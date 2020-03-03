Tahlequah First Baptist
One summer, a mother went with her daughter to a girls' summer camp. There were lots of fun activities to participate in and one of them that her daughter was looking forward to trying was the high ropes course and the zip line. Her daughter was very excited about trying them both and her excitement spilled over to her mom. Her mom decided to try the courses with her and put her name on the list to participate. Finally, it was time to put on their gear and get instructions from the guide. They had to wait a little while before it was their turn and the daughter became more and more excited about taking off. The mom however, became more and more nervous.
Her confidence sank the longer she stood in line. She doubted herself and her abilities and allowed negative thoughts to creep into her mind. She was talking herself out of doing the courses. Finally her turn came. She slowly and cautiously climbed to the start of the course. Her confidence level was zero and she doubted her ability to complete the courses. About 30 seconds passed and she caved to her fears. She climbed back down, took her gear off and claimed defeat. She stood on the ground where she felt safe and secure. She was back in her comfort zone.
Probably in the whole scheme of her life, what she did wasn't a big deal, but it really made her wonder about how many big things in her life she had missed because of fear, doubt and negative thinking. How many times had she missed God's call in her life because of these things? How many times had she let the opportunity to share her testimony slip by and she just sat in silence instead of sharing it because she was afraid that someone would judge her or she felt ashamed. She had thought about the times she felt unqualified and unworthy to follow God's call and knew she had missed a lot of opportunities to speak and act on behalf of the Lord.
When we allow negativity to creep into our minds, it becomes an obstacle and can affect our obedience to God. No matter what the negative thinking is about, it will always stand in the way of following God's call for our lives. Our hearts will be positive if our thoughts are positive. Romans 12:2 tells us that when we ask God to transform our minds and thinking, he certainly will.
Wednesday night discipleship starts at 6 p.m. Come join us for some great Bible study time. We have several classes to choose from and offer a Grief Share class, as well.
Sunday services: Early worship, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; and late worship, 10:45 a.m.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the Cookson UMC congregation invite you and yours to worship at the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Small group meets at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, with worship following at 10 a.m. The United Methodist women invite the Lake Tenkiller community to the Annual Chili and Potato Dinner on Saturday, March 14, 5-7 p.m. A love offering will be appreciated for further outreach.
Last week's Scripture readings were from Psalm 32, Romans 5:12-15 and Matthew 4:1-11. Identity is the collection of attributes that defines how you see yourself; the answer to "Who am I?" In Matthew 4, the core of Jesus' identity is Jesus is God's Son. Baptism marks a new beginning. This was the beginning of Jesus' earthly ministry.
Jesus' temptation in the wilderness and how Jesus responds gives everyone important clues as to who God is when God takes on flesh and becomes fully human. Christians identity are contingent on Jesus' identity. As Christians, who are we really? These are questions we ask when we are faced with difficult choices.
Christians' identities are challenged most when life is hard. Christians may find themselves faced with temptation when they are stressed, overtired, anxious or sick. Israelites struggled to identify themselves as people of God in the wilderness. The going got tough and they created a golden calf to worship in the place of God. People are tested when they face situations like financial problems, disagreements or threats. These situations are the hardest for people of God to be the people he called you to be.
Jesus didn't use his power for his own purposes. Jesus humbles himself and trusts God the Father to satisfy his needs.
He has come to serve, not serve himself such as Christians should also do. Christians should be about asking how that they can help a neighbor or do better to serve God. As followers of Jesus, you must define and identify what it means to be a child of God.
People understand pride, vanity, selfishness and apathy. Temptations come. Through Jesus' temptations, he shows Christians that you choose who or whose you will be. To live as children of God, you must serve God even when your circumstances are difficult and hard. On your Lenten journey, may you walk with Jesus each step of the way.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise as services opened for Sunday morning, March 1, with the Lord's presence being felt in our midst. "Guilty As Charged" was taken from Romans 3:23, 1:28-29, 2:13-14; 3:19, 7:23-25, Acts 2:38 and 2 Timothy 2:15. Every person ever born was born in sin. We are all guilty and in need of a savior. Before a man can find salvation, he must admit that he is a sinner. Today's world faces two hindrances in recognizing this. The religious leaders have failed to proclaim the gospel of truth and to recognize sin as sin, deceiving the people. They do not know darkness from light. The Bible accurately describes today's world. A grave responsibility rests upon a pastor as he watches for the souls of men. He must be in a condition to be sensitive to receive the things of the Spirit of God. Spiritual things cannot be discerned with a carnal mind; it is enmity with God.
Too many religious leaders today depend upon their own knowledge and wisdom, but the Bible says that they, thinking themselves wise, became as fools. A pastor must depend upon the Holy Ghost dwelling within to guide him in leading God's people.
Secondly, the religious leaders fail to acknowledge the Bible as the inspired Word of God. All Scripture has been given to us by the inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness. We must rightly divide the word of truth.
God has shown, by progressive revelation, his plan of salvation: repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost as evidenced by speaking in tongues as the Spirit gives the utterance. This was preached by the apostle Peter in Acts 2:38 at the birth of the New Testament church. God has shown that separation and holiness is required to enter into that city where he will say only to those who have done well, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant. Enter thou into the joy of the Lord."
The spiritual growth expected of his children, those filled with his spirit, is revealed in his word to us as we are to study to show ourselves approved unto God, a workman that needed not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. We then are able to progress and grow in the Lord daily.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-401-0368 or 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Prayer service tonight is at 6 p.m., and, as always, come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
"But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him" (John 4:23).
The Lord is seeking his people to worship him; what is more amazing is that he isn't getting worship from those who profess to be his children. I don't understand how you can be a "Christian" and not be a worshipper of God? It just isn't possible.
Worship is not just something that we do on Sunday mornings in church. It isn't something that we do when the choir sings our favorite song, and it isn't something that we do when God answers a prayer of desperation in a miraculous way. Worship is a lifestyle. It is not about what we do; it is about who we are. We are worshippers of God if we are his followers.
Worship is not only an act, it is the result of a heart that is full of love and gratitude toward God. I love him, therefore, I can't help but sing his praises, give him honor, give him glory, exalt him, humble my heart before him. I am so grateful for what he did for me when he sent his Son Jesus to die on the cross in my place. I am so grateful that he has given me eternal life. I am so thankful that he took me from death to life and loved me and forgave me when I was sinning against him. When I think about what all he has done for me, and how I didn't deserve any goodness from him, I can't help but worship him.
Religious people only consider worship as an act to be done in certain settings. True followers and lovers of the Lord can't help but worship him regardless of the settings. Which one are you? Worship is not an act we do; it is a lifestyle that we possess.
Jenny Dameron
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Praise and worship followed with the selections "Amazing Grace" and "Take Me Back." Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Donald and Holly Devine the teens.
Ethan Horney taught the adult class from Ephesians 5:5-7 on walking in the light. Christ is light and in him is no darkness at all. When we become born again, we follow Jesus Christ, who is the light of the world.
We now hate the sin we formerly lived in. We walk in the newness of life. The first requirement is to be children of light. It is to please the Lord. Everyone who does evil hates the light because it will reveal their evil deeds.
Let your light so shine that men might see your good works and glorify your father in heaven. Don't hide your candle under a bushel.
Classes returned to the sanctuary and Sandra Clark took up prayer requests, followed with prayer. Congregational singing included selections: "An Old Account was Settled," "He lives," "Victory in Jesus," and "Are You Washed in the Blood?"
The booster band sang "Jesus Loves Me," "Zacchaeus" and "Confidence." Sandra Clark and Lula Thompson sang "It's Out of This World." Pastor Carl Clark delivered the message from Mark 8:22-24.
When Jesus came into Bethsaida, they brought a blind man unto him and besought him to touch him. When Jesus prayed, the blind man could see men as trees walking.
Jesus prayed again, laying his hands upon the blind man's eyes. He commanded him to look up. He then saw clearly.
So many today are walking around with their eyes clouded up. They cannot see clearly. Jesus can completely restore your vision if you will ask and look up in faith believing.
Service closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Praise God we had two more souls saved.
Buddy Clinton dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 58.
Tuesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
We are having a fundraiser to finish our new church building. Ethan and Jamie Horney have donated a whole processed beef in a freezer to help raise money. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Call 918 868-2384 for information.
Lula Thompson
Peggs Community Church
Services for this first day of March began in prayer led by Brother Luther Williams. We had 63 in attendance this morning. The devotional was read from John 17:1-10 and the first song was "How Beautiful Heaven Must Be."
Happy birthday this week to Bobby Cole and Roger Bailey. Get well prayers and wishes are sent out to Alex Magee, Kathy Smith, Scott Maples, and Shirley Hendrickson. Be sure to also remember all those that have been mentioned on our prayer chain calls in the last week and before. Prayers do work.
Our first VBS meeting is March 2; and it's that time of year again: spring forward Saturday night/Sunday morning this coming weekend. Daylight saving time is upon us. Set the clocks forward one hour.
The food pantry is March 11, and the senior luncheon is March 19. The Peggs Ministerial Alliance Good Friday meeting is April 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Grace and Peace Fellowship Church. Brother Rex will be the speaker of the hour. Peggs Day is the same weekend, April 10-11.
Easter Sunday is April 12. We will be having our 7:30 a.m. sunrise service, followed by breakfast, and then regular morning service. Evening service will be suspended.
We are also in the beginning planning stages of a trip to Sight and Sound Theater in Branson for the play "Noah." If you've never been to that theater and their productions, you have really missed a wonderful presentation of some really great biblical stories. I believe mention was made for mid- to late-May for the day trip up there. More later as details become available.
Brother Mike took the pulpit this morning and based his message on Scripture read from John 3:11-16, and a quick review of Hebrews chapter 11, known as "the faith chapter." Brother Mike entitled his message "For God So Loved the World...", and asked the question "Why did God have to love the world so much?" answering, "Because we don't know how to love as he does."
The kind of love God wants from us is an unconditional love because of what he has already done for us, not the type that expects something in return. We already have the best gift he could have given, his only Son, as ransom for all our sins. He has blessed us with life, families, churches, friends, and so much more. Yes, we will have tough times and will probably question why God allows us to "suffer so much." We don't suffer like Christ did. And, let's face it, most of us don't really "suffer" at all. We're uncomfortable or disturbed, our little worlds sent askew for a bit. Read the 11th chapter of Hebrews. Take note of all the people mentioned by name and why they're mentioned at all. What they had, we can have if we'll step up to it: love and faith that God is in control - always.
Kay Cordray
