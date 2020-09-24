CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
If you need information or would like to contact the church, send your emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com. All letters will be answered.
"That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish" (Ephesians 5:27).
All my life, I was taught that the Lord Jesus will return and when he does return, don't let him find you somewhere where you shouldn't be. So therefore, there were certain places that we did not go for fear that he would return and that's where he would find us. You don't hear much teaching like that any more. It wasn't a bad teaching because it did promote the "fear of God" in our lives. There seems to be a lack of the "fear of the Lord" anymore; it certainly isn't in the world, and it's not very evident even in the church.
I was thinking about this, where I don't want to be when he returns and what I don't want him to catch me doing. As I thought about it, I felt like the Lord took it a step further. I was taught this in terms of my physical location, don't be caught in a bar room, in a dance hall, etc. But what about your "spiritual" condition? What about the things that go on inside? When he returns, I don't want him to catch me in bitterness. I don't want him to find me in a place of unforgiveness, a place of anger, a place of contention. I don't want him to catch me having immoral thoughts, cheating, in lies, causing disunity or discord, in a state of complaining and murmuring, and so on.
When he returns, I want him to find me in a place physically and spiritually that will glorify him. I want him to catch me walking in love, forgiving those who trespass against me, bearing the fruit of the Spirit, being kind, gentle, tenderhearted, being a peacemaker.
I want him to find me with a pure heart and a clear conscience before him.
If he were to return today, where will he find you? Where will your physical location be? But also where will you be on the inside, in the "hidden person?"
Be careful where you go, be careful what you do, be careful to deal with issues in your life that displease the Lord because you don't want him to catch you there when he returns. We should all examine ourselves. I know I have and I have not been too pleased with what I sometimes see in my inner self, and not because of places I go because I do not go there.
Jenny Dameron
Peggs Community Church
Sept. 20 morning services opened in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag. The devotional was read from Matthew 22:1-14 and the first song was "Jesus Loves Even Me." We had 28 for Sunday school and doubled it for church, with 59 in attendance.
Happy birthday to Scarlet Shell, and happy wedding anniversary to Alex and Britannia Magee. Please be sure to remember all those mentioned on the prayer chain each day, as well as others you feel need for.
Our Sunday evening service next week, Sept. 27, will be a singing service, and, knowing our church, we'll probably have some sort of munchies afterwards.
The Lady Samaritans will be having a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Due to the virus and the protective measures, this is the first meeting they've been able to have since early in the year.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on Galatians 6:6-10, highlighting verse 7 in particular. We've all heard it: "Be not deceived; God is not mocked, for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap."
People seem to have forgotten this verse, or decided to ignore it, for there seems to be a lot of really bad things happening these days; not just in America, but worldwide. We should look to the example of David, when just a teen, stepped out to battle the giant, Goliath, because the Israelite army was either too afraid, undersupplied with weapons, or both. David, rejecting man's armor, relying totally on the protection of God, picked up five stones from the brook, loaded his sling, pronounced the judgement of God upon Goliath, and fired the sling. The giant fell, and was beheaded with his own sword by a teenager that fully believed his God and would not stand for the enemy army mocking him.
The apostle Paul describes the armor of God in Ephesians 6:11-13, declaring it essential for the born-again in their battles against evil. He then goes on to say, in Ephesians 6:13: "Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand."
We're told often to not let ourselves get discouraged, and to continue to walk in the path God puts us in and resist temptations to the best of our abilities, with God's help. We'll not always be able to do so, but we have Christ at the right hand of God to intercede for us when we fail, if we but repent of our sins and ask for his forgiveness and assistance.
Come on, people. We've been sinners since the fall of Adam and Eve. We're not perfect anymore, and we won't be until, and if, we reach heaven. All we can do is our best to obey and follow God's Word, live and work for him to the best of our abilities, and keep on walking that narrow path. Be sure you sow good seeds along your way. Weeds have a way of killing out all the good.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Hunter Burkholder and Hannah Wolf.
Pastor Matt Lawrence brought the morning message about worthwhile faith from 1 Samuel 14:6-16. The Philistine army had surrounded the people of God. King Saul and his 600 troops did not have the faith or the courage to go against the enemy. His son Jonathan told his armor bearer, "Come on, let's go get rid of the Philistine."
Verse 6: "And Jonathan said to the young man that bare his armor, 'Come, and let us go over unto the garrison of those uncircumcised; it may be that the Lord will work for us, for there is no restraint to the Lord to save by many or by few.'"
Jonathan had faith that was strongly worthwhile.
First, worthwhile faith is it is a continuous faith, it's not sporadic, like Saul's, or based on circumstances. Jonathan trusted God and believed God never fails his children. Just like Jonathan, our faith can rest on God, who is eternal, powerful, and wise.
The Philistines had 30,000 chariots, 6,000 horsemen and 2,000 infantrymen. Jonathan had God, his armorbearer, two ordinary swords, and a shield.
How do we conquer the enemy? Whatever God gives us, we can overcome, with him. We have the Word of God, prayer, and the Holy Spirit. We can attack the strong holds of Satan and win with the faith we have in God.
Worthwhile faith is contagious faith; a strong faith that spreads to others and recruits' others.
Verse 7: "And his armorbearer said unto him, 'Do all that is in thine heart, turn thee; behold, I am with thee according to thy heart.'"
Worthwhile faith is a conquering faith.
1 John 5:4: "For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith."
Hebrews 11:33: "Who through faith subdued kingdoms, wrought righteousness, obtained promises, stopped the mouths of lions?"
Worthwhile faith subdues kingdoms, builds churches; it pays no attention to ridicule. Worthwhile faith will outdo the world which opposes us. A worthwhile faith will conquer the enemy. Worthwhile faith assures us that God will supply everything that is needed. Victory is ultimately in the hand of God and his people.
The Lord offers us a worthwhile faith wherever he puts us if we by faith get on God's side.
Whose side are you on?
Beginning Wednesday night, a meal will be served at 6:30 p.m., while observing social distancing. VBS for Team Kids, youth Bible study, and adult prayer and Bible study at 7. The vans will not run yet.
Next Sunday, Sept. 27, is our turn for serving lunch at the Day Center in Tahlequah following the morning service.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott continues the 8:30 a.m. parking lot drive-in service as along as the weather permits. The inside 10 a.m. service is held with social distancing, safe practice protocols, and with everyone wearing masks.
Come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The Cookson UMC mailing address is PO Box 15 Cookson OK 74427. Thank you in advance for your prayers, caring and sharing as the world goes through this difficult COVID-19 time.
Last Sunday, Scripture readings were Psalm 145:1-8, Philippines 1:21-30, and Matthew 20:1-16. Pastor Rachel began her message with the reading of Matthew 20:1-16. At the end of the day, some of the workers grumbled about the unfairness of the way the wages were paid. Assumptions set a person up for possible disappointment or others up as the object of your disappointment, anger or resentment. Have you ever been envious of another's gifts, talents, abilities, social status or possessions? Envy can cause you to diminish your own gifts and talents. God is the giver of every good gift. God is a just and gracious God. The reward comes from the generosity of the giver.
Work from the assumptions such as: God loves you and all creation deeply and profoundly. Everyone is made in the image of God. God's generosity is beyond your wildest imagination. There is nothing you can do to earn or deserve God's generosity. This parable is about God bestowing grace and mercy to all. Are you ungrateful? Have you denied God's love and forgiveness in your life? Jesus Christ asks you to learn to see through the eyes of God. As you continue to work in the Kingdom, grow deeper with your justice, generosity and love.
Worship concluded with the music from Vintage Worship "Generous Giver."
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, Sept. 20. "A High Calling" was taken from 2 Timothy 1:9 and 1 Timothy 6:1-12.
We are called to be saints. From the time of our calling, we make ourselves what we will become as we walk in the fear of the Lord: a vessel of honor. There are those saints who walk close to the Lord that we can learn from, that we can draw closer to the Lord and grow in his ways. The Lord is our pattern that we are to follow, learning constantly of the things that he would have us to do to be more like him.
Just as Paul wrote to Timothy regarding the ones in bondage that they should respect their masters in the Lord and do all in their power to serve them faithfully, so are we to do all that we can in our service to the Lord. Our lives must be totally dedicated to the cause of Christ if we are to survive these last days before the Lord's return. It is too easy to fall in with those who have strayed from the truth and a life of holiness and separation from the world, becoming, instead, one of those who will heap to themselves teachers having itching ears - who turn the truth into fables.
When we do this, we have failed to respect the church and the Lord in the ways that he has set his church in order. His plan of salvation calls for repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost. After we are in the church, we have the weapons to be victorious. The Lord has given us exceeding great and precious promises that we might become partakers of the divine nature. We are to give all diligence and add to our faith virtue; and to virtue, knowledge; and to knowledge, temperance, or the control of ourselves in any situation.
And we are to add to temperance patience; and to patience, godliness; and to godliness, brotherly kindness; and to brotherly kindness, charity. If we do these things, we will be neither barren nor unfruitful in Jesus Christ. Let us walk close to the Lord - in the Spirit and not after the flesh - that we be not deceived in these last days, lest we become a part of the great falling away and lose our souls for eternity.
Revival will begin Sunday morning, Sept. 27, with Brother Zach Brown, and continue through Wednesday. Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream.
Nancy Walker
