God longs for us to trust in his love. It's like the way a child trusts the love of a parent. When a child is secure in his or her parents' love, they are more likely to interact with others and develop their own relationships because they know they can always return to the loving and open arms of their parents. It is like that with God. He always waits for us with open arms.
God demonstrates his love for us in his tender care. Kindness is a part of that. In the Hebrew Bible, God's kindness is often translated as steadfast love. No matter what the circumstances are in our life - difficulties, struggles, fears and anxieties - God is always constantly near to give us his loving kindness.
We have security in that constant love and it frees us to be kind to others. It is a way we show God's love for us. It is an example of God's care for us. God gives us many opportunities to be kind to others; just think about how many times in a 24-hour period that you have to be kind to others. Yes, it's a lot. And we should never pass up an opportunity to be kind to someone. In our kindness to someone, God gives us great joy. It is a blessing to be kind to someone and we receive a blessing in return. We know the pleasure it brings when we are kind to someone. That is a mere fraction of the delight that God has in caring and loving us.
So, go out and show some kindness to someone today. You will be sharing God's love.
Sunday service times are: early worship, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m; late worship, 10:45 a.m.; and Wednesday discipleship classes, 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. The congregation sang "Chain Breaker" and "There Ain't Nothing Gonna Steal My Joy."
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Donald and Holly Devine the teens.
Ethan Horney taught the adult class on temptation. Jesus was tempted in every way - yet without sin. He used the word of God against the devil.
The Bible tells us if we resist the devil, he will flee from us. Our weapons are not carnal, but mighty through God, to the pulling down of strongholds.
We must equip ourselves with the whole armor of God. We, too, can win every battle we face, if we have God by our side.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Sandra Clark took prayer requests followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selections: "l'll Fly Away," "Just a Little Talk With Jesus," "l'm Winging My Way Back Home" and "When the Redeemed are Gathering In."
Tammy Perry, Sandra Clark and Lula Thompson sang "Mansion in Heaven." Afton Kissinger and Kaitlyn sang "In the Eye of the Storm."
The booster band sang "Jesus Loves Me" and "Come and Go With Me to My Father's House." Hagen Horney recited a poem, naming all of our presidents in order.
Pastor Clark delivered the message from 1 John 3:1-4. God has laws in his Word. If we don't obey God's laws, we transgress against him. Sin will take you further than you want to go. Sin will keep you longer than you want to stay.
We must shun even the appearance of sin. Jesus paid the debt for our sins. If we confess our sins, he is willing and just to forgive us. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life" (John 3:16).
The congregation sang happy birthday to Sandra Clark. We appreciate her so much as she tirelessly labors with a great love for the congregation. Mark Blakley dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 57.
We are celebrating our third year homecoming this Sunday. A potluck dinner will follow service. Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate what God has done in our Teresita community.
Bible study will be on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.
We praise God for 98 souls who have been saved and baptized these past three years. Also, we have our new church framed and painted. We will continue to finish as the Lord provides the means.
Lula Thompson
Come and Dine Church
Come and Dine Church is at 1984 N. Grand Ave. in Tahlequah. Go north on Highway 82 by Ragsdale Wrecker Service.
Morning service is at 10 a.m. Morning prayers are lead by brother Rick Walker, and then we start singing. A come and dine chapter was read by Carolyn Hutson. We go to classes at 10:30 a.m., and worship is at 11. We start with prayers, songs from children, special songs including "Father Abraham/The Lord's Army." Birthdays and anniversaries were mentioned, and an offering was taken up. The Word was given by Bobby Hutson. Next week we'll have Rose or Jimmy Essary.
We had a beautiful service with 18 attendants.
Come join us in worshipping the Lord and praising him. Bible study by Kerry Fogleman on Tuesday will be in Proverbs 14, and Friday in Philippians 4 at 7 p.m. Snacks are served after. Have a blessed week.
Karen Walker
Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning services on Feb. 16 began in prayer led by Brother Gilbert Beaver with 65 in attendance. The devotional was read from Matthew 22:34-40, and the first song was "O How I Love Jesus."
Happy birthday this week to Brian Mullen. Get well wishes and prayers are sent out for Tiffany Puckett, as well as all those on the prayer chain each week.
The senior luncheon is Thursday, Feb. 20, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The conceal carry class is Feb. 22, beginning at 8 a.m. You are asked to bring "mud boots" and at least 50 rounds of ammunition. Classroom work is during the morning, firing range in the afternoon. Fees are $40 for Peggs Community Church attendees; $60 for others. A women's situational awareness class will be taught Tuesday, Feb. 25, following the Lady Samaritans meeting at 6:30 p.m. The class is open to women and girls in and around the Peggs community; there is no fee.
The first vacation Bible school meeting will be held Monday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m.
Brother Rex based his message today on Scripture from John 1:43-51 and asked "Where were you when the Lord called you? What was/is your answer?" Philip had contacted Nathanael after seeing and hearing Jesus speak, wanting Nathanael to come and see the one of whom Moses and the prophets had written. He went with Philip, and the first thing Jesus said was "Behold an Israelite indeed, in whom is no guile."
Of course, Nathanael wanted to know how Jesus knew him and the reply was "Before that Philip called thee, when thou wast under the fig tree, I saw thee." Now, you might think that wasn't such a big deal, but Jesus and Nathanael were in different towns when Philip left to find him.
We each of us have a calling from God; some hear it early in life and maintain the life throughout, others aren't called until later, and some are even called fairly early, fall away, and are called back home like the prodigal son. Jeremiah was called and known from before his birth, God said. Samuel heard the Lord around the age of nine or so; Christ's disciples were grown men. Whichever and whenever way you received the call, the important thing is how did you answer? Very possibly, you hesitated because you felt the call would be too difficult for you, or you weren't prepared or talented enough.
God doesn't care about that; if he calls you, he will qualify you to do the work he's called you to do. It may be an easy task, or hard; short-lived in time spent or lifelong. Only God knows; all he wants of you is your obedience and faith. So we ask again, where were you when you received the Lord's call? What? You haven't heard it yet? Be still and listen carefully for that "still, small voice" coming into your heart.
He'll be calling soon, be sure to answer.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Feb. 16. "The Cost Of Rejection" was taken from Luke 17:20-30, 14:35 and Matthew 24:38-42. When Jesus spoke of the days of Noah, he was referring to an actual event: the building of the ark and of the flood. Even though Noah preached for 120 years while he labored on the ark, the Bible says that only eight souls were saved by water. Those around him continued to eat, drink, marry and give in marriage, until the flood came and took them all away. Those things that they were involved in took up so much of their time that they had no time to consider Noah's warnings They rejected the plan of God that would have saved them.
The sins being committed were not categorized. To the Lord, sin is sin. If a sinner does not reject the Lord, he can find salvation.
Peter preached the plan of salvation on the day of Pentecost that the Lord provided by shedding his own blood on Calvary - repent and be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Too many people are being caught up in lifestyles today that cause them to miss the Lord. They are too busy to seek God, or to even need God. They will be like those in the days of Noah when the Lord comes - it will be upon them before they are even aware of it.
It is the rejection of God that will cause the coming of the Lord. Even as Abraham interceded for Lot on the eve of the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah, Lot had no feeling of urgency to leave. If we allow ourselves to become entangled with the affairs of this life, we will be in the same condition as Lot and those in the days of Noah.
Jesus said, "O, Jerusalem, Jerusalem, which killest the prophets and stonest them that are sent to thee, how often would I have gathered thy children together, as a hen doth gather her brood under her wings, but ye would not." They would not repent.
This is a dangerous hour, for there are those among us who are slumbering, rocked to sleep by the enemy with the cares of this life. We must beware lest our hearts be overcharged with surfeiting and we miss the trumpet of the Lord!
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-401-0368 or 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah Friends Fellowship
Sara Scribner of Lubbock Friends of Christ Quaker Meeting will visit Tahlequah Friends Fellowship, Thursday, Feb. 27. The meeting for worship starts at 7:30 p.m. and everyone is welcome.
Scribner, a librarian by trade, is the new clerk of ministry and counsel of the Great Plains yearly meeting. Ministry and counsel is tasked with nurturing the spiritual life of the fellowships/churches in the Great Plains area. Upon accepting her position, Scribner committed to visiting each group, taking her from Texas to Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska. Tahlequah is the final piece in the puzzle, and Tahlequah Friends are excited at the prospect of her visit.
Tahlequah Friends Fellowship gathers at 7:30 each Thursday evening in the home of David Nagle and Beth Green-Nagle at 536 Summit Ave. Traditional Quaker worship is based on waiting in silence and speaking only when one feels led by the Spirit.
"…do not worry beforehand about what to say. Just say whatever is given you at the time, for it is not you speaking, but the Holy Spirit" (Mark 14:11).
Beginning this week each person is invited to share a Scripture verse that is special to him/her before the group settles into worship. For it is written in 1 Corinthians 14:26: "What then shall we say, brothers and sisters? When you come together, each of you has a hymn, or a word of instruction, a revelation, a tongue or an interpretation. Everything must be done so that the church may be built up."
David Nagle
