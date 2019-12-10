Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning services on Dec. 8 began in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag with 62 in attendance. The devotional was Psalm 34, and the first song was "Silent Night."
Celebrating birthdays are Jason Helton and Nancy Hill. Get well prayers and wishes go out for Shirley Hendrickson, Linda Eaton, and Pat Bailey; as well as all on the prayer chain.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, is the Locust Grove Christmas parade; line up time is 5:30 p.m. for all those wanting to either ride on the float or walk with it. Wednesday, Dec. 11 is food pantry day, 10:30-11:30 a.m., with sack-and-pack for the school and Bible study. The Tahlequah parade is Dec. 13. Sacking candy for the Christmas program and the final dress rehearsal for the program will be Friday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. The program and Rex and Shirley's pounding will be Dec. 22. We'll have a soup and sandwich lunch following morning worship service, then the program at 1:30 p.m.; evening service will be dismissed.
Brother Mike took his Scripture reading from Psalm 71:1-6, 9-18; Hebrews 11:1-3, and John 14:26, and spoke of responsibility of elders to make sure the younger generations are told and taught of Christ and his salvation.
We, as we grow in Christ and in years, are supposed to be the messengers on earth for Christ; hopefully being filled with the Holy Spirit so that what we say and when is being directed by God and aimed at touching the heart of the one to whom the message is directed. Yes, we're supposed to work in and for the church; yes, we're supposed to serve others, but...works that man can brag about don't count for much with God. Our works are supposed to come from a loving, giving heart, seeking no recompense or notice from man.
Our lives are to be lived in such a way that others seeing our ways will want those same ways for themselves. No, it isn't always easy to live the way God wants us to live. We've been given free choice to make that decision for ourselves. The best thing we can do for ourselves, and those that follow is to try and live fully for Christ, work in his kingdom here on earth, and prepare to join him in the sky at his returning. Remember, always work for Jesus, not yourself. He is the only way to heaven.
Kay Cordray
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Nicolas Clark sang “The Lion and the Lamb" and “That’s What Your Mercy Did for Me.”
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors and Donald and Holly Devine the teens. Jamie Horney was in charge of the nursery.
Nicolas Clark taught the adult class “A Great Comeback.” Samson was a judge of Israel. He had great strength until he let his weaknesses bring him down into the enemies camp.
The devil knows where our weaknesses lie. He will try to work on them until he breaks through if we don’t keep our guard up. If we give the devil an inch today, he will take a foot tomorrow.
We may stumble and fall from time to time; but we have to get up and keep coming back. God is a God of the comebacks. Samson slew more Philistines in his death than he had in his lifetime.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Prayer requests were taken, followed with prayer. Congregational singing included selections: “O Come, All Ye Faithful," "O Little Town of Bethlehem," “Joy to the World," and “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem.”
We had 20 little ones today. The booster band sang “Put on the Whole Armor of God,” “Come and Go With Me to my Father’s House” and “Jesus Loves Me.” Sandra Clark does such a wonderful job with these little ones.
Nicolas Clark opened worship service with “We Pour Out Our Praise.” Pastor Carl Clark delivered the message from John 6:37: "All that the father gives me shall come to me; and him that cometh to me, I will not cast out."
Jesus is concerned about his children. Whatever we go through, he has been there before. He promises that he will be with us every step of the way. He will never leave nor forsake his own. Rest assured in his great promises.
Service closed with prayer for the sick, as several were anointed with oil and prayed over. Ethan Horney dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 59.
Wednesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Prayer service tonight is at 6 p.m., and, as always, come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
"Mine eyes fail for thy word, saying, 'When wilt thou comfort me?'" (Psalm 119:82).
How often have we wondered and said the same thing the Psalmist did, "When will you help me, Lord?" Sometimes it seems as if his help is far away or as if it will never come. I am sure Joseph felt this way when he was in the pit, Potiphar's house and the prison. Surely these questions went through his mind on more than one occasion: Have You forgot about me, Lord? Will your promise ever be fulfilled in my life? Is this all there is? Where are you, Lord? Why is this happening?
These questions are common to all of us, especially when we are in situations that we don't understand. We are at a disadvantage, humanly speaking, because we can't see past the moment or into the future; we can't see the whole picture behind what is happening; we can't see past the natural into the eternal. Therefore, the questions are always present, but having said that, I should also say that, on the other hand, when we face these times, we also have an advantage. The advantage is that though we don't understand, we can still have peace. "My peace I give to you" (John 14:27).
We have access to the peace of God that passes understanding when we are going through trials and difficulties. We aren't totally at the "mercy" of our inability to understand what is happening to us. Not understanding is often worse than actually going through the situation. The questions plague us and we reason within ourselves that if we could just get an answer it would seem to make it easier to bear.
Some things we will not understand until we get to heaven, but whether we understand or not, we can still say, "It is well," because the peace that God's gives to his children can and will overshadow the questions and lack of understanding if we will draw from it.
There will always be things that we go through that we may not understand at the moment, or ever understand, but the peace of God will be there for us. It will be like a blanket on a cold winter's night. It may still be cold, but under the blanket you'll be warm and comfortable. The questions may still be there, but your heart and mind will be established in peace.
We will always have questions because we will always go through things that we don't understand, but God's peace is available to bring comfort even when we don't have the answers we want. His peace will be our answer.
Jenny Dameron
Unitarian Universalist
As you are reading this, there is constant barrage of information and appealing ads being designed just for you, your family and your neighbors. Whenever this becomes overwhelming, we want to turn away, but like the car wreck it is, we do not. This is the constant stream we are confronted with on a daily basis and it effects our communities and, sometimes, our beliefs or values.
Rather than turn the channel, we will listen to opposing words and ideas hoping we may better understand one another, even if our discussions turn to confusion.
The Fourth Principle is to "Encourage a free and responsible search for truth and meaning." It is our desire to create and maintain a safe place where one is able to speak freely and openly without fear about such words and ideas.
This coming Sunday we will have our holiday service featuring stories, local musicians, snacks, and smiles beginning at 10 a.m. in the main sanctuary.
Find out more about us on Facebook as "Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah," or on our webpage at uuct.org. All faiths and beliefs are welcome in the church that shall be free at 104 N. College.
Peace and love to you and your family.
Kelly Anquoe
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Dec. 8. “There Is No Half-Way Business With God” was taken from 2 Kings 13:14-21. Although King Joash did all that Elisha instructed him to do, he failed the most important part. When Elisha told him to smite the ground with the arrows, the King smote the ground three times and stopped. The prophet was wroth with the king, telling him that he should have smitten the ground five or six times before he stopped, for it represented the number of times that he would defeat his enemies.
Likewise, the Lord expects us to be obedient to him, not doing things half-way. When he tells us to repent, he intends for us to throw everything that belongs to the world back at it, and turn from it, and follow him. We must love the Lord our God with our whole heart, not be half in the world and half in the church. He commands us to come out from the world and be a separate people.
We are to love him with all our soul and with all our mind, setting our minds on things above and not on the things of the world, as we keep our minds stayed on the Lord. We cannot smite three times and stop like the king did, but we must give all of ourselves to the Lord and his work. We must love him with all our strength – not using all our strength on self before we come to church and having nothing left for the Lord. We are to worship him in spirit and in truth – a half-truth will not save anyone. It takes the New Birth experience – repentance, water baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins, and receiving the infilling of the Holy Ghost. Anything else is a half-way effort and will not do. We are commanded to follow peace with all men and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord. We must cleanse ourselves of all of the filthiness of the flesh and spirit.
Elisha’s last words were to the king – he was angry at the king for a half-way effort. We must put all our effort into serving the Lord. When we ask anything in prayer, it must be in faith believing. When we seek God with our whole heart, we will find him. As we knock, we must believe that God will open the door. Without faith it is impossible to please God. He that comes to God must believe that he is – and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him. He will not accept a half-hearted prayer, but expects us to put all of our effort into seeking him.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-401-0368 or 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite all to worship with them this Advent season. Sunday morning worship begins at 10 a.m. Small groups meet at 8:45.
Special dates to mark on your calendar include a Blue Christmas service at 6 p.m. Dec. 20. Christmas Eve services will be at 6 p.m. and 11. The early service is children oriented, and the second service will be traditional ushering in Christmas morning at midnight. For anyone interested in eating a covered dish dinner at noon on Christmas Day, the fellowship hall will be opened.
Each Sunday, another candle is lit on the Advent wreath by different members of the congregation. The candles of peace and hope have been lit the past two Sundays.
Last Sunday, the call to worship was from Isaiah 11:1-10. Scripture readings were from Romans 15:4-13 and Matthew 3:1-12. The closing hymn was "Take My Life and Let it Be." Pastor Rachel's message began with taking us back 2,000 years. The herald shouted to the people, "The King is coming. Make a road for him in your hearts. Make it good and straight." This was echoing years before John the Baptist came upon the scene. Everyone took notice of his message. The people of Israel knew that they weren't ready for God to come back. The prophets had said that God would come back when the people had repented, turning to God with all their hearts. This is when people came in droves for baptism with John the Baptist.
John appeared in the wilderness. It is the place of hunger, thirst, death, outlaws and demons. John battled with the force of evils. Jesus also did this after his baptism by John. Where is your wilderness today? Where are you having it out with Satan? Where do you find your relationship with Jesus Christ more vulnerable? What can you get rid of to completely vanquish your wilderness?
John's message is to repent and prepare for Christ to come in. You don't have to remain alone. Repentance alone won't get you out of the wilderness. John was able to promise the people more than one baptism. He was the voice of one crying out in the wilderness. John's greatest commitment was to something beyond himself.
Point your lives to Jesus Christ. Live in the kingdom of God where you are truly the light of the world and the salt of the earth. Live your life John's way, not for self promotion. A new heart and a new life await. All eternity hangs in the balance. Are you being summoned right now to repent?
Thanks for sharing your concerns and prayers.
Cindy Ballew
Tahlequah First Baptist
Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas.
"And the angel said to them, 'Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which shall be for all the people; for today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord'" (Luke 2:10-11).
Christmas is supposed to be a time of great joy. When the angels announced the “good news of great joy” to the shepherds, they were so excited, they were filled with wonder, praise and joy. That announcement changed their lives forever.
Are we filled with wonder, praise and joy at Christmas time, or has the old Grinch (the devil) stolen those things from you? If he has, it’s time to get it back. Many, many, people are suffering from huge guilt about past sins and bad things they have done. The devil uses this guilt to beat you up over and over again. Don’t be beaten up any longer. Whatever bad things you have done in the past are no match for Christ’s shed blood on the cross. When you ask him into your heart and repent of your sins, you are forgiven and what God cleanses is no longer considered unholy.
He comes to save us from an empty present. Many people just survive, they don’t really live. Christ came at Christmas to fill our empty lives, not our empty stockings. He has a purpose and a plan for each and every one of us. He wants us to make a difference for others that will last through eternity. Life is worth living when we know that every day is an adventure with the Lord and you have the opportunity to touch another person’s life with Jesus’ love and joy.
Jesus came to save us from a hopeless future. If you don’t have Jesus, you don’t have any hope. Jesus came to bring us that hope. We can know him personally and have a relationship with him and when we do, He will always be with us in every circumstance and provide for us as long as we live and then in heaven when we die.
So, put a joyful smile on that face. Jesus has come to bring joy, love, peace and wonder at Christmas time and all through the year. What a gift. A tiny Savior who was born at Christmas time to bring us his saving power and grace. Then he grew to be a man who sacrificed his life to save us and give us eternal life. Let’s celebrate the true meaning of Christmas and bring him praise and glory for coming to earth to bring us life everlasting.
“An Unexpected Christmas” drama and choral program will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 10:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Terri Fite
