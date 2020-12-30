Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrot led a parking lot drive-in service last Sunday morning at 11 a.m. On the longest day of the year Monday night, a Blue Christmas service was held. The service began with those attending, in the parking lot observing and taking pictures of the Christmas star.
Scripture readings included Ecclesiastes 3:1-11 and Matthew 11:28-30. "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" was the closing song. In this season, people mourn the loss of life, loss livelihood, loss of love, and the loss of love that humanity is experiencing. Pray for comfort and peace. Pray for sustenance and resilience. Pray for compassion and change. Pray for recovery and renewed vigor. Believe in the Light that has come and is coming. Believe!
A parking lot Christmas carol sing-along was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Celebrate the birth of our Savior this season and blessings to everyone in 2021.
Cindy Ballew
Tahlequah First Baptist
No one could have imagined what 2020 has turned out to be, and it’s probably fair to say that most of us have wondered and maybe even questioned God’s purpose for the year we’ve had. A year totally disrupted by a global pandemic, plans were interrupted or didn’t happen at all, everything was so unsure and the world was in total chaos. It makes you wonder if godly wisdom would have prepared us better for what has happened.
We as humans cannot even begin to fathom God’s wisdom, plans or thoughts. He is far greater than we can begin to understand. His strength is far greater and his ways are much higher than our minds can think about. 2020 was a year of confusion and unrest and just didn’t make any sense. We don’t understand why this all happened and the purpose behind it, but we can believe one thing for sure: God is infinitely wise, he is infinitely strong, and he is always working. We may not see the outcome of his plan, but we can be assured that he is always at work.
In these last few days of 2020, let’s try to change our mindset to wisdom, because we really aren’t wise at all. God is the one who is wise. It is God that knows exactly what is happening, He is the one that hears us and sees us and watches over us. He is in control. So, let us remember this and ask for wisdom in the coming new year so we can start it with wise minds and eyes to carry us through to a better year.
Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and worship is at 10:45 a.m.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
Services for Sunday morning, Dec. 27, opened with prayer and songs of praise. “Faithful and Loyal To God” was taken from Psalm 31:23, 101:1-8, and Daniel 1:3-8.
We are admonished to be as wise as serpents and as harmless as doves in serving the Lord. If we fail to watch and pray for God’s will, we can find ourselves in situations that are hard to get out of. Too many times we act now and think later. We should be careful in what we read; we are to set no evil thing before our eyes and we are to hate the work of those who have turned aside from the Lord’s work and left salvation behind.
Daniel was a prefect example, who, in the midst of a heathen people, never turned his eyes away from the Lord. He was a man with deep convictions. We, too, must have deep convictions that we will hold to no matter what the circumstances.
As long as we take care of our obligation to God, he will help us. We need to have a backbone and stand against what is wrong. God will have a people that he can put to the test to show the world that his people have something real in him.
The church is the demonstration of God’s power and in it is the reality that the world is searching for. Now is the time for the church to be that light, the city set on a hill that cannot be hidden. We must teach our children of the salvation that the Lord purchased for us by his death on Calvary – repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost; likewise, we must teach them of the oneness of God and that all the fulness of the godhead dwells in him (Jesus) bodily.
Our children must be taught how to cope with the world, a world that we are in but not of, wherein the rich rule over the poor. If our children are given all their desires, they will have no respect of the sacrifice involved. Worldly values try to break down families and the true values in serving God.
Our lives are a testimony and a witness as we try to reach a lost and dying world. We must, like Daniel, stand firm in our convictions and trust the Lord through every trial, for in the trials his strength is proven to us and our weaknesses are shown to us. The trying of our faith works patience. We face trials, at times, because God trusts us to stand strong and show the world what we are made of. We need to count it all joy when we face temptations, for we will come out as gold tried in the fire on the other side.
Let us seek out the old paths and stand as good soldiers in the army of the Lord, that we may receive our reward in that great and terrible day of the Lord.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Dec. 27, the last Sunday of the month, and 2020. Our morning service began in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish; the devotional read from Luke 2:21-40. The first song was "Oh, How I Love Jesus." We had 13 present for Sunday school, and 26 for morning worship.
Happy birthday wishes this week to Patty Cole, and Kay Cordray. (Connie Rhodes, too, but she wasn't able to attend church today.) Celebrating wedding anniversaries are Bud and Pat Moss, and Ed and Gerri Moss. We've quite a few folks that we miss that haven't been able to attend church in quite some time due to health reasons and the COVID thing, and we'll be very happy to see them once again when things calm down. Our get well list is fairly lengthy this week, too: Denise Brewer, David Sipes, Solly Littledave, Brandi Siler, Kim McCullah, and Letha Cronin.
Our annual business conference and church elections will be held the evening of Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Positions to be voted on are pastor, assistant pastor, board of directors member, secretary, treasurer, steward board, and several other church and Sunday school positions. Past business will be reviewed and new business discussed, as well as future "projects" and needed expenditures. The purpose of this is the continuation of the business of God's house in a manner pleasing to him. Make plans to attend and take part in the business of your church.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from John 1:32-42; Scriptures describing the joining of disciples with Jesus as he began his ministry after his 40 days in the wilderness. These men didn't know just what they were "in" for, but they knew that they had found the Messiah, the Christ, and they must follow him, and learn. They didn't know there would be only three years and he would no longer be on earth with them, nor what would happen in the times following, but they were adamant about being with Jesus, difficult though it may be.
The question of the day, or theme of the message, if you will, is this: what do we do now that we've been born again, saved from our sins? From the very beginning of our new lives, we're beset with doubts and temptations thrown at us by the devil. If he can get us to believe we haven't been saved, he can draw us back into a life of sin and an eventual eternity in hell.
It takes time, and prayer, and work, Christian, to follow Christ every day. It takes time for our hearts and our minds to turn around from the life we'd lived before and look down the path of righteousness to walk with Christ. That path can be easy to lose because it is narrow and straight with difficulties in the way. Work and concentration, complete faith in Christ, and the knowledge that he will see us through all our troubles, no matter how difficult or painful. Read our Bibles, feast from the Word of God, cling to his hand, put one foot in front of the other and keep going toward the prize before us. No one has ever said the journey would be easy, but it's sure going to be worth it when our steps end up on streets of gold.
That is what we do: just keep on keepin' on.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist
Pastor Matt Lawrence brought the first message of a two-part series entitled “Lukewarm Christian.”
This has been a strange year. The Lord has been preparing the church to burst out. Christians are taking more seriously the mission of our God.
The normal American church is a difficult place to live out the New Testament life that Jesus spoke of, instead of a balanced, safe life without suffering.
How about you? Are you completely in love with Jesus or are you lukewarm? Are we doing service to God half heartedly?
A lukewarm Christian attends church fairly regularly as they feel they are expected to.
Isaiah 29:13: “Wherefore the Lord said, 'Forasmuch as this people draw near me with their mouth, and with their lips do honor me, but have removed their heart far from me, and their fear toward me is taught by the precept of men.'”
The lukewarm Christian gives money because they ought to and only the amount due unlike the widow in Luke 21:1-4.
Lukewarm Christians choose what's popular over what's right; they care what other people think.
Luke 6:26: “Woe unto you, when all men shall speak well of you, for so did their fathers to the false prophets.”
Lukewarm Christians don’t want to be saved from sin, they want to be saved from the penalty of sin.
Romans 6:1-2: “What shall we say then, shall we continue to sin that grace may abound? God forbid, how shall we that are dead to sin, live any longer therein?”
Lukewarm Christians are moved by what radicals do; they, themselves don’t act though. Lukewarm Christians call radicals those who do what Jesus asks and wants.
James 1:33: ”But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.”
James 4:17: “Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin.”
Lukewarm Christians rarely share their faith; they avoid making others feel uncomfortable.
Matthew 10 33-34: “Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess before my Father which is in heaven. But whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also deny before my Father which is in heaven.”
Lukewarm Christians love God, however, not with all their heart soul, mind and strength. Read Mathew 22:37-38.
Lukewarm Christians do love others, they love themselves more or those they can connect with; not those who hate them. See Mathew 5:36-27.
Don’t give out of duty, give to promote his kingdom.
God, help us remember how brief life is and know what you mean when you tell us to love our neighbor.
God has big plans for Carter Baptist Church this coming year.
Marta Vann
