The very first Thanksgiving was celebrated in October 1621,and it wasn’t until 1777 that all 13 colonies celebrated Thanksgiving for the first time. At one time, George Washington had proclaimed a National Day of Thanksgiving but it never was observed because of conflicts and difficulties in the colonies.
It was actually Sarah Josepha Hale, a magazine editor whose work led to the Thanksgiving we know and celebrate today. She tirelessly wrote to presidents and governors, wrote editorials in magazines, books and newspapers trying to promote the observance of Thanksgiving. Finally in 1863, after 40 years of writing and trying to institute a day of Thanksgiving, Hale’s persistence paid off. President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a National Day of Thanksgiving. Since that time, every president of the United States has supported Thanksgiving.
Sarah’s years of passion, dedication and persistence were all to make sure that our country each year would have a national day that we could celebrate Thanksgiving. It took her 40 years to accomplish what she set out to do. We, as Christians, can learn a lot from her persistence. Like Sarah’s story, our Christian walk and life is like a marathon, not a sprint. Each day we live is another day to choose between right and wrong, to pray and help others in need, to read our Bibles and have a quiet time to talk to God. We, as Christians, are to persevere and press on through difficulties and look toward the higher goal for our lives. It is not always easy and may feel unrewarding at times, but we must look to God for the bigger plan for our lives. What if Sarah had given up after a year or two or 10? Her goal would never have been accomplished.
So, no matter how hard our conviction or goal seems to be: Press on! Listen to the call of Christ. Have endurance. It may take 40 years, just like Sarah Josepha Hale to see the results of your labor, but it will be well worth it.
Paul tells us in Philippians 3:12-14, "Brethren, I do not regard myself as having laid hold of it yet; but one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and reaching forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus."
The Fall Revival will be Nov. 17-20 at 6 p.m. and 6:30.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise to our Savior, Jesus Christ, as services opened for Sunday morning, Nov. 3. “Waiting And Watching For Christ” was taken from 1 Thessalonians 2:19; 4:15-18, and 2 Thessalonians 1:7-10. From the days of the apostles to today, the return of the Lord has been awaited. He said that he is coming as a thief in the night. There will be no excuse for not being ready to meet the Lord, for this gospel will be preached or published in every nation. We should all be watching for the coming of the Lord. Too many times we become sleepy or not really attuned to what the Word is saying to us, not allowing it to penetrate our hearts. It is high time that we awake out of sleep.
The return of the Lord has become of no importance as the people begin to walk after their own lust. We must stir up our pure minds to remembrance of the things that we have heard lest at any time we should let them slip. We cannot allow ourselves to question the promise of the Lord’s return, becoming willingly ignorant of that fact.
The heavens and the earth are reserved for fiery judgment. The world that now is will see the second coming of Christ. The Lord is not slack concerning his promises, but is longsuffering to usward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
We cannot allow the things of the world to sidetrack us from living a godly life. Our walk must be a balanced walk – prayer, fasting, giving, Bible reading, holiness – for too much of one area does not compensate for too little in another area. We must work, watch, and pray as we look for his appearing. We are to occupy until he comes.
The actions and work of the church will influence the time of the Lord’s return. As long as souls are being reached as we pray and fast for the Lord’s mercy to be extended to them, his coming will be delayed.
We must be careful in these last days as we try to reach the lost that we do not become conformed to the ways and standards of the world. We need, instead, to hold to the old paths of holiness and separation from the world. Let us not become as the Laodicean church – thinking we are rich and increased with goods and have need of nothing, when we in reality are wretched and poor. We will always have a need of the Lord in our lives if we are to be saved.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498 or 918-401-0368. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Barber Baptist
Genesis 2:2: “And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made; and he rested in the seventh day from all his work which he had made.”
The Sunday morning message was brought by Pastor John Rozell, entitled “Four character building times in the life of Peter.”
Matthew 4:19-20: “And he saith unto them, 'Follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men.' And they straightway left their nets and followed him."
This verse shows Peter's decisiveness in following Jesus. It is an example of how the Christian should be in following the call of our Lord and Savior. He calls us from where we are to go where he leads.
Matthew 14:28-29: “And Peter answered him and said 'Lord, if it be thou, bid me come unto thee on the water,' And he said, 'Come.' And when Peter was come down out of the ship, he walked on the water to go to Jesus.”
Peter was dedicated and obedient to follow Jesus in life’s stormy circumstances. Like Peter, we may ask for something extraordinary to do and Jesus says, come, and just like Peter, we obey but get frightened at what is going on around us. We too fall short in faith not quite believing what God will allow us to do when we ask to join him.
Luke 22:54: “Then, they took him, and brought him into the high priest’s house. And Peter followed afar off.”
We are decisive and full of faith, but our faith falls when we encounter persecution. We don’t follow the teachings of Jesus like we used to. We don’t want to be laughed at or scorned for our faith in Jesus. We deny we know him or believe in him.
John 21:19: “This spake he signifying by what death he should glorify God. And when he had spoken this, he saith unto him, 'Follow me.'”
The restoration of Peter shows us he will and wants to restore to his fellowship. Jesus is the forgiver and restorer of his lost and wayward sheep.
There was a meet and greet for Pastor John and his family after the morning service. Pray for him and his family.
Remember to pray for opportunities and open doors to share the gospel or to testify of the many ways in which God shows his love for you daily. Pray for the families and friends who have recently had someone dear to them pass away. Pray for our nation, state and our community. Pray for all our service personnel and their families. Please pray for our children as they face very difficult challenges and temptations. Pray fervently and often for each other.
Ron Vann
Unitarian Universalist
UUCT invites you to be part of our community through one or more of the many activities we host throughout the week to feed your spirit and attend to your well-being.
Monday and Tuesday, Mr. and Mrs. Wu hold Tai Chi classes at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Darla holds a relaxing yoga class. On Thursdays, we have an adult forum discussion group at 11 a.m. in our board room, and at 1 p.m., there is a meditation group in the study. Also on Thursdays, we are fortunate to have Acudetox/acupuncture 4-6 p.m. where guests can enjoy healing, relaxation, and a cup of tea. Fridays brings a Buddhist meditation hour at 5:30 p.m. with Rev. Monisha Alleck. Also, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, at 6:15 p.m., we welcome the Living Clean NA group. On Tuesdays and Thursdays we welcome the Bottoms Up AA group.
This month holds a special treat when we welcome Registered Nurse and Reiki Master Nancy James from Clear Creek Wellness Center on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m., for her vibrational healing sound bath. And keep your eyes open for a Walking in Gratitude afternoon in our very own labyrinth. Or join us the last Sunday of every month at 5:30 p.m. for the joyful gathering of Satsang, where inspirational readings and music are shared in a community circle.
Join us this Sunday at 11 a.m. service to worship with Rev. Debra Garfinkel, whom we are fortunate to have with us the second Sunday of every month. Every Sunday at 11 a.m., we offer a variety of speakers and sermons. UUCT members also actively support the CARE Food Pantry, Feed My Sheep, and Tahlequah Area Homeless Coalition. Healing and sharing are in abundance in and around our vibrant, liberal religious community.
We wish you peace within and peace without. See you in church. May you be blessed as you are a blessing.
Traci Clark
Cookson United Methodist
All Saints Day was celebrated last Sunday. Rev. Rachel Parrott continued her message of the line-by-line study of the Apostles' Creed. The message was about "The Communion of Saints." Scripture readings included Hebrews 12:1-3 and John 12:1-8. Hymns included "Shall we Gather at the River," "Faith of Our Fathers," and "Forward Through the Ages."
The United Methodist Women wrapped up their annual sale on Sunday. They met Monday night to decide where to distribute the money collected so that they can bless area local missions.
Everyone is welcome to come to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Sunday morning worship starts at 10 a.m. Small groups meet at 8:45. This Sunday, the guest minister will be Kim Hutson.
A morning exercise group meets daily at 7:45 a.m. The Quilting B's work on various sewing projects every Thursday. A community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served in the church's fellowship hall on Thanksgiving Day.
Pastor Rachel's message talked about Mary being extremely excessive in her devotion to Jesus. The others were surprised when Mary used expensive nard perfume to wipe Jesus' feet. Saints tell God that it's all his, use it. No prior commitment is needed. Whatever you want to do with my time, energy, possessions, wealth, it's all yours. I hold nothing back for myself.
Heroes and saints make demands of you. They exercise your imaginations, stretch you to become more noble, holier, and more faithful. People like Mother Teresa, St. Francis, and a holy host of others took the Bible as a script for life. This was the map that they used each morning as their hourly prompter of their schedules and priorities. When things get rough, you can't excuse yourself from being a Christian for even 15 minutes. Don't separate yourself from God. Walk your faith, not just have it as talk. Keep giving those 15 minute segments to God.
Believe in the communion of saints, in the cloud of witnesses that are keeping an eye, caring and changing your life. At the end of your life, God will be asking you questions like: "What did you do with all of it, with all I gave you, all those minutes, hours and days? What about your stuff and using your talents?" As a part of the family of God, you are always loved. Trust in this. Join hands with great heroes and saints offering up your life in praise and thanksgiving to God in these 15 minutes and the next and the next...
Cindy Ballew
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Prayer service tonight is at 6 p.m., and, as always, come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
If you need information or would like to contact the church, send your emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com. All letters will be answered.
I want to thank everyone of our visitors for coming out to service and staying for the fish fry. We enjoyed your visit. Come back soon. Make it a habit.
"Mine eyes fail for thy word, saying, 'When wilt thou comfort me?'" (Psalm 119:82).
How often have we wondered and said the same thing the Psalmist did, "When will you help me, Lord?" Sometimes it seems as if his help is far away or as if it will never come. I am sure Joseph felt this way when he was in the pit, Potiphar's house and the prison. Surely these question went through his mind on more than one occasion: Have you forgot about me, Lord? Will your promise ever be fulfilled in my life? Is this all there is? Where are you, Lord? Why is this happening?
These question are common to all of us, especially when we are in situations that we don't understand. We are at a disadvantage, humanly speaking, because we can't see past the moment or into the future; we can't see the whole picture behind what is happening; we can't see past the natural into the eternal. Therefore, the questions are always present, but having said that, I should also say that on the other hand when we face these times, we also have an advantage. The advantage is that though we don't understand, we can still have peace. "My peace I give to you" (John 14:27).
We have access to the peace of God that passes understanding when we are going through trials and difficulties. We aren't totally at the "mercy" of our inability to understand what is happening to us. Not understanding is often worse than actually going through the situation. The questions plague us and we reason within ourselves that if we could just get an answer, it would seem to make it easier to bear.
Some things we will not understand until we get to heaven, but whether we understand or not we can still say, "It is well," because the peace that God's gives to his children can and will overshadow the questions and lack of understanding if we will draw from it.
There will always be things that we go through that we may not understand at the moment, or ever understand, but the peace of God will be there for us. It will be like a blanket on a cold winter's night. It may still be cold, but under the blanket you'll be warm and comfortable. The questions may still be there, but your heart and mind will be established in peace.
We will always have questions because we will always go through things that we don't understand, but God's peace is available to bring comfort even when we don't have the answers we want. His peace will be our answer.
Jenny Dameron
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Sandra Clark, Lesa Horney and Lula Thompson sang “When the Saints Go Marching In" and "Walking the Sea.”
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors; Donald and Holly Devine the teens. Jade Willard was in charge of the nursery today.
Ethan Horney taught the adult class. Ethan and his wife, Jamie, along with their sons, Hagen and Hank, have been attending God’s Mountain Church for two years. They have and are a great blessing to our church.
Ethan read the Scripture from Proverbs 22:6: “Train up a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not depart from it."
He affirmed as all his life, he was taken to church at Mount Zion in Teresita. He grew up, but strayed away from God for a season. He has returned with a deep love and zeal to live and work for God.
Ethan went on to stress the importance of reading your Bible everyday and spend time with God in worship, praise and prayer. Get off Facebook and spend time with God.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Prayer requests were taken, followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selections: “When the Roll is Called Up Yonder," “Just a Little Talk With Jesus," "l’ll Fly Away," and “Amazing Grace.”
The booster band sang “Joy in My Heart," "This Little Light of Mine” and “Happy All the Time.” Chandler and Layha Nipps sang “Confidence," and Hank Horney sang “Jesus Loves Me.”
Lesa Horney, and Carl and Sandra Clark opened worship service with “l Feel Good.” Pastor Carl Clark delivered the message from John 11:9-10: "If any man walk in the day, he stumbleth not, because he seeth the light of this world. But if any man walk in the night, he stumblleth, because there is no light in him."
The children of God walk in the light as they are following Jesus who is the light of the world.
"Let your light shine before men that they may see your good works and may glorify your father, which is in heaven" (Matthew 5:16).
Are you letting your light shine out or are you hiding it under a bushel?
Service closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Attendance was 59.
Wednesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Peggs Community Church
Morning services on Nov. 3 began in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag. The devotional was read from Matthew 9:1-15, and the first song was "There's a Great Day Coming." We had 82 in attendance.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Kayley Helton and John Joice. Get well prayers go out for Clifford Hobbs and Deborah Parish, as well as all those mentioned on the prayer chain.
We're collecting nonperishable food items for a Thanksgiving gift basket until Nov. 24. It will be donated to a needy family in the area. Also, we need wrapped candy for the Christmas stockings that will be included in the sack-and-pack program near that holiday. Our senior luncheon is Nov. 21, and will feature turkey, dressing, and all the trimmings. The Peggs Ministerial Alliance community Thanksgiving service will be Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the First Southern Baptist Mission church with Brother Phil Buford bringing the message.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from 1 Kings 11:4-8 and 12:25-28, focusing on how easily even the most devout can be enticed away from God. Solomon's disobedience to God late in his life ultimately cost him his kingdom, and indeed, split the nation of Israel into two; one of which was ruled by a king not of David's bloodline. For centuries, and indeed even today, that area is rife with differences over "religion" and whose god is the greatest.
It's no different in America, even though we claim to be a Christian nation. We've allowed in and deliberately brought to mind other gods, disobey our Maker and Savior, disrespect the church and even the lives of others. Our worship services have turned into concerts and messages intending to uplift us rather than worship and uplift the name of Christ.
Like Solomon and kings following him, we are aiding and abetting the killing of the church.
There are so many versions of the Bible in print, most interpretations leaving out or changing the original wording to "fit" with "today's worship", making it difficult for some to know the true Word. Don't let yourself be enticed away by pretty words and inspiring music. Don't end up in the numbers of those that disrespect and disobey God's Word. Don't become part of those killing the Christian way of life.
Kay Cordray
Come and Dine
Come and Dine Church is at 1984 N. Grand Ave. That is north on Highway 82 by Ragsdale Wrecker Service.
Morning service is at 10 a.m. Morning prayers are lead by brother Rick Walker. They start with singing, and a "come and dine" chapter read by by Rick Walker. Classes are at 10:30. Worship is at 11 a.m., and it starts with prayers, and features songs from children and special songs. Birthdays and anniversaries are announced, and an offering is taken up. The word is given by Brother Bobby Hudson. We had a beautiful service. We had 27 people come join us in worshiping with the Lord and praising him.
Preaching next week is Brother Bobby Hudson. Bible study for Tuesday will be Proverbs, and Friday is Ephesians. It starts at 7 p.m., and we have snacks after.
Karen Walker
