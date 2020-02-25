Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning services for Feb. 23 opened in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag with 76 in attendance. The devotional was read from Genesis 41:25-39, and the first song was "Heaven's Jubilee."
Happy birthday this week to Arlis Magee, Raylene Bielli, Deborah Parish, and Rex Hendrickson. Happy wedding anniversary to Doug and Pam Maag. Our love, prayers and sympathy are extended to Brian and Sarah Shelly on their recent loss of Brian's mom. Our prayers and thoughts are also with the Davis family (I believe this is the correct name) due to the complete loss of their home in a fire.
Monday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. is our first VBS meeting of 2020. Peggs Day will be held the second weekend of April and, as usual, PCC youth will be holding a garage sale to raise money for their summer activities. Also, Friday, April 10, is Good Friday and our regular Ministerial Alliance service will be at 7:30 p.m. at Grace and Peace Fellowship Church with Brother Rex Hendrickson bringing the message.
Brother Rex took his message today from passages found in Mark 15:24-30, reminding us that all things come through the cross. We sing songs of "The Man in the Middle"; we know that Jesus was crucified between two thieves and the one on the right cried out for forgiveness and mercy, while the other reviled Jesus and cursed. Each thief that day made the decision for his eternity, each one made through the cross.
We all come to crossroads in our lives, much of the time on a daily basis. Each decision we make, our worship choices, our lifestyles, our careers, families, our friends, all are because at one place in time we reached a crossroad where we must make a decision. How do we make the right decision for our lives today? Do we contemplate, wish, study on it, or do we pray and ask God for assistance and guidance in coming to the correct decision?
Another thing will come to each and every one of us, if it hasn't already, and that will be the voice of the Holy Spirit calling you to repentance and toward salvation – Big crossroad decision. This one, my friend, is one you need to consider carefully before you commit. Are you going to accept salvation, repent of all your sins, turn your life around and live for Christ? Or keep stumbling along that road, passing crossroads and never knowing the peace and rest of Jesus Christ? Following him is a lifelong commitment and the King of Kings deserves the very best you can give him. Are your ready? Are you willing? Like I said, big decision.
Kay Cordray
God's Mountain Church
Pastor Carl Clark opened service with prayer. We had a special prayer for Brenda Ward and Martha Simpson.
Nicolas Clark and Afton Kissinger led the congregation in praise and worship. Song’s sung were “The Lion of Judah” and “l Believe in the Resurrection."
Afton Kissinger sang a special, “l Raise a Hallelujah.” Jade Blakley sang “I Can Only Imagine," and Caitlin sang “Reckless Love.”
We dismissed classes today, celebrating our third homecoming service. We had several great testimonies given. Our World War veteran Earl Stoneburner delivered a message: "God has a time table and it is always on time.”
Isaiah 44:7-8: “And who, as l, shall call, and shall declare it, and set it in order for me, since l appointed the ancient people.”
God has an appointed time for everything in his plan. Only God knows the time for his return. It will surely come. Are you ready?
The congregation sang “I'll Fly Away" and “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms.”
Sandra Clark read minutes on the first service at God’s Mountain Church on Feb. 26, 2017. We had 43 attendance. Today we had 88 attendance. We praise God for the 98 souls saved and baptized since we opened God’s Mountain Church.
The booster band sang “Jesus Loves Me" and “Come and Go With Me to My Father’s House." Hank Horney and Tylee Barnes sang “Jesus Loves Me.” Morgan and Layha sang “Confidence."
Pastor Clark delivered the message from Luke 15:11-24. The prodigal son took his inheritance and left his father’s house. After he spent and wasted it on riotous living, he became hungry. He ended up in the hog pen feeding hogs. He came to himself and said, “I will return to my Father’s house and say unto him 'I am not worthy to be thy son, make me as one of your hired servants.'”
The father ran to meet him and said unto his servants “Go kill the fatted calf, bring my son the best robe; put a ring on his finger and shoes on his feet. For this my son was dead but is alive again; he was lost and is found.” And they begin to be merry.
Oh how our heavenly Father must feel when we stray away and return to our father’s house. Services closed with an altar call and prayer for several who responded.
Service closed with universal prayer, asking God’s blessings upon the delicious dinner served in the fellowship hall.
Tuesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m. and everyone is welcome.
Ethan and Jamie Horney are donating a whole processed beef and deep freeze to help raise funds to finish our church. Tickets will be $5 each or five tickets for $20. We would appreciate all who can help us raise the funds to finish the inside of our beautiful country church. Call me at 918-868-2384 if interested.
Lula Thompson
First Apostolic
The Lord’s sweet presence was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, Feb. 23. “Revival Centers” was taken from Acts 11:16; 13:1-5; 14:8-11; 14:19-20.
The Dead Sea is dead because it has no outlets. Likewise, when a church loses it’s concern for lost souls and becomes centered upon itself, it is also dead. The church is the focal point of revival. It was not born unnoticed by the world, for every man there heard in his own language the wonderful works of God proclaimed as the Holy Ghost fell on the day of Pentecost.
This church today draws the attention of the world as the Holy Ghost is manifested in our midst. We must yield to the Holy Ghost in repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins, and then we will receive the gift of salvation – the infilling of the Holy Ghost.
When Barnabas and Saul came to Paphos, they encountered a sorcerer name Barjesus who withstood them. Saul rebuked him and he was struck blind. The deputy, upon seeing this, was converted. After this, Saul was called Paul. As the apostle Paul traveled on his missionary journeys, he allowed the Holy Ghost to use him – he perceived the faith of a lame man to be healed, and so commanded him to stand up and be made whole.
As he traveled on, he came to Antioch at Pysidia. He went first to the synagogue of the Jews, explaining to them the plan of salvation – that Jesus came to fulfill the Law by his death, burial and resurrection. This stirred them up in anger and they stoned Paul, but he preached again. On his return journey, he established churches where he had been, for the people needed to be taught.
Without God in us, everything in us would turn back to the world. We must learn to be obedient to those who have the rule over us, else we will lose out with God; rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft in his eyes.
We must remember: the greater the sacrifice, the greater the blessing. We need to have the dedication of Paul and the early church to be the revival center in this generation.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-401-0368 or 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Rachel Parrott invites all to begin their Lenten journey for Easter by attending special Ash Wednesday services at 1 or 6 p.m. on Feb. 26. Cookson UMC is on the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
The congregation appreciates everyone who contributed, showed up, visited and ate at the Annual Chunky Saturday dinner. This is the alternate to a Fat Tuesday dinner. Thank you, all.
The church calendar's upcoming dates include Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. Small groups meet at 8:45. On March 2 at 6 p.m., the United Methodist Women meet. On March 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., registered voters in Cherokee County precinct 09 will vote in the Presidential Preference Primary. The Tahlequah Camera Club meets. at 7 p.m. on March 10. On March 14 at 3 p.m., there will be a free movie titled "Billy" followed by the UMW fundraiser consisting of baked potatoes, chili and salad. Come as you are from wherever you are and be a part of a Christ-loving, friendly and serving church.
Last Sunday, Rev. Rachel Parrot's message was based on Scriptures from Matthew 17:1-9 and 2 Peter 1:16-21. These Scriptures intersect the new and old testament of the law and the prophets Moses and Elijah, Jesus Christ and Peter, James and John tagging along witnessing this awe inspiring and mysterious event. These disciples on the Mount of Transfiguration witnessed Jesus' majesty with their own eyes. This transfiguration took place six days after the prophets made the great confession of "You are the Christ, the Son of the Living God." Six days after other important events were told.
Moses and Elijah are symbolic of both the Law and the prophets. No matter where we look we are to see Jesus. This is what transforms us and our world: Jesus. Jesus outranks all the wise; He shines like the sun. Jesus calls people to be the light of the world. Mountaintop experiences can allow people to have assurance of their faith, see Jesus for who he really is and see their divine calling. People want to stay there. some people experience this at a Christian retreat or when they have God carry them through a difficult time. Also when someone decides to give their full lives to Christ, to take up that cross and follow him. People have experiences through Jesus Christ that God loves them and has great plans for their lives.
Yet people also need to follow Jesus in the valleys. God is always with you. The valley is where Jesus was mocked, arrested and crucified, but also where Jesus was raised to life. Despite the evil and misery of the valley, nothing can keep the Son of God from rising from the dead.
On the Mount of Transfiguration the light of Jesus shined on his disciples. God told them and people, "Listen to him." Live in the light, shine like stars and bring light and hope to a darkened world.
The trustee chair appreciates the army of volunteers that worked diligently in sprucing up the inside of the buildings in preparation for this Lenten journey.
Cindy Ballew
Tahlequah First Baptist
What does it mean to be a true servant of God? We, as humans, equate success as having wealth, status and power. If we measure by these standards, then Jesus, who didn’t even have a house of his own and was rejected by his own community, was a failure. But that certainly isn’t the case. God has to use something besides our worldly ambitions and goals to define what success is. Scripture tells us that our example is Jesus and we should all strive to be like him in every aspect.
Jesus came to serve. That was his mission. The disciples didn’t even fully understand this and the night before Jesus was crucified, they argued among themselves about who would be the greatest in heaven. What Jesus did that night was totally the opposite; He got up from the supper table, took his robe off and took a towel and wrapped it around himself and poured a bowl of water. He then knelt beside each disciple and washed their dirty feet and wiped them dry with the towel he had around himself. Jesus performed the task of a lowly servant. He washed the disciples' dirty feet. The next day, he was crucified on a rugged, cruel cross.
The very people God had created crucified and turned on Jesus. They mocked him and spit on him and watched him hang in agony for hours. God allowed this to happen so that we, all humans, even the ones that crucified Jesus, could have salvation. Jesus deserved glory and honor, but chose sacrifice and pain for us, for our salvation. He desires for us to follow his example of service. His disciples did that except for Judas. They followed his example and walked in the ways Jesus had taught them. They led a humble servant’s life as in Matthew 20:16: “The last shall be first, and the first last.”
The way we spend our time and resources and the things we talk and think about indicate where our heart is and the goals we have for our lives. God has a higher calling for us than being recognized by the world. He wants us to have a servant’s heart and follow his example.
Wednesday discipleship classes are at 6 p.m. We have some great classes and great teachers. Join us in these studies.
Sunday services are: Early worship, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; and late worship, 10:45 a.m.
Terri Fite
