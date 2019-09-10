Barber Baptist
Revelation 22:20: “He which testifieth these things saith, 'Surely I come quickly, Amen.' Even so, come, Lord Jesus.”
Guest preacher Ron Philpot brought the morning message from Jeremiah 32 about noncompliance, nonconformity and God’s correction. The land that the Chaldeans are conquering is for sale. God tells Jeremiah to buy it. Even though the enemy will possess it, God knows it will be restored at a later time.
Jeremiah 32:25-27: "And thou hast said unto me, 'O Lord, God, buy thee the field for money, and take witnesses; for the city is given into the hand of the Chaldeans.' Then came the word of the Lord unto Jeremiah, saying, 'Behold, I am the Lord, the God of all flesh, is there any thing too hard for me?'”
Noncompliance is not doing what you know you are meant to, it is disobedience. Nonconformity is sin. This sin is not only original sin, it is personal sin which we each commit.
Romans 5:12: "Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned.”
God is a jealous God. Israel did things to provoke God. Read Jeremiah 32:29-36. We, too, sin often even though we are God’s children. On this side of heaven, we can’t seem to stop ourselves; even though there are so many ways to please God, we often choose not to.
What if you woke up tomorrow morning and the only things you had were those things you had given God thanks for yesterday?
Sin, if it is allowed to come in, it will take over and own you.
Hosea 4:16: "For Israel slideth back as a backsliding heifer; now the Lord will feed them as a lamb in a large place.”
If there is a time you can remember when you were closer to God, you are backslidden. God has not moved and he doesn’t change; we do. Or maybe you feel no conviction; you may not be saved.
As God told Israel that his judgment will find them, it will also find us. See Romans 1:20-21,28.
If we live in sin, we choose eternal death. Sin demands judgment. If we don’t deal with sin, we force God to deal with it. We, Christians, force God to discipline us. Those who are not God’s because of unbelief, God will punish. God does not punish his own. He disciplines them. True love disciplines. Read Hebrews 12:6-11.
Christians, God is calling you back to himself.
Revelation 3:20: "Behold, I stand at the door, and knock; if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and him with me.”
Marta Vann
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Kristi Ward and Nicolas Clark sang “Let's All Go Down to the River" and "What Mercy Did for Me."
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors and Kristi Ward the teens. Heidi Hamby was in charge of the nursery.
Nicolas Clark taught the adult class on “God loves you.” Many believe that God loves the world, but can’t comprehend that God loves them. They feel like they are too bad. They are insignificant.
This is love: not that we first loved God, but that he first loved us. The love of God covers a multitude of sin. God’s love casts our sins as far as the east is to the west. He remembers them no more against us.
"For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Prayer requests were taken followed with prayer. Congregational singing included selections: “I’ll Fly Away," “He Set Me Free," and “The Old Rugged Cross."
We had 18 in our booster band today. They sang “Who Did Swallow Jonah?" and “It’s Bubbling.” They also shouted out a happy grandparents day to all the grandparents present.
Paige Shirril, and Kaitlin and Remington Roberts sang “Jesus Loves Me." The twins, Blakely and Rylynn Bronsert sang the books of the New Testament. Sandra Clark awarded the twins with a certificate and $10 each for their memorizing the books of the New Testament.
Greg Clinton sang “l’ve Got to Make it Somehow.” Pastor Clark sang his most requested song, “This Old Man’s Dead," before ministering from Hebrews 12:1: “Wherefore, seeing we also are compassed with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight and the sin which dost so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us.”
There are so many of us that allow the cares of life to weigh us down. The little foxes spoil the vines. We allow the cares of this life to come in and choke out the good seed that has been planted in our hearts.
David encouraged himself in the Lord when he lost all. God’s will is for us to live a victorious life. We are overcomers with Christ. If God be for us; who can be against us?
Services closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Amber Stanley dismissed the congregation in prayer.
Attendance was 92.
We had another baptism following church. Praise God for another soul saved and baptized this week.
Wednesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m. and everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah
Join us this Sunday as we gather for beginning of the new church year.
We will celebrate our homecoming at the end of summer with our congregational Water Communion or Water Ceremony. Each congregant brings a small amount of water, either from a source or symbolic of their summertime experience, to be poured into a collective vessel. The combined water is symbolic of our shared faith coming from many different sources.
The Water Communion is an excellent way for us to express our commitment to our Sixth Principle, "To affirm and promote the goal of world community with peace, liberty, and justice for all," and our Seventh Principle, "the interconnected Web of Life." Water is one of Earth's most precious commodities. Water connects us All.
Join us in celebrating our connections at the 11 a.m. service. Come early for the Adult Forum Discussion. Find out more about us on Facebook at "Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave."
May you be blessed as you are a blessing.
Traci Clark
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Prayer service tonight is at 6 p.m., and, as always, come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
If you need information or would like to contact the church, send your emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com. All letters will be answered.
"These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation, but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world" (John 16:33).
"I have overcome the world." When Jesus walked the earth as a man, he faced the same temptations we face. He was tempted in every area we are tempted, the lust of the eyes, the lust of the flesh, and the pride of life. He was tempted to hold grudges, receive offense, give in to bitterness, be unforgiving. He was tempted to gossip and talk about others. He was tempted to follow his own desires. There was no area that he wasn't tempted in.
Yet, in the times of temptation, he did not yield to the temptations, He did not give in to them. He, at the cross, became sin, but he knew no sin. He did not know it from firsthand experience. Reason number one is because he was born sinless; reason number two was because he never gave into sin's temptations, and he did not indulge in sin.
That is good news for us because he overcame showing us that it can be done. He overcame and then left us the example to follow so that we can overcome. He overcame and left us his Spirit and his Word to show us how he did it. He overcame and left his victory with us so that we can overcome. Remember the next time that you are tempted, that Jesus has already gotten the victory for you in all areas and you do not have to give into sin.
"Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world" (John 4:4). He overcame the temptations of sin and, through him, so can we.
Jenny Dameron
First Apostolic
The powerful presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Sept. 8.
“James – The Wise Leader” was taken from Ecclesiastes 12:11 and Acts 15:1-2, 6-9, 12-20. God has set the church in order as it pleased him. Those he has chosen as leaders must walk a more narrow path than the laity, lest they cause anyone to stumble with unwise leadership.
In the early church, the question of circumcision, required under Jewish law, was one of the greatest issues that had to be resolved with wisdom to preserve the souls of both the Jew and the Gentile. The Pharisees, as well as those who had left the fellowship, tried to cause division in the Lord’s church with this issue.
The devil will use any hint of division to cause problems in the church today, just as he did in the early church. Only through wise leadership can problems be resolved and fellowship restored. The saints who stood by the teachings of the church were beaten and some were slain for their faith. Those who were beaten rejoiced to be counted worthy to suffer for his name’s sake. We should never be ashamed to stand up for the truth of God’s word by which we live our lives.
In the question of circumcision, there were sincere people of both opinions. A conference was called in Jerusalem in order to resolve the problem and restore the fellowship of the saints. Several came in to cause strife in this issue, but Paul dismissed them as nothing in God’s eyes. Qualified leaders were chosen to end this dispute.
Peter, having taken the plan of salvation – repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins and receiving the infilling of the Holy Ghost – to the Gentiles, spoke first, followed by Paul and Barnabas, who told of miracles wrought among the Gentiles, confirming what Peter said. James, the wise leader, offered a resolution, which was voted on and a letter was sent to the church at Antioch by which order was restored.
We ought always to thank God for wise leadership, of those who follow the Lord in the way he set his church in order. He will walk with us to the end. Let us never forget to be thankful.
Revival continues with Brother Yoder on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Monday-Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Feel welcome to visit any time. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498 or 918-401-0368. Also visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
Remember the shooting at Southerland Springs Baptist Church on Nov. 5, 2017? A deranged and probably demon-possessed gunman shot and killed 26 people and wounded 20 others. It was a brutal, unimaginable horror that we all mourned and was the worst church shooting that we have seen in America. The loss of life and hurt to those families and to the church family in general was and is heartbreaking.
It is in times like these that we ask, “Why God?” Why would you allow such a terrible thing to happen? Those people were in your house worshipping you and they were viciously and senselessly gunned down. It is hard for us to wrap our minds around such evil. It is normal for us to ask why. Jesus asked why when he was hanging on the cross, dying for us. God doesn’t always answer our question of why. He’s not in the business of explaining. He is in the business of saving and sustaining. We probably won’t ever know the answer to our whys until we get to heaven, but we can hold on to these truths.
God is good. God is love. God is perfect. God is in control. God never makes a mistake, and God cares for us.
God allows things to happen in our lives that don’t make any sense to us at all, but they do make sense to him. When you compare our understanding to his understanding, it is like comparing the vast Pacific Ocean to a drop of water. When we ask God, “Why?,” his response is usually something like, “My child, you wouldn’t understand even if I explained it to you.” You see, our “drop of water” minds can’t understand the enormity of the Pacific Ocean. So we must learn to simply trust God. When we ask “why,” God whispers back to us: “Trust me.”
Join us this Sunday for another great sermon on how to deal with adversity in our lives: “Let God Rescue You.” Service times are: early worship, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; and late worship, 10:45 a.m. Also join us for the Senior Adult Jubilee Concert on Sunday night, Sept. 29, at 6:30 p.m.
Terri Fite
