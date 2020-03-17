Cookson United Methodist
Join Rev. Rachel Parrott and the Cookson United Methodist congregation in prayer concerning all the people, schools, businesses, administrators, hospitals, churches, etc. affected locally, statewide, nationally and internationally during this COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. God is with us and will get us through this time.
Last Sunday, with the congregation spread out, Pastor Rachel's message was based on John 4:5-42 and Romans 5:1-11.
Pastor Rachel relates the story of Nicodemus, Jesus, the woman at the well and the Samaritans.
The woman at the well encounter with Jesus empowered her to witness the her whole community. She was an apostle sent forth by Jesus to witness. "The Word became flesh and lived among us" (John 1:14). Jesus reveals the full truth to her: "I am..." Jesus call to the disciples: "Come and see."
How do we live out the truth that abides in us? How do we invite others to come and see? In this world today, people must be creative and break through the barriers to share the love of Jesus. May the love of Jesus inspire you and lead others to this love.
The United Methodist Women thank everyone who supported and attended the annual baked potato and chili dinner last Saturday night. Proceeds will benefit further outreach with local missions.
"Save the Humans" black T-shirts featuring a green alien will be given away at the Cookson Community Blood Drive March 31, 1:30- 5:30 p.m., in the fellowship hall to successful donors. Thank you for taking the time to help save lives of others. Cookson United Methodist Church is located on the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Come as you are from wherever you are. Worship service is Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Small groups meet at 8:45. Pastor Rachel and the congregation are eager to welcome you and your family.
Cindy Ballew
CCF
Community Christian Fellowship is located on State Highway 82 South at Keys.
Prayer service is tonight is at 6 p.m. and, as always, come as you are. The Lord will be glad to see you and we will too. Regular services are: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11; and 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.
“What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee." "Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee; because he trusteth in thee. Trust ye in the Lord forever" (Psalm 56:3).
Hoping this will ease the hearts and minds of those reading this as we are going through times I have never seen before but know; he is always here for us, those who believe and trust in him.
One of the biggest weapons the enemy uses against us is fear. He tries to make us afraid at every turn and in every area. Fear of failure, of what people think about us, of losing our job, fear of getting a disease, fear of other people, of not being accepted, and the list goes on. We see that weapon so clearly manifested in the day in which we are living. People are afraid concerning this virus. They are fearful with the spread of the coronavirus.
If you are a child of God, you have nothing to fear. I didn't say that fearful situations wouldn't arise. I didn't say that they weren't real and don't exist or that no child of God should fear evil or evil tidings when they come. What do we have to fear? The Lord is with us. He is bigger and greater than the enemy.
He is our provider, our healer. He gives grace and strength. He meets and supplies our every need. He will never leave us nor forsake us.
He is with us when we walk through the valley of the shadow of death. He is with us in the lion's den, in the furnace. He is with us in the good times and the bad times, in the dark, in the light, when facing a mountain, a river, a pit. He is with us now through this virus. Just put your faith in him and call upon the Lord.
In all that happened to Joseph, I never read once where he was afraid. When taken into captivity, Daniel and the three Hebrew children were fearless. Moses was not afraid when he stood before pharaoh. David did not fear the giant.
Why were none of them afraid? They trusted in the Lord. They put their faith during "fearful" times in the Prince of Peace. We have nothing to be afraid of either; as long as our faith is in him and not in something or someone else. You have nothing to fear if your trust is in the Lord.
Jenny Dameron
Peggs Community Church
Morning services this chilly March 15 opened in prayer led by James Terry with 60 folks present. The devotional was read from Revelation 22:7-21, and the first song was "There's a Great Day Coming." Special prayers for our nation were prayed today, this "National Day of Prayer" as declared by our president. It's imperative we, as a nation, remember why we were founded in the first place, why we became the world leader we did, and just who it is that holds us in his hand at all times. As long as we trust, obey, follow, and worship God, always leaning on him for our healing and our safety, we will remain a great nation. If not, we're in for a really rough ride to more trouble than we need.
We didn't have any birthdays, anniversaries, nor sympathy requests this morning, but we have quite a few get well requests and prayers: Jeremy Pritchett, Audrey Holland, Chuck Fine, Jackie McIntosh, Darrell Bailey, Sammy Littlefield, Kathy Smith, Doug Maag, and Gary Bass. Remember those mentioned on the prayer chain, as well.
Our senior lunch will be held this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as usual. We're told that fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy are on the menu, as well as desserts and beverages. There is a benefit blood drive on Friday, March 20, at the Peggs Community Center, 2-7 p.m., for Andy Scott.
Brother Rex took his text today from the book of Daniel, chapter 1:8, and 6:10, focusing on the real need of believers to purpose in our hearts to follow and worship God, and him alone. Like Daniel, we must depend upon him for our healing, both spiritual and physical and our lives here and in eternity. We must stop believing what the world tries to tell us, and try those words against that of God's Word to know and understand truth. In living our lives for the Savior, it is not always an easy pathway and maintaining our faith even harder at times. Satan waits for, and very possibly orchestrates, these tough times we're going through today. He knows he'll be able to turn people away from God, just by their despair over bills, jobs, pandemics, or whatever. The only way to stop Satan, and reduce our troubles is to turn to God, rather than away from him. Stand on his word; quit fearing what might happen and know that only God can destroy this world, because only he made it. Look up Psalm 91:9-11 and hold its comfort in your heart. Oh, and remember...we win.
Kay Cordray
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. The congregation sang "What Mercy Did For Me" and "God So Good" during worship service.
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Donald and Holly Devine the teens. Cindy Rolston was in charge of the nursery. Ethan Horney taught the adult class from Romans 10:1.
Jesus' blood covers and washes you. You are free and clean from all sin for with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
Neither is there salvation in any other. For there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved. Justification means you are in a state as if you had never sinned. When we are born again, we have life. We have freedom. We have hope.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Sandra Clark took prayer requests, followed with a season of prayer. Congregational singing included the selections "I've Never Been Sorry," "Victory in Jesus" and "Just a Little Talk with Jesus."
Lorelei Horney sang a special, "Everybody Will be Happy Over There." Afton Kissinger sang "l Raise a Hallelujah." Caitlyn and Keisha Ward sang "What Mercy Did for Me." The booster band sang "Only a Boy Named David" and "Jesus Loves Me."
Sandra Clark and Lula Thompson sang "Peace in the Valley." Pastor Clark delivered the message from Philippians 1:6, being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.
We may stumble and fall many times on our journey with Christ. We have to get up, repent and keep walking toward our goal. We are going to go through valleys, trials and temptations in this life.
God is going to have a tried people. Jesus will never leave us nor forsake us. He has been this way before so he knows the way. Keep your eyes upon Jesus and he will lead you home.
Services closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Lora Rust dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 47.
Tuesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
First Apostolic
The presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, March 15.
“The Temple of God” was taken from 1 Corinthians 6:19-20; 10:1-13 and Acts 2:38. There is no way for a person to cleanse his ways or to be set free from sin without the plan of salvation that was preached on the day of Pentecost: repent, be baptized in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins, and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. We were born in sin, but God has provided the process to take care of sin. It takes three things to cleanse us. We must repent and turn away from sin and toward God. We are washed with water by the Word; we could not find the way without the Word of God. It takes the name of Jesus in water baptism to wash away sin. God has no shortcuts. Neither is there salvation in any other, for there is none other name under heaven given among men whereby we must be saved. We are then filled with the Spirit of God; without the Spirit of Christ, we are none of his. By this process are we made temples of the Holy Ghost.
Paul used Israel as an example to show us how to avoid their mistakes and face destruction as they did. They failed to take the things of God seriously. They wanted the blessings, but they failed to give God anything in return. They practiced a form of idolatry as they ate and drank of God’s provisions and then rose up to play, forgetting God. They put themselves ahead of God.
We must be careful today that we render unto God the things that are God’s. Failure to do so brings destruction. We must glorify the Lord by our very lives and by a right spirit as we follow the way of holiness, pleasing him because we love him.
We must not have a critical spirit, for murmuring caused the destruction of Israel. We cannot measure our walk with God by the immorality of this world, but rather we measure ourselves by the word of God – He has not changed. We are to watch and pray lest we become ensnared before we realize it. We must take a stand and look ahead, never back to what the Lord brought us out of into his Kingdom.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-401-0368 or 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
Here are some straight-up thoughts for today’s article. This country – the world for that matter – must take pause and lean on God. The devil is the author of chaos and confusion. The Lord is not. He is the author of calmness and peace.
Faith is the substance of the things dreamed of… and it’s evidence is those things we can’t see.
Hebrews 11:1: “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.”
God is the God who does all things.
He is the God who has the right to do all things.
He does all things right.
God will carry us through this as he has over the eons. Look at history. He has brought us through many, many, trials and struggles, disease and pestilence, war and famine, when we surely thought the world around us would end, God wrapped his loving arms around us and drew us near to heal us, comfort us and love us and our world. In Christ Jesus, and only in him, we overcame and the world still stood. He will do the same now. He will see us through this chaotic, uncertain time and it will be all to his glory.
Terri Fite
