Unitarian Universalist
Some of us have not yet become comfortable with meditating, in the sense that it is difficult to hold still and sit quietly with our thoughts, letting them come and go naturally, acknowledging them, and feeling them wash away. For those that may struggle with this type of meditation, a walking meditation may be just the thing to achieve that sense of calm, thoughtfulness, and introspection. Walking a labyrinth is one way to open ourselves to this experience.
UUCT has such a labyrinth! This Sunday, we will lay out our canvas labyrinth that takes up the whole of our sanctuary floor. Our labyrinth is is modeled after the sacred design laid in the floor of Chartres Cathedral (France) in the 12th century. Walkers and seekers over the centuries have walked this style of labyrinth and emerged from their walks with a tremendous sense of peace and possibility. Sunday's labyrinth will be available for anyone to walk from 3 to 7 p.m.
We invite walkers to approach and experience this path with intentional gratitude. This means that before we remove our shoes for the walk; we concentrate deeply on all the things for which we are thankful. Then, when we step on to the labyrinth and follow the gentle twists and turns, we continue to hold that gratitude in our thoughts throughout our walk. As we let our feet guide us, we also let our minds go deeper into all things for which we give thanks. When we concentrate on things that we are thankful for while walking, no matter how small or mundane, or how great and profound, we "re-set" our consciousness to receive and give abundance.
If we find it difficult to feel gratitude because of whatever circumstances or trials we are going through, we can think on these things as we walk. We can think of something that makes us happy; think of something we can give to someone to make them smile; think of one thing that we love to smell; think of one thing we enjoy looking at; think of something that is our favorite color; think of something we are grateful for in nature; think something that we can use to make a gift for someone; or think of something that is useful to us. The list is long, but the point of this particular exercise in thought is to conjure these images as we walk the labyrinth.
It has been noted thousands of times over the centuries, that the act of walking a labyrinth puts us in the mindset of honoring and experiencing the gift of the Divine. It can put us better in touch with the sacredness of being. The simple act of putting one foot in front of the other, a metaphor for not giving up or giving in, when combined with giving or seeking gratitude, allows us continue forward on our own individual paths with an open heart. Walking a labyrinth can do this for us.
Of course, we can walk the labyrinth for any number of reasons; there is no wrong way or reason. However, this session, this Sunday, we encourage all to walk with us in gratitude. Repetitive complaining will only attract things for us to complain about. Repeated gratitude will attract things for us to be thankful about. We have more of the latter than we do of the former, truly.
We hope to see you Sunday at UUCT, 3-7 p.m. Bring your friends and family and walk together. We also invite you to our Sunday services at 11 a.m., or to our Adult Discussion Forum at 10 a.m.
Find out more about us on Facebook, "Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave."
May you be blessed, as you are surely a blessing.
Traci Clark
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, November 10. “God Is Omnipotent” was taken from Revelation 19:6, 19-20; 2 Chronicles 14:9-15; and 1 Corinthians 15:55-58.
When we go into battle, or through a trial, we must go in the name of Jesus, for without him we cannot have victory. God is omnipotent – if ever he has helped us in a problem, he will help us again. He will show us his glory when we have problems facing us that seemingly have no answer. He is with us every hour, every day, all powerful and all ruling.
The voice of God causes things to happen for us and it causes the devils to tremble. All of the power of the devil cannot compare to the weakest part of God. While many people have authority and power, they are subject to failure. But we have a Mediator that can never fail. He had victory over death, hell and the grave.
He is God manifest in flesh. He revealed himself to Abram in the book of Genesis as the Almighty and he revealed himself to John the Revelator as the Almighty. He is the Alpha and Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the Ending. Nothing can compare to the God we serve today.
He became obedient to death, even the death of the cross. He overcame the power of sin through his death, burial and resurrection. He provided the plan of salvation – repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins, and receiving the Holy Ghost, speaking in tongues as the Spirit gives the utterance – by his death on Calvary. Because of his resurrection, not only was the Holy Ghost poured on the day of Pentecost, but it is still poured out today.
With the Holy Ghost in our lives, we can know that God will go with us through anything. At times, he allows a trial in our life to cause us to humble ourselves and pray and draw closer to him. In trials we can learn to trust him completely, for he is faithful to the end.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498 or 918-401-0368. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Nicolas Clark sang “Confidence" and “The Cross has the Final Word.”
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Holly and Donald Devine the teens. Jamie Horney was in charge of the nursery today.
Nicolas Clark taught the adult class on “the comeback.”
No one has done too much or gone too far that God cannot save them. When Jesus was crucified on the cross, there was a criminal hanging on each side.
One mocked and ridiculed Jesus, but the other thief cried out for mercy. “Lord, remember me when thou comes into thy kingdom.” Jesus replied “Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.”
If we cry out to God for mercy, he will reach out to us with his amazing salvation.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Prayer requests were taken, followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selections: “Victory in Jesus," “Jesus Loves Me,” "l’ll Fly Away” and “Just a Little Talk with Jesus.”
Sandra Clark and Lula Thompson honored the veterans Earl Stoneburner and Donald Devine by singing “Battle Hymn." The booster band sang “l Just Wanna be a Sheep,” “My Father’s House” and "Happy Veterans Day."
Nicolas Clark opened worship service with “Run to the Father.” Pastor Clark delivered the message from John 5:1-9. The impotent man sat daily at the pool waiting for an angel to come down and trouble the water.
He had been sick for 38 years. When he tried to get into the pool, someone always went before him. Jesus saw him and asked “Wilt thou be made whole?” Jesus reached out to him and said “Rise, take up thy bed and walk.”
Jesus is still reaching out to people today and asking them “Wilt thou be made whole?” Our new life begins when we accept Jesus as our lord and savior. He is the only one that can make us completely whole.
Service closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Darryl Barnes dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 58.
Wednesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Peggs Community Church
Morning services on Nov. 10 opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs, with 63 in attendance. Our devotional was the third chapter of Matthew and the first song was "Battle Hymn of the Republic." We were blessed to have nearly 10 veterans in the service with us today. Thank you for your service and sacrifices.
Happy wedding anniversary to Mike and Deborah Parish. Get well prayers and wishes go out for Rowan Moore and Shirley Hendrickson. Continue to remember all those mentioned on the prayer chain.
The food pantry distribution is Wednesday, Nov. 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nonperishable items are being collected for a food basket for a needy family and will be given to them Nov. 24 or 25. Our Ministerial Alliance Thanksgiving service is Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church. The youth are building a float for the Christmas parades in Locust Grove and Tahlequah this year. They would appreciate any assistance. And, their Christmas program will be held Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m., following a soup and sandwich lunch after morning worship service.
Oh! before I forget: The senior luncheon will be held Nov. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will consist of traditional Thanksgiving foods.
Brother Rex took his message today from Matthew 13:44-46, two very short parables about recognizing something of great worth. The point of the message was to ask ourselves if we recognize who and-or what is set before us. The spiritual lives of every person on earth was changed the moment Jesus was born, and only got better throughout his life, death, and resurrection. It was through and by this process salvation was made available to all, Jews, Gentiles, everyone that would believe in him. We need to decide if whatever material goods we have – be it money, great car, really big house...whatever – is this worth losing our soul and salvation over it? In the vernacular of the day: "not." Our spirits and our souls live forever, either in heaven or in hell; it does not die into nothingness.
How about it? Will you put your faith in Christ and all he's done for us and live with him forever in heaven, or hang on the "things and stuff" you have and burn? It's you choice; God has given each of us free will to make our own decisions. It's up to us to make the right one.
Kay Cordray
Come and Dine Church
Come and Dine Church, 1984 N. Grand Ave., is north on Highway 82 by Ragsdale Wrecker Service.
Morning service is at 10 a.m. Morning prayers are lead by brother Rick Walker, and we start singing. A come and dine chapter is read by by Sister Caroline Hudson.
Classes begin at 10:30 a.m. Worship is at 11. We start with prayers and songs from children, as well as special songs led by the birthdays and anniversaries. An offering is taken up. The word is by Brother Bobby Hudson.
We had a beautiful service with 33 people coming to join us in worshiping with the Lord and praising him. Preaching next week is Sister Rose Essary. Bible study on Tuesday is in Proverbs, and Friday in Ephesians. Both are at 7 p.m., with snacks after.
Karen Walker
Barber Baptist
John 21:12: "Jesus saith unto them, 'Come and dine.' And none of the disciples durst ask him, 'Who art thou?' knowing it was the Lord.”
Happy birthday and God bless Franceil Eubanks.
In sincere gratitude, the church recognized Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The second Sunday of November is Orphan Sunday everywhere. The month of November is Adoption Month.
Pastor John Rozell entitled the morning message "Jesus is calling." All Christians are orphans before they are adopted into the family of God through faith in Jesus Christ. Both physical and spiritual adoption are to be celebrated; although adoption itself comes from brokenness first.
Galatians 4:5: "To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons.”
James 1:21-27; "Wherefore lay aside all filthiness and superfluity of naughtiness, and receive with meekness the engrafted word, which is able to save your souls. But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass; For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was.
But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed. If any man among you seem to be religious, and bridaleth not his tongue, but decieveth his own heart, this man’s religion is vain. Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this: To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world.”
Jesus first of all calls us to salvation. Before we were saved, we were filthy. This filthiness is translated, earwax. Our filthiness was a barrier to us hearing the transforming power of God’s word. Read verse 21.
Second, we are called to serve. Do something with what you hear. Without activation there is no transformation. Read verses 22-25.
Third, we are called for separation. This is the relational aspect, according to verse 26.
Fourth, we are called to sacrifice. Practice by how we live our lives. We are called to be with the orphans and widows in their trouble, down where they are. See verse 27.
Foster care and adoption is a beautiful picture of what Jesus Christ has done for each one of us. Won’t you ask God if he is calling you to do something more for the orphans and foster children around you. You can begin by praying for those who need placement, who need encouragement, who need love.
Pray for each other every day.
Marta Vann
Tahlequah First Baptist
An elderly pastor and his wife had made friends with a new young couple in their church so they invited them over for Thanksgiving dinner. The young couple accepted the invitation and, on Thanksgiving Day, made their way to the pastor’s home. When they walked into the house they smelled the wonderful aroma of turkey and all the trimmings coming from the kitchen. As the four of them made their way to the dining room table, there was a huge feast before them.
The young wife scanned the table; there was turkey, dressing, casseroles, vegetables and several pies. But she noticed something out of place on the table, among all the wonderful traditional foods were three Chinese takeout cartons and a plate of egg rolls. The elderly pastor said to them, “I know what you’re thinking. Why is there Chinese takeout on the table?” He went on to tell them of the story of how 23 years ago, his lovely wife had burned the turkey and started a fire in their kitchen. The entire kitchen nearly caught fire and the whole Thanksgiving meal was charred.
They had to call the fire department to have the fire put out. After all the excitement and the fire department had gone, and since their beautiful meal was destroyed, they decided to order Chinese takeout, and that was their Thanksgiving meal that year. He told them that ever since that time, they had Chinese takeout as part of their Thanksgiving meal to remind them to be thankful for what they have.
This year, make Thanksgiving a special time of thanksgiving to our Lord Jesus Christ and truly be mindful of all that he has done for us and has blessed us with. It should be a way of life for all Christians. We serve an awesome God that sent his Son, Jesus, to die for all people. Take some time this year to reflect on God’s blessings in your life.
Everyone is welcome to the Fall Revival at First Baptist: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 18, and Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
