand the Scriptures, for they were written as holy men of old were moved on by the Holy Ghost – spiritually written and spiritually understood.
God has revealed to us by his Spirit those things which he has prepared for them that love him – answers to problems, nuggets in his word to encourage and bless us; He shows us where we are going wrong, that we might be able to change our mistakes and draw closer to him.
As we serve him faithfully in the vineyard of our calling, whether it be pastor, teacher, evangelist, prayer warrior or faithful saint, he will faithfully reward us as we enter into the joy of the Lord.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-401-0368 or 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
I don’t know if you have seen it yet or not but there is a new phrase popping up on T-shirts lately: Imma pray for you. It must have originated in the south since they have a way with unique phrases. It’s usually said with sugar-coated sarcasm, when someone is really meaning, "Oh, you’re struggling with that sin? Not me, but I will pray for you." Then the praying rarely happens. Think about it. How many times do we say that we’ll pray for someone and then in the next few hours or even minutes we simply forget to pray and we never do it?
I think we’ve all been guilty of that many times. How many times have we promised a friend, acquaintance, family member, or spouse that we would pray for them and then we don’t? If someone comes to you with a weakness, struggle, or fear, do not tell them you will pray for them if you never intend to, and do not meet them with harsh judgement. We all need someone to hold us accountable, but that should come with kindness, forgiveness and patience. These things make all the difference, both in receiving and giving.
Maybe the phrase should be: Imma pray with you. Then, we in return should ask, “How can I pray or is it OK if I pray with you?” That is all you have to say. We rarely can fix anyone else’s problems, but we definitely can reach out to the Lord on their behalf and he can fix anything. When you tell someone you’ll pray for them, pray for them.
Sunday services: Early worship, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; and late worship, 10:45 a.m.
Wednesday night discipleship classes begin at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Our morning services opened in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton on March 8. The devotional was read from Daniel 3:12-25, and the first song was "Where Could I Go?" We had 66 in attendance today.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Kayley Englebright and David Fisher. Get well prayers and wishes go out to Doug Maag, Loyd Harvey, and Delpha Harvey; as well as all those on the prayer chain calls throughout the week.
Wednesday, March 11, is our food pantry distribution for this month. The senior luncheon is on March 19. There is a sign-up sheet for dinner at the Amish Cheese House in Chouteau on March 21. Seniors dinners will be paid by the church. Peggs Day is the second weekend in April, as is the yard sale hosted by our youth to raise funds for trips and projects.
Friday evening, April 10, is the Peggs Ministerial Alliance Good Friday service. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., the service will be held at Grace and Peace Fellowship Church, and Brother Rex will be the speaker of the evening. Sunday, April 12, is Easter, and we will be holding our "sunrise" service at 7:30 a.m., breakfast to follow, then the regular 10 a.m. Sunday school, and 11 a.m. worship hour. There will be no services that evening.
Brother Rex took his reading this morning from Matthew 7:13-14 and Ezekiel 46:9, with mention made of the new Jerusalem's dimensions and gates from Revelation 21:9-27. Asking "Where are we going, which gate will we use?", Brother Rex stressed the importance of knowing whether or not we still walk the same pathway we trod before we were saved and born again.
The verse in Ezekiel stresses that people entering the city by the north gates must leave by the south; enter from the south, leave through the north, but one could not leave by the gate that was used to enter the city. You must go all the way through. Princes and priests had their own sets of gates they had to utilize, different from the general populace. Applying this principle to our "church life," Brother Rex reminds us that we should enter the church seeking the blessing that is there for us. Whenever, wherever we gather together to worship God and sing his praises should be a fellowship of believers joined in one accord, reaching always ahead and not seeking that which was left behind in our "old" lives. As Jesus said in Matthew 7:14, we must us the "strait and narrow gate" that leads to everlasting life. He also said there are few that will find that gate and enter it.
Jesus said following him would be easier than living a life of sin without redemption, but that his yoke was easy and his burden light. In order for that to occur, we must walk in tandem with Christ. So. Which gate are you aiming for: the wide gate of sin and heartache or the narrow one that leads to eternity?
Kay Cordray
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Nicolas Clark led praise and worship service with "This is Amazing Grace" and “Way Maker.”
Classes adjourned, with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Donald and Holly Devine the teens. Nicolas Clark taught the adult class on “catch people on the bound.”
Jesus came down from heaven to be with mankind. We need to see the good and potential in people. We need to tell people who they are.
Jesus called Peter the rock, Noah the sailor, Mary the mother. Tell people who they are turning in to. Encourage our brethren today.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Prayer requests were taken, followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selections: "He Abides," “l’ll Fly Away" and “Just a little Talk with Jesus.”
The booster band sang “Who Did?” and "Zaccheus.”
Nicolas Clark sang “Fighting For Us.” Pastor Carl and Nicolas Clark sang “The Old Man’s Dead.”
Pastor Clark delivered the message from Matthew 22:1-14. The devil has no boundaries. He will use the young and the old and everyone in between. He uses them to pressure others with bullying, to the point of taking their own lives.
We read and see it in the news everyday. People taking their lives. Peer pressure is so rampant today.
Jesus is opposite of the devil. He only wants us to prosper and be in good health, as our soul prospers.
The devil goes about as a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. Jesus came that we might have life, and that more abundant. Jesus loves us. The devil hates us.
Service closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Steve Tyer dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 80.
Tuesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m. and everyone is welcome
Lula Thompson
