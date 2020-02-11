God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Nicolas Clark sang “This is Amazing Grace" and “How He Loves Me.”
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Donald and Holly Devine the teens. Nicolas Clark taught the adult class on “love your neighbor as yourself.”
Jesus gave us two commandments: Love the Lord thy God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength; and Love your neighbor as yourself.
How many of us today are doing this? We have neighbors we barely know. We need to go out and invite our neighbor to church. We can show God’s love to our neighbor by showing our friendship and doing good deeds.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Sandra Clark took prayer requests, followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selections: “Rock of Ages,” “Blessed Assurance," “Just a Little Talk with Jesus" and “Victory in Jesus.”
Rainy and Aaliyah sang “Jesus Loves Me.” Hank, Tylee and Mayvis sang “Come and Go With Me to My Father’s House.” The booster band sang “Jesus Loves Even Me” and "Jesus Loves the Little Children.”
Afton Kissinger, accompanied by Nicolas Clark, opened worship service with “Raise a Hallelujah" and “King of My Heart.” Pastor Carl Clark delivered the message from 1 Peter 2:11-25.
The devil goes about as a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. He always wants to make your life miserable. He comes to steal, kill and destroy.
Jesus, contrary to this, comes that you might have life, and that more abundantly. Jesus is victorious. Jesus defeated death, hell and the grave.
All those who run with the devil will end up in a devil’s hell. All those who turn away from the devil to serve Christ will end up with Jesus to enjoy an everlasting joy unspeakable.
The choice is yours today. Will it be heaven or will it be hell?
Service closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Praise, God, we had another soul added to the kingdom of Christ today. Brother Steve Tyer dismissed the congregation in prayer.
Attendance was 60.
Lula Thompson
Peggs Community Church
Services for Feb. 9 opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 51 in attendance. The devotional was Isaiah 53, and the beginning song "Where He Leads Me."
Celebrating birthdays this week are Derek Pigeon, Mya Littledave, and Solly Littledave. There weren't any requests for get well or sympathy cards this week. Continue to remember all those mentioned on the prayer chain calls.
This Saturday evening is the Valentine's banquet beginning at 6 p.m. Ranger BBQ is catering again this year and will be furnishing all food, including desserts. There will be a conceal carry class on Feb. 22 beginning at 8 a.m. in the activity building. A women's situational awareness class will be on Feb. 25 at the Lady Samaritans' meeting. The first VBS meeting will be March 2 at 6 p.m., and the annual Peggs Day will be held the second Saturday in April. The youth group at PCC will also be holding their yard sale Friday and Saturday that same weekend.
Brother Rex took his reading this morning from 2 Kings 7:1-5. The city of Samaria had been under siege for quite some time by the Syrians, and was now suffering from a severe lack of food and water, to the point that very young children were being eaten. The prophet Elisha tells the "man on whom the king leaned" that within a couple of days, food would be available and would be selling in the markets for good prices. The news was scoffed, and the story moves to four lepers that had been put out of the city walls to live or die as they would.
These men reasoned among themselves that they were dying anyway, so why, since they couldn't go back into the city, were they just sitting there by the wall? Surely the Syrian army encamped around them had plenty of food and clothing; they could go beg from them. If they were killed, they died. They were dying anyway. The men crept into the camp that evening and, lo, and behold, found it empty of soldiers, but there was plenty of food, riches, and clothing. They decided to share the news with the people in the city, even though they were the ones that had condemned them to a slow death outside the walls.
All that to ask this; are we sitting behind the walls of our faith, doing just enough to get by, waiting for Jesus' return, or are we ready to take a chance, rely on the strength of our faith, and step out into the unknown and carry God's Word to the needy and share the bounty thereof with others? Okay, easier terms: are we lazy Christians or soldiers for God?
It's a question we must all ask ourselves from time to time. We have a habit of getting into a "well established routine," aka, a rut, in what we do on a daily basis, for God and for ourselves. We witness, but only whenever someone asks. We attend services but don't participate from our hearts. Some preachers have called it "saved, seated, and satisfied." We worry over situations that should be completely turned over to God. Gotta ask yourself...
Kay Cordray
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys.
Prayer service tonight is at 6 p.m., and, as always, come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
"But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord" (2 Corinthians 3:18).
In order for something to be transformed from one thing to another, there is a process that must take place. The process isn't always an easy one, neither is it always pleasant either.
Before carbon can become a diamond it has to be put under pressure, and before sand can become glass it has to go through the fire, and before batter can become a cake it has to bake in the oven. Before clay can become a vessel it has to be shaped through pounding, molding, and spinning and then placed in an oven.
The same principle applies spiritually. If there is going to be a change in us, a change into the image of Christ our Lord, we are going to have to go through a process, as well. It doesn't just automatically happen.
It happens as we are put under pressure and it happens as we fellowship one to another remembering Christ's suffering for our sins.
It also happens as our faith is tried by fire, so it happens through times of difficulty and weakness.
It happens through the battles we face and it happens through times of persecution and trouble (2 Corinthians 4:8-10).
There is no "magic formula" and there is no easy road or short cut to being changed into his image. We like to hear about the "from glory to glory" part, but we don't like to hear that this glory part comes through the "crucifixion" as it did for Jesus. See John 17:1.
If you are going through some things, trials, suffering, for righteousness sake, pressure, worry, don't be discouraged. Remember this: all things are working together for your good.
The good in this, though you may not feel like it or see it is just that, it is part of the transformation process and once it is complete it will have helped to change you so that you'll be a little more like Jesus.
Change always involves a process and that process is not always easy, pain free, or pleasant, but it is well worth it in the end.
Jenny Dameron
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as prayer and songs of praise opened services for Sunday morning, Feb. 9. “Will the Almighty God Answer Me?” was taken from Job 31:1-14, 33-35, and Acts 2:38. God recognized that there was none like Job in all the earth. No one else was as honest with himself, for he constantly wanted to see himself as God saw him. He asked the question, “When God rises up, what will I answer him?” He sought an answer from the Lord, the Almighty God. He wanted a pre-trial judgment of his life, lest he face God with hidden iniquity. He did not want to wait until it was too late to do anything about it.
This generation, unlike Job, is not concerned with salvation, but instead justifies itself. It is deceiving itself, for every person will stand before God in the "great white throne judgment." When God rises up, what will you answer him?
Many people are covering their transgressions, playing games with God, but he keeps a record. If the Lord would allow a preview of the judgment, how would we come out? Would malice and bitterness be revealed in our hearts? Would we be found faithful, with a prayer life?
The Bible says that they that be unjust and filthy will remain in that condition, and they that be righteous and holy will continue to be so. What will a sinner have to say as he stands before God that day? Or a hypocrite? Or a backslider? There will be no excuse – for the grace of God which brings salvation has appeared to all men. The Lord gave his life to redeem man. The plan of salvation was preached by Peter on the day of Pentecost as he told those assembled there that they must, “repent, and be baptized everyone of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.”
Will the Lord find your name in the Book of Life or will he say, “Depart from me, I never knew you?” Don’t wait until the judgment – today is the day of salvation.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-401-0368 or 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
In our fast-paced world of internet and social media, our dialogue is continual. There was a time when conversations ended, but not in this day and age. We can start a conversation on our computers at home and continue it as the day goes on…on our phones…in our car, walking down the street, during dinner, it never stops. And every word we send is out there for the whole world to see. We must be very careful about the words we use and the language we post. Because everybody sees it. We are chained to our mobile devices. Our fingers fly over our smartphone keys to send thoughts into the internet world. And once you have tried it, it is hard not to become attached to it and step back from it.
On one hand, it is amazing technology. The ability to connect to the whole world with a key stroke. It is an amazing tool for learning, sharing, and finding out information. On the other hand it can be a tool for hurting someone and cutting them to the core. It is a double-edged sword. It cuts both ways. It can be something good and useful or something very bad if used in the wrong way. Used in the wrong way it can make biblical principles very hard to follow.
James 1:9: “Know this my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger.”
Colossians 4:6: “Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer each person.”
Speaking well of others is something God requires of us. Before you push those keys and send a message, you might ask yourself, is this a subject I want to get involved in? Will it offend or hurt anyone? Will what I say make a difference or change someone’s mind anyway? Am I sending this message out of love or anger? How many times have you started typing a message on Facebook and then deleted it? Not necessarily because you wanted to change your opinion or your stance, but because once you hit the “post” key, it’s out there for the whole world to see. There is no taking it back. It never dies. Your words are on the web forever.
Maybe before we send messages on the internet, we should think about what we are sending, especially if it is a heated subject or you feel like sending something in anger. Fewer tempers will flare, fewer hearts will be hurt, and fewer people will be offended or feel attacked. Remember the Scripture in Ephesians 4 that says, "'In your anger do not sin.' Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil a foothold.”
Alan Quigley will be the guest speaker for Sunday services. Service times are: early worship, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; and late worship, 10:45 a.m.
Wednesday night discipleship classes begin at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.