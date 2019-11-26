Peggs Community Church
Services for Nov. 24 began in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag with 75 in attendance. The devotional was Isaiah 12, and the first song, "Where Could I Go?"
No birthdays or anniversaries were reported this week. Get-well prayers for Justin Hendrickson are requested, as well as prayers for God's peace and our sympathy are extended to the Buddy Glenn family on their recent loss. There will be no Bible study this week on Wednesday evening and no "sack and pack," as the children are all out of school for the holiday.
Thursday, of course, is Thanksgiving. First and foremost, let us all be truly thankful for the blessings God has bestowed upon us: friends, family, our church, our Ssavior; and for those with very little to be thankful for. Extend some of God's love to them so they, too, can give thanks.
Sunday, Dec. 1 will be Brother Mike and Deborah's "pounding," as well as the afternoon service at Brookdale. Our youth will have a float in both the Locust Grove and Tahlequah parades, Dec. 10 and 13 respectively. The church play is Dec. 22, as well as Brother Rex and Shirley's pounding. The food pantry distribution is Dec. 11, senior luncheon Dec. 19. And then, there's Christmas. Remember the true "reason for the season," Jesus.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from Genesis 26:16-22 and Judges 3:1-4, speaking of returning to grace. In the verses from Genesis, Isaac and his family were asked to remove from the Philistine lands because "they had become too great." This was accomplished without violence and the family moved back into the area Abraham had occupied some years before.
The wells had been blocked or filled in upon Abraham's death and needed to be re-dug. One well was reopened successfully without a problem from the neighbors; the next two were "strove" over; that is, fighting over ownership of the water. Isaac removed on to another spot, dug a well, and had no problems from other claimants and declared that place to be "Rehoboth," the place God intended them to be. Indeed, Isaac was blessed with God's promise to Abraham because of his faithfulness in continuing the journey and then building an altar of thanksgiving upon the completion of it. We are to learn from this example the lesson of not striving or grasping for that which is not meant or intended for us, but to keep on reaching for the promise of God and dwelling in his grace. The verses
from Judges tell of the trials God's people were to face in order for him to determine the Hebrews' measure of faith and obedience. History shows us that they didn't do so well and were sent into captivity and slavery more than once. We, too, will have our trials and obstacles to overcome and we can, with God's grace and leading. But we have to maintain faith and obedience.
Oh, that "O" word...so difficult to do but necessary for our eternal life. Walk each day with your hand in God's, let him lead you in the path he wants you to follow. Life may not always be easy, but it will be the right life.
Kay Cordray
Come and Dine Church
Come and Dine Church is at 1984 N. Grand Ave. North on State Highway 82 by Ragsdale Wrecker Service. Morning service is at 10 a.m., with morning prayers led by Brother Rick Walker. We start singing and we have classes at 10:30 a.m., with worship at 11. We start with prayers and songs from children, special songs. Then we have the birthdays and anniversaries and offering.
Taking up the word is by Brother Bobby Hudson. We had a beautiful service, with 33 people. Come join us in worshiping with the Lord and praising him. Preaching next week is by Brother Matthew. Bible study is by Kerry Fogleman; Tuesday we're in Proverbs and Friday in Ephesians at 7 p.m., with snacks afterward.
Karen Walker
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise and worship opened services for Sunday morning, Nov. 24, as the Lord's presence was felt in our midst. “A Promise Given," was taken from Matthew 16:13-18 and Acts 2:38.
After Peter acknowledged by revelation that Jesus was the Christ, the son of the living God, Jesus told him and the rest of the disciples that, “upon this rock I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” All of the plots, strategies and determination of Satan cannot stop us from making heaven. As part of the church of the living God, we have the promise that the gates of hell shall not prevail against us. After we have repented, been baptized in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins and filled with the Holy Ghost and our names are added to the lamb’s Book of Life, Satan cannot overcome us.
God allows Satan to go only so far; like a dog on a leash, he has to stop at the end of the chain. We will all have battles to fight before we gain eternal life. Though we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities and powers and spiritual wickedness in high places, we will be the victor with the Lord walking with us.
Jacob persevered as he wrestled the angel of the Lord, knowing his deliverance from Esau, his brother, could only come from God. He arose from that place knowing he had seen the Lord face to face. We wrestle with principalities and powers that only the Lord can deliverer us from. We find victory in the church where the presence of the Lord is real. He will not allow us to be overcome by the enemy.
The spiritual wickedness in high places is trying to camouflage unrighteousness and make it appear as righteous. The truth will never be a part of unrighteousness. The Word of God is forever settled in heaven. Though heaven and earth shall pass away, the Word of God shall never pass away. In it is the promise of the Holy Ghost to all who obey the plan of salvation that was preached by Peter on the Day of Pentecost. What God has promised, he is well able to perform.
Please feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498 or 918-401-0368. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Unitarian Universalist
UUCT is excited about the holiday season and all the wonderful events it brings! Sunday, Dec. 1 will begin the festivities with the Arts Council 6th annual Winter Concert, in the UUCT sanctuary at 2 p.m. The magic continues with the Music Room's "Winter Wonderful" concert on Sunday, Dec. 8th, 3 p.m., in our sanctuary, with exciting student performances.
Sunday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m., we will bring back evergreens and candles for our Solstice Spiral Service, when our sanctuary becomes an enchanted path to light our way through winter. Then on Christmas Eve artist/musician Kelly Anquoe and UUCT Musical Director Farren Mayfield, will host a traditional Christmas Service with sing-a-long. And finally, Sunday, Dec. 29, we will continue our yearly tradition of sharing and art with our Open Mic Sunday Service event.
We also look forward to our first Sunday service this weekend at 11 a.m. with our Brian Raborn, and will welcome back Rev. Debra Garfinkel, from Church of the Restoration, for the service every second Sunday.
In addition to the fun and frivolity the season brings, UUCT continues to be a hub for healing and wellness. There is Tai Chi every Monday-Tuesday, Yoga on Wednesday, and Acudetox with meditation and tea on Thursday. All these activities are in the early evening. Or stop in for stimulating discussion at the weekly UUCT Forum every Wednesday at 11 a.m., Meditation in the Study on Thursday at noon, or our Buddhist meditation every Friday evening. We also continue to support those seeking recovery and fellowship with the Narcotics Anonymous group that meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and Alcoholics Anonymous group that meets Tuesday and Thursday, both downstairs in Jefferson Hall.
Find out more about us every Sunday at 10 a.m. for Forum discussion or 11 a.m. service, or on Facebook at "Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave." UUCT wishes you every reason for gratitude, warmth of your hearts, and sweetness of your spirit!
May you be blessed, and know you are a blessing,
Traci Clark
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Rachel Parrott and the congregation bless you and your family this Thanksgiving week. Prayers for safe travels throughout this season. A community Thanksgiving meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day in the fellowship hall.
This Sunday will be the beginning of Advent season. Christmas Day, the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, is upon us. This Saturday at 2 p.m., volunteers will be decorating the church in its Christmas finery. This is the traditional Hanging of the Greens. The United Methodist Women will be hosting their Christmas program Dec. 2. Eddie Wilcoxson, author and poet, will be the guest speaker. It will include potluck, finger foods and a Dirty Santa game with new socks. This will be held in the Airstream Park behind Ziese Products in Park Hill.
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m. Small groups meet at 8:45 a.m. A Blue Christmas service will be held Friday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve services will be held at 6 and 11 p.m.
Tai Chi classes will be held Jan. 14-April 2 at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Cookson Hill Center United Methodist Mission, next door to the church. Please preregister by calling Sharon Elder 888-616--8161 or email Sharon-Elder@ouhsc.edu.
Scripture readings last Sunday included Romans 5: 1-10 and 1Corinthians 15:51-58. Pastor Rachel's message, "The Resurrection of the Body and the Life Everlasting," was the concluding messages from the Apostles' Creed.
The mark of a good story is that you are following it to the end. Easter is like the narrator is tipping us off on the end of the story. In the Gospel, the dead live! People are reunited. God draws us into a circle and bequeaths an inheritance beyond all imagination – all gift, all wonder and all good. Whatever eternal life is like, you my as well practice for it right now. In heaven, money means nothing. There are no racial divisions; love is tender and vocal. In heaven, holiness and service are habitual and you are at peace.
You trust a God who has devised a future for all. You know our risen Lord and Savior will be there. You believe in the resurrection of the body and the life everlasting. The Apostles' Creed rises to its climax, as the God who was powerful enough loving enough to take on human flesh, becoming vulnerable in the person of Jesus.
Passion has also has a meaning of strong emotion, investment in a cause and commitment to Jesus. Heaven is intimacy with God, a new life of understanding and spending your time praising God. Resurrection is about love, being loved by God for whom the grave is no barrier. If you pray "Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven," it would be wise to arrange this world as closely to the world you long to inhabit for eternity. Be a zealous champion on Earth of what the kingdom of God will look like in heaven.
Cindy Ballew
Tahlequah First Baptist
In Wintertime, the Earth has shed her Autumn beauty for drab colors of gray and subtle shades of brown and tan. She seems to sleep for a time and all seems quiet and still. But one day, a stormy, gray sky brings to earth little crystalline flakes that glitter and glisten as they fall to earth, and before long, the ground, the trees, everything, is covered in a beautiful blanket of white snow.
God has given us beauty again that only he and his winter season can provide. We love it! It brings an anticipation and excitement. We play in it and make memories with family and friends, and children want to stay out in it all day, despite the cold temperatures. And even though the earth seems to be sleeping, she is preparing to flaunt her glory in the upcoming season.
In spring, the Earth explodes in glorious color. Every flower, every tree, every bush, has awakened and beautiful blooms pop open. What a show! The earth has awakened and the grass is getting green and the temperatures warm up. The Earth is alive with newness and beautiful color it makes us feel alive, too. It makes us feel new and vibrant. God has blessed us with newness and beauty again.
In summer, the sun kisses the earth and brings warmth. Everything is green and the trees once again have their beautiful green leaves. When it’s really hot, they gladly provide shade for us to cool off under. It is a time to enjoy anything outdoors, long walks, lying underneath a starry sky at night, fishing on the banks of a glistening stream waiting for that big fish, standing beside crashing waves on sandy beaches, and the wonderful bounty of fruits and vegetables that summer provides. God has completely outdone himself.
In autumn, God once again shows us his creative and imaginative beauty. He gives us trees of bright gold, flaming orange and deep burgundy, which later will fall and cover the ground with their beauty. The sound of crunching leaves beneath your feet and kicking them up in the air or watching your pets run and play in them brings joy to a heart. The air becomes crisp and light and begins to cool down. The smell of wood burning from a fire heightens our senses.
It ushers in a season of thankfulness, when we become more mindful of what God has blessed us with. It also brings anticipation of celebrating one of the most beautiful seasons on earth: the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ and his death on the cross to save our souls so we could be with him and serve him forever. Lord, we are thankful for – you.
FBC's Christmas Program, "An Unexpected Christmas, is Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m.
Terri Fite
