Peggs Community Church
Morning services for July 21 opened in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton, with 65 in attendance. The devotional was Psalm 67, and the first song was "Rock of Ages".
Celebrating birthdays this week are Katie Williams, Sue Cobb, and Roger Harvey. Prayers of sympathy and requests for God's solace go up for Larry and Melody Setters on the loss of his mother, and the family of Dr. Tom Nichols, who passed recently.
The Lady Samaritans are holding their monthly meeting Thursday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. at The Pasta House in Peggs.
Brother Mike took the pulpit this morning and took his reading from John 10:1-5, 14, 27-28, and spoke on hearing the voice of God. In these passages, Jesus refers to himself as a shepherd, whose sheep know his voice, and follow him wherever he will go; they will not follow another voice. Now, I'm not really familiar with sheep myself, but I have had pets for years and years, and know that dogs, especially, will not obey or follow someone they don't know, or a voice that is unfamiliar to them.
That may or may not be a valid analogy for you, but you know what I mean.
Not being "pets" of God, but born-again children of God, we are referred to in the Bible as "heirs and joint-heirs with Christ." Just as Christ always listened to his father's voice, so should we. Having been born again, we have heard that call at least once in our lives. Can't be saved without the Holy Spirit calling you to repentance. Prayers are our way of contacting our heavenly Father and listening for that "still, small voice" is how we hear his reply or instructions. We need to still ourselves, get quiet and really, really listen. God will and does speak to each and every one of his children.
We can't be a light to a lost and dying world to show the way to Jesus and salvation if we won't listen and obey. So, be quiet, listen to the Father, follow his instructions, and be a bright and shining light for him in this ol' dark world.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, July 21. "The Presence of Christ" was taken from Acts 4:13 and Acts 1:1-5, 9-12.
Though multitudes followed Jesus while he walked this earth, only 120 actually obeyed him in tarrying for the Holy Ghost in Jerusalem. God expects obedience to the plan of salvation and the doctrine of truth. Without it the church would never have been born. When his presence enters into the midst of the people, even sinners can feel his spirit as a confirmation.
Those who tarried in Jerusalem were suddenly filled with the Holy Ghost as cloven tongues like as of fire sat upon each of them and they all spake with tongues as the Spirit gave them utterance. God allowed them to see the cloven tongues of fire as a confirmation that they were to bring the new covenant plan of salvation to a lost and dying world.
Just as Moses saw the burning bush that was not consumed and knew that it was God directing him to lead his people out of bondage and into the promised land, so did the 120 gathered in the upper room know that it was God directing them to lead his church to glory - preaching repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for remission of sins and the infilling of the Holy Ghost, which is the gift of salvation.
The law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ. Those in the upper room not only had the fire sit upon each of them, but they were filled with fire, being illuminated when they received the Holy Ghost. Repentance and baptism in Jesus' name cleanses us from sin, but the Holy Ghost changes our thought and gives us the nature of God.
The people had waited for 10centuries for the prophecies of old to come to pass, and on the day of Pentecost, the 120 filled with the Holy Ghost fulfilled prophecy. They knew that God had promised to pour out his Spirit - that he said that with stammering lips and another tongue would he speak to his people.
The Lord takes our heart of stone and gives us a heart of flesh - a new heart, a godly nature. When we become obedient to the Lord's plan of salvation, the Holy Ghost is given to us from God, and he adds to the church daily such as should be saved.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498 or 918-401-0368. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
God's Mountain Church
Services opened with Kristi Ward singing "Lord I Need You." Classes were dismissed with Heidi Hamby teaching the juniors and Kristi Ward the teens. Cindy Rolston was in charge of the nursery today.
Brother Don Clinton taught the adult class on our relationship with our heavenly Father. John 3:16: "For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life."
We are God's children. God loves us. He proved his great love when he died on Calvary. We love him because he first loved us.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Congregational singing included the selections "The Lily of the Valley," "Victory in Jesus," "l'll Fly Away" and "Amazing Grace."
Prayer requests were taken followed with prayer. The booster band sang "I Just Wanna be a Sheep Baa Baa Baa," "l'm in the Lord's Army" and "lt's Bubbling." Hagen Horney recited the books of the Bible he has learned this week. We are so proud of him.
Kristi and Zoee Ward opened worship service with "Didn't I Walk on the Water?" Brother Daniel Ward delivered the message from Luke 1:37: "For with God nothing shall be impossible."
Jesus raised Jairus' daughter from the dead. Jesus brought the woman's son back from the dead as they were taking him to bury. Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead after he had been dead four days.
It's never too late. Don't give up on something you have been praying for. Jesus is the resurrection, the truth and the life. When you come down to nothing, Jesus is up to something. God is not a God of nothing.
Service closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Brother Tim Butler asked for God's goodness and grace to go with us this coming week.
Attendance was 53.
Wednesday evening Bible study is at 7 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
We really missed our pastor and his wife as they are on vacation. Thankful for those filling in their stead.
Lula Thompson
Tahlequah First Baptist
Picture a big city, lots of hustle and bustle, noisy streets and lots of movement from people. Big, tall buildings and honking horns from the busy stream of traffic on the streets. All of this is easily seen and heard by city dwellers. But behind all of this loud human activity there is more. There are invisible aches and groans. These silently come from people who have been wounded. Job wrote, "the souls of the wounded cry out." He is not talking about a physical wound in the Scripture; he is talking about a spiritual one. He is talking about the soul crying out. Job 24:12: "From the city men groan, and the souls of the wounded cry out."
We groan in our soul when someone has mistreated us or has misunderstood us. These wounds deepen when the hurt comes from someone we trusted or respected or maybe even loved. The hurt could have come from a cruel remark that wasn't true or an action that was totally unexpected. You may feel that stepping in and setting the record straight would be an unwise move or the time may not seem right to do that. So, you say nothing and suffer. The remark or action may have been made or done only in passing, but it hurt you deeply.
Past sins and failures leave us wounded too. Though you have confessed them and left them far behind, they still appear at times and stay open and tender. You wonder if they will ever really heal. The sin may be one that only you know about, but you live in fear of someone finding out and rejecting you. Everyone has wounds hidden away in our lives. If we didn't have them, we wouldn't need a physician. We wouldn't need each other. Only the Great Physician, God, can heal our ugly wounds and turn them into beautiful scars, so give your wounds to him.
Sunday services are: 8:15 a.m., early worship; 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45 a.m., late worship; and 6 p.m., Falls Creek Share Night.
Terri Fite
