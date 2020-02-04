Tahlequah First Baptist
A college girl asked her roommate what she was doing for Valentine’s Day. The roommate didn’t answer, she fiddled with the lid to her pen, twirled in her chair and didn’t look directly at her friend. She had a boyfriend that had just moved to Ohio from Romania, and it was going to be their first Valentine’s Day together. She finally looked up and told her friend that he didn’t believe in Valentine’s Day. The friend had a look of total shock on her face. She couldn’t believe it! He doesn’t believe in Valentine’s Day? Then she said, “I mean, he thinks that every day should be Valentine’s Day." Her friend told her, “That’s cute.”
Her parents weren’t very thrilled with it either. Her dad thought he must not care for her very much if he didn’t take her to a nice restaurant or give her flowers. He wondered how he would treat his daughter in 10 years if he didn’t do these things. That thought haunted her the whole time they dated. She wondered if he really loved her and why he didn’t at least celebrate their love on this one day.
Over time she learned though the wisdom in his words. Every day is Valentine’s Day. St. Valentine of Rome, a second-century priest who served Christians and refused to renounce his faith in Jesus, was according to legend, imprisoned for performing weddings for soldiers who were forbidden to marry, making him the saint of couples in love. But his story has little to do with candy, cards, and flowers. It had to do with sacrificial love. It is easy to profess everlasting love when you are surrounded by candlelight, roses, and chocolate. True love is the love you live every day. When the baby wakes up at 3 a.m. and the garbage hasn’t been taken out, you have work deadlines and the budget is tight. Love is a little bit harder then.
As the college girl learned the wisdom in her boyfriend’s words through being his girlfriend, fiancée and his wife, she understood his choice. Not to say every now and then that she didn’t try to get him to celebrate the day of love, but over their years together he modeled Jesus’ love for her, day after day; he showed her sacrificial love, like the Lord has for us. He loved her through times of brokenness, temper tantrums, times of withdrawal, hopelessness, anger and tears. Her husband knew her better than anyone on the planet. He saw her best and her worst, but never left her side. He always believed in her and her goals. He sacrificed to make her dreams come true. That’s true love! And that is the true spirit of St. Valentine.
Think about it, celebrating Valentine’s Day is great, but what do you do on Feb. 15 and all the days, weeks and months after? Think about how your spouse shows love. It can be something as simple as sending a text message just to see how your day is going. Being home every night and greeting you with a big hug. Working to provide for your family; paying the bills. Singing silly songs just to lift your spirits. Keeping your car in good running condition and starting it on cold mornings. Giving little surprises when they’re not expected. Saying thank you as you look deep into one another’s eyes.
A lot of little things can add up to love so show your love everyday like Jesus shows us his love every day.
Sunday services are: Early Worship, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; and late worship, 10:45 a.m. This week's guest speaker is Alan Bandy.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
A chorus of praise followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, Feb. 2. “When Life Seems Unfair” was taken from James 4:13-14 and Proverbs 8:34-35. Life is uncertain – it is like a vapor. It is to a certain extent what we make it to be; however, that is not true of eternal life. Everyone has the same opportunity for eternal life. Life on earth is temporal; yet, many people depend on their riches which can be lost in a moment. No matter what goals anyone has in this life, even if they are reached, they are temporal – they will not last. The only thing that will last is eternal life.
The purpose of life is to find the Lord – to prepare ourselves for eternity. Solomon, like the world today, wanted to achieve everything possible in his life. He sought and achieved everything that was pleasing to carnal man. In the end, he saw that it was all vanity and vexation of spirit.
In this world, all that we accomplish profits us nothing. We must instead keep our minds and hearts on the Lord and make our calling and election sure. The most beneficial things in this walk of life are in finding the Lord and serving him – it is the purpose of life.
Circumstances in life are not always fair. Benjamin and Joseph suffered much and faced many things that were unfair in this walk of life. Many unfair things happen to all of us in our lifetime, but a great majority of them, before we found the Lord, showed us the goodness of God that lead us to repentance. After we find the Lord, those things can be used to lead us and reprove us, if necessary. All things, both good and bad, work together for the good of them that love the Lord, who are the called according to his purpose. When we have afflictions, we are told to pray. They are sometimes God’s way of telling us that there are some things we face in our walk so that we can be closer to him.
Even Job, whom the Bible calls perfect, could not find God in any direction as he faced many trials. But, Job said, “He knows the way that I take and when I am tried I will come forth as gold tried in the fire.”
Many times our prayers are not answered the way we thing they should be. We see sinners prospering and wonder why we seem to do without. We need to remember that God knows how to take care of us. We must never allow human reasoning to stand between us and God. Nor are we to envy the prosperity of the wicked. Kind David understood their end only after he went into the sanctuary of God.
When fiery trials happen to us, God means to show us our weaknesses. He is touched by the feelings of our infirmities. Though the wicked may think that attacking us is to do evil, God has a purpose in it for good.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498 or 918-401-0368. Visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Rev, Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite all to worship with them at the corner of Cookson Bend Road and Highway 82 South. Cookson United Methodist Church, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road, has Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. Small groups meet at 8:45 a.m.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be hosting a come-and-go meeting Thursday, Feb. 13, 5-7 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. This will be in regards to the proposed highway changes in the Cookson area. Area residents are welcome to attend and ask questions for answers by the officials.
Several church members will be attending a Green Country District Leader Training meeting in Claremore Saturday, Feb. 15.
Lent season will begin with an annual Chunky Saturday meal – similar to a Fat Tuesday meal. The public is invited Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-7 p.m. Meal donations will go toward helping an area couple make home repairs after a house fire. Ash Wednesday then follows on Feb. 26. This will be at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m., with a brief service for the imposition of ashes.
Last Sunday, Pastor Rachel's Scripture readings were 1 Corinthians 1:18-21 and Matthew 5:1-12. The Sermon on the Mount is Jesus' most famous sermon. Jesus' disciples were like a lot of people today. They were shocked that Jesus would call them blessed. This may have lit a spark of hope among them. We love because we are first loved. Love gives people self confidence, self worth, fills them with purpose, hope and a radical love for life. Read the story of the Samaritan woman that Jesus met at Jacob's well. He was the first to treat her like a human being and to love her. The poor in spirit, mind and body are being blessed and thus set free. Jesus said, "I have come to give you life and life abundantly."
Jesus was talking about the salvation which comes to our hearts, minds and souls when we accept that Jesus accepts us. Jesus was talking about the peace that transcends all understanding. The joy which often makes no worldly sense because this joy is not based on life's circumstances. This joy is based on a living, loving and growing relationship with God. Jesus is showing what it is like to be close to the heart of God.
You are blessed because Jesus loves you and this is all that really matters.
Cindy Ballew
Peggs Community Church
Welcome to February already! Our morning service this 2nd of the second month began in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish. The devotional was the first Psalm, and the first song was "I Shall Not Be Moved." We had 76 in attendance today.
Happy birthday to Stephanie Dean. Get well prayers for Alan Smith, Renee Littledave, and Kendal Culloty. We're asking for valentine cards to be taken to the veterans in the vets' hospital in Muskogee. We need them to be brought in to our church by next Sunday so they can be delivered to the vets by Friday next week, which is Valentine's Day. Also, our banquet is Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in the activity building.
Brother Mike took the pulpit this morning and based his message on Psalm 23. We all need to remember how fragile we can be in our faith and the works we do through faith. The worst thing we do to ourselves is to depend on ourselves to "get through" whatever it is that is the problem of the hour, or in some cases, minute. We can truly be or do nothing without God. We must know who it is that leads us through life; constantly remembering our relationship with the Holy Spirit, the armor of God we wear, and the strength we have through our faith in God.
The reason we're here on earth is not to impress ourselves, or others with our greatness. We are here to know God, to serve him, and to bring others to the altar of salvation in order for them to know who and what we know. We will suffer bad days, we'll doubt ourselves, maybe even question the validity of our own salvation. But, remember this also: the devil is out to destroy you, and me. Keep your mind on where your salvation comes from, where you find peace, gather up your flagging strength and walk on.
If that doesn't work for you today, as the apostle Paul said, and if all else fails, just stand. Stand tall and strong, Christian. Our work isn't done yet, so don't quit now; and remember this: "The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of death, I will fear no evil, for thou are with me....."
Kay Cordray
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Worship songs, “This is Amazing Grace" and “Nobody But Jesus” were sung praising our Savior.
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Pastor Carl Clark the teens. Ethan Horney taught the adult class from 1 Samuel 17:1-58.
In man’s eyes it was impossible for David to go out against Goliath. David walked by faith and not by sight. He stood against the giant because he knew that God would deliver him. As David faced the giant, he declared, “I come against you in the name of the Lord God of Israel.”
The battle’s not mine, said little David. Lord, it’s thine, I’m in your favor. God comes through every time as we put our faith and trust in him.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Sandra Clark took up prayer requests, followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selection “There’s a New Name Written Down in Glory” dedicated to the two new souls saved at our Bible study Tuesday evening.
Other selections were: “Blessed Assurance," “Sweet By and By” and “Just a Little Talk with Jesus.” The booster band sang “Jesus Loves Even Me,” “Come and Go With Me" and “It’s Me, O Lord, Standing in the Need of Prayer.”
Tylee, Hank and Rainy sang “Jesus Loves Me"; Halo Roberts sang “We Believe"; Jade Blakley and Afton Kissinger sang “Who Am I?"; and Afton Kissinger sang “You Say.”
Pastor Clark delivered the message from Matthew 24:1-22. Jesus expounded to his disciples to watch for the signs of his coming. He said there would be wars and rumors of wars. Nations would rise up against nations.
There would be famines, pestilence and earthquakes in diverse places. All of these are the beginnings of sorrow. The end of time is at hand. We are witnessing all the signs foretold.
Jesus said it would be like the days of Sodom and Gomorrah. Men sleeping with men and women with women. He goes on to tell us “Be ye ready, for in such an hour as ye think not, the son of man cometh."
Are you ready?
Services closed with an altar call and a praise to God. We had three more souls added to the kingdom of God.
Brother Tim Butler dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 66.
Tuesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m. and everyone is welcome. We are studying on the book of Revelations.
Lula Thompson
