Community Christian Fellowship is located on State Highway 82 South at Keys.
Services tonight are at 6 p.m. and, as always, come as you are. The Lord will be glad to see you and we will too. Regular services are: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Wednesday service, 6 p.m.
"While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen, for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal" (2 Corinthians 4:18).
If ever there was a time when we need to be keeping our "eyes" focused on the eternal it's now. There is so much happening in the world around us; literally, the "whole" world. Things don't "look" very promising. Things don't "look" very encouraging. Things don't "look" very hopeful. Actually, things "look" pretty bad. But we must remember that this world and the things that are seen are temporal. Life is temporary it's here today and gone tomorrow. Life is like a vapor that's here one minute and gone the next. It's like the grass of the field it's here then it withers away.
It's the things that are "not" seen that are not only eternal but will last forever but are the real thing. The promises of God, his Word, and heaven are real and they are eternal. These are the places we must keep "looking" at and "looking" to. What we see here is not all there is or all it is to be. "But as it is written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him" (2 Corinthians 2:9).
"But now they desire a better country, that is, an heavenly, wherefore God is not ashamed to be called their God, for he hath prepared for them a city" (Hebrews 11:16). There is more that awaits you, child of God. There is a better "country." There is a place that is not affected by these temporal things and events. There is a place where God sits on the throne. There is a place of eternal rest, peace and joy. There is a place around a banqueting table with the King of kings that is prepared for you. Though we don't see them now, except through the eyes of faith, they are very real. They are eternal and they await you. Don't lose sight of the eternal things because you are looking so intently at the things which are seen. Stare at the unseen and only glance at the things that are seen.
Jenny Dameron
Peggs Community Church
Morning services this chilly March 22 opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs. The devotional was the 91st Psalm, and the first song was "When I See the Blood." We had 34 in attendance this morning.
There were no birthdays, wedding anniversaries, requests for get well or sympathy cards this week, other than what's been reported on the prayer chain. In accordance with requested guidelines on this COVID-19 virus, we will not be having evening services tonight. There will be no services past dismissal this morning until April 5, which is Palm Sunday. Peggs Day has been postponed until a later date, as has the garage sale usually held by the youth of the church. Peggs Community Center has also been shut down for the time being, at least until the danger of exposure to COVID-19 has been alleviated, or lessened considerably.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from 1 Corinthians 10:1-12, stressing the fact that we receive that which we ask, not by our speech alone, but by our actions. We, as a nation and people, have asked God to remove himself from our schools, by "outlawing" prayer and Bibles in school or school activities. We asked for "freedom" to have intimate relationships outside marriage and we received STDs that can and do kill us.
If we are obedient to God and live according to his will, we will receive his blessings. If we turn back to him with our prayers and our lives now, this pandemic will ease, if not cease. If we continue to disobey God, bending his Word to our own use rather than his, and live as the world directs us to, he will allow. But....we have to remember, disobedience has a price. We received punishment or correction if we disobeyed our parents; we used to when we disobeyed our teachers. We are paying the price for our disobedience now and we have to be ready to accept the consequences of our actions. Remember, all healing comes from God. It is he that gives the knowledge and skills to our physicians. Get on your knees, people. Turn back to the Father and let him heal our land and our souls.
Kay Cordray
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. The congregation sang "Swing Low Sweet Chariot " and "I Saw the Light."
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Holly and Donald Devine the teens.
Ethan Horney taught the adult class on working through failures. We all fail as human beings from time to time. Proverbs 24:16: "For a just man falleth seven times, and riseth up again."
It is not a shame or disgrace to fall, but it is how we react to our failures that will be our outcome. God is for us. He loves us so much. He only wants good for our lives.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Sandra Clark took prayer requests followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selections "Amazing Grace" and "heaven's Jubilee."
The booster band sang "Zacchaeus," "The Eye of the Storm" and "The Joy of the Lord."
Brother Albert Marler delivered the message from Matthew 8:1-3: "And when he was come down from the mountains, great multitudes followed him. And behold, there came a leper and worshipped him, saying, 'Lord, if thou wilt, thou canst make me clean.' And Jesus put forth his hand, and touched him, saying, 'l will. Be thou clean.' And immediately his leprosy was cleansed."
How many today are needing a cleansing? Drug and alcohol addicts. Just like leprosy, there seems to be no cure. Jesus is still saying "I will" today. Just call upon him. He is not too far away.
Services closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. We had a wonderful spirit-filled service today. We are all pulling together in prayer and support for our nation.
Brother Tim Butler dismissed the congregation in prayer. The congregation sang "Happy Anniversary" to Robert and Lula Thompson as they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary March 20.
Attendance was 46.
Tuesday evening Bible school is at 6 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Tahlequah First Baptist
Our society today can be described as impatient, materialistic, indulgent, undisciplined and sensual, only to mention a few. We are also a society of immediate gratification. We “want it” or “have to have it now,” and Satan is a master at presenting opportunities for us to indulge ourselves in all sorts of instant gratification and making us believe that it will bring us the satisfaction we seek.
The human appetite is not sinful in itself. God gave us these appetites. But we must control them. It is easy for us to let them get out of control because of our fleshly desires. We cannot let our appetites rule us or we will be in trouble. Think of an Olympic athlete training for their sport. They are so focused on the prize before them and being the best in their particular sport that they strictly discipline themselves and exercise self-control in every area of their lives.
That’s how we are called to live. To have self control and be disciplined in every area of our lives. We can’t get there on our own though. We lack the power, motivation and determination to do it on our own. We need to rely on the Holy Spirit within us. If we yield our lives to God and we listen and are obedient when he prompts us, we will have the strength to say no to our fleshly desires when they tempt us and feel overwhelming to us. We must keep our minds focused on eternity and not the temporary. We may think that the things we do or decisions we make are mundane, when in actuality they may have spiritual significance. Like the athlete, we must stay focused and disciplined in every area of our lives on eternal rewards and not the rewards of this world. Just think about how quickly instant gratification comes and goes and about how long eternity will last.
Join us Sunday morning at 10:50 a.m. as we live stream our worship service on www.fbctah.org/media.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
“The Power of a Holy Church” was taken from 2 Timothy 2:19 and Acts 5:1-14, and Acts 2:38. This church is endued with power from on high. Every time there is a need, the spiritual gifts are in operation. The Lord called his church and gave it all that was necessary for it to function as he intended. Several spiritual gifts are given to a pastor as part of the office that he holds, including discernment of the spirit. The church that is pure from internal pollution gains the respect of the world and the attention of God.
Worldliness, loss of the fear of God and rebellion, as well as the sin of compromise, are pollutants seeking to destroy the church.
But we are told to be separate from the world.
In the early church, Ananias and his wife, Sapphira, tried to compromise as they stood before Peter, claiming that the offering they gave was the full price they received for the sale of their land. But, as Peter, being full of the Holy Ghost, said, “Why hast Satan filled your heart that you would lie to the Holy Ghost?” Ananias fell dead as his feet. His wife also died and was buried beside him. They were taken because of sin and compromise that the Lord might show that he demands a pure church.
The Lord adds to the church daily such as should be saved, but he also takes away those that would hinder his work or try to cause division and rebellion. Just as Ananias and Sapphira died when they lied to the Holy Ghost, a person today can die spiritually when he does something that would hurt the church.
Too many today do what is right in their own eyes, having no respect for authority, but the end thereof are the ways of death. Sin must be purged from the midst of the church that it can remain holy and pure. Every saint must keep his place in the church. The Pastor, also, must be in subjection to the Lord, for he brings the way of salvation that Peter preached on the day of Pentecost at the birth of the church – repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost – to a lost and dying world.
Services are temporarily suspended due to the pandemic. For further information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation pray that you and your family are practicing social distancing and safe health practices during this COVID-19 times. Last Sunday, Pastor Rachel had her message on Facebook live on the Cookson UMC page about 10:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to hear the message from the gospel of John 9:1-41.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is in dire need of blood donations. A blood drive is scheduled in the fellowship hall, Tuesday, March 31, 1:30-5:30 p.m. Schedule your appointment by calling 1-877-340-8777. All safe health practices will be followed. A green alien on a black T-shirt will be the giveaway shirt. Cookson UMC is located on the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road.
The Holy Week Easter services will be determined as the time approaches.
Last Sunday, other Scriptures included Psalm 23 and Ephesians 5:8-14.
Call 918-457-5717 and leave a message for questions or information.
Cindy Ballew
