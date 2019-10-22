Cookson United Methodist
The joy of the Lord is your strength was the Scripture on the front of the church bulletin last Sunday. Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite all to worship with them. Cookson UMC is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. The Sunday morning worship begins at 10 a.m. Small groups meet at 8:45.
The United Methodist Women will be hosting their annual fall bazaar Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. They will serve a sloppy Joe lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be booths, local crafts, gifts, baked items and the country store and quilt raffle. The drawing for the quilt is at 3 p.m. The community is invited. All proceeds will benefit local missions.
The church will also be hosting a trunk or treat Halloween evening, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
A free community Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving day will be in the fellowship hall. Watch for more details later.
This Sunday, Pastor Rachel continues her study on the Apostles' Creed. She will be discussing the line “The holy catholic church.” Scripture readings will be from selected verses in Psalm 33, Acts 2:42-47, 1 Corinthians 12:4-26, and John 17:17-23.
Last week, Scripture verses were Acts 2:1-4 and John 16:5-15. Pastor Rachel’s message was based on the line of the Apostles' Creed “The Holy Spirit.” The Hebrew word for spirit is "rauch" which means breath or wind. The spirit is very personal, as your next breath, elusive, as invisible and as powerful as the wind.
The Holy Spirit is not about feelings. It is about goodness, commitment and holiness. The Holy Spirit comes to change us, to transform us, to make us holy and to make us into the people that God created us to be. You see the Spirit's work all the time but not the Spirit itself, the shy member of the trinity. It’s not a matter of what you see, but how we see what we see. The Holy Spirit comes so that we might have a relationship with God. Jesus Christ is God’s precious gift to us. The Holy Spirit is the giver. The Spirit does not rush in.
Cindy Ballew
Tahlequah First Baptist
There was a man who had grown up in the church. He was enrolled in Awana the instant he had the ability to memorize John 3:16. He loved the evenings of Bible stories and games. But no matter how perfect one wants this time to be, there are always “bumps in the road.” There was a young teacher sharing her testimony while teaching a lesson one evening. She told the story of how her grandfather accepted Christ on his deathbed. A hand shot up immediately in the back of the room. A child asked, “Does that mean you can do whatever you want as long as you say you are sorry before you die?”
She had a panic-stricken look on her face as she realized that her class was trying her. Her mind rushed between theology and the group of children and she went for the easiest answer. She said “Yes, God will forgive you if you ask him to.” She then reached into her jacket pocket and pulled out a tiny crown pin that only the best children received. “But it also means that you will not have as many jewels in your crown when you get to heaven." He didn’t think she was necessarily wrong for saying that; it is kind of hard to describe the grace of God to a room full of third-graders who have been eating snacks and sugar, but what bothered him is that a lot of adult Christians still believe that idea to be true. It’s like a Christian saying “I grew up in a Christian home” or “I accepted Christ when I was only seven.”
Jesus told a parable of a vineyard in Matthew 20:10-16, which is a great example of this.
It doesn’t matter if you have been a Christian since you were a young child or someone who accepts him when you are 78. The grace of God still applies to everyone at any age if you accept him as your Savior. It does matter if you spend your entire life ignoring God or thinking you will get to heaven any other way except through Christ’s salvation and grace. We are all sinners and have fallen short of the glory of God. But when we accept him as our Savior, all that changes no matter how old we are or how we spent our past. The whole thing about grace is that it can’t be earned. How else could it be grace?
The community is invited to come and join us for a great time at our Fall Festival and Trunk-N-Treat on Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m., and at our Fall Revival, Nov. 17-20. Everyone is welcome.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise opened services for Sunday morning, Oct. 20, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. “Practical Christianity” was taken from James 1:1-4, and 22-26. To live a life in service to the Lord, we must have a balanced walk. We cannot overdo in any one area to compensate for other areas of lack. We need to be mindful of what we say (for all that we say or do is a reflection on the Lord), and control our tongues. The book of James instructs us in the practical life of a Christian. There is a difference in religion and Christianity, for a Christian is to be Christ-like. Yet, there are over 1,400 "religions" in the world today.
In the early church, the Jewish converts had allowed several things to come in among them that caused confusion in the church. James had to write to them to instruct them in the ways of a Christian life. The Lord put a pastor over the church to keep harmony and unity of purpose in the church. The pastor’s responsibility is to preach what the Lord gives him to feed the flock; the saints’ responsibility is to be obedient to the teachings of God. A saint with a mind made up to serve the Lord can withstand the trials of this life, but a double-minded man is unstable in all his ways. He cannot stand when a trial comes, for he has no firm foundation under him.
We must remember that the trying of our faith is precious, for it increases our strength and faith in the Lord. James tells us that if any man lacks wisdom he is to ask of God, for he gives to all men liberally. To fail to do so can cause us to lose out with God.
The steps that people take when they fail the Lord begin with a lust for the things of this world. When lust is conceived, it brings forth sin, and sin, when it is finished, brings forth death.
We fight against the lusts of the flesh, for we are of a human nature. But when we repent and are baptized in Jesus’ name and filled with the Holy Ghost, according to Acts 2:38, we take on the divine nature of God. We must go beyond preaching – to practice our faith and pure religion, undefiled. Our lives must be the same at church, at home, and on the job or at school.
There is work involved in living for the Lord. We cannot sit idly by, doing nothing, lest we be lost. As we reach lost souls with this gospel, we set them free from the bonds of sin. Our lives show others that there is a reality in living for God, for our lives are epistles, read of all men.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m and 6 p.m. The church two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498 or 918-401-0368. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Services this beautiful morning of Oct. 20 began in prayer led by Brother Gilbert Beaver, with 57 in attendance. The devotional was read from Proverbs 3:1-12 and the first song was "When I See the Blood."
Get well prayers are sent up for Glen Burnett, David Johnson, Katie Sanders, and Charlene Lyons, as well as those asked on the prayer chain calls each day. Our love, sympathy, and prayers for God's peace are sent to the families of Jimmy Richardson and Geraldine Simmons on their recent loss. May God hold you in his loving hands.
Brother Rex took his message today from Luke 12:35-40 and Luke 21:20-24.
The first section of Scripture is Christ talking of the lord's "coming to the wedding feast" and the servants that are blessed because they were faithful to wait. Verse 40: "Be ye therefore ready also; for the Son of man cometh at an hour when ye think not." Pastor went on to talk of how we've fallen into the habit of planning our days, weeks, holiday festivities and the like, and seldom think of or look for Christ coming again. The body of the church, Christ's bride, has become complacent and relying on routine of worship service more so than the actual worship of God itself.
The second part of the message concerns the times after the church is gathered home. Or maybe it's a description of our times, our "season" now. Earlier prophecy describes the time or season of the Gentiles (that's us by the way) and the fulfilling of that season. When that happens, the world as we know it will quickly fall into more chaos than it is in now.
The point is best made with verses 22-24: "For these be the days of vengeance, that all things which are written may be fulfilled. But woe unto them that are with child, and to them that give suck, in those days! For there shall be great distress in the land, and wrath upon this people. And they shall fall by the edge of the sword, and shall be led away captive into all nations; and Jerusalem shall be trodden down of the Gentiles, until the times of the Gentiles be fulfilled."
The point of the message: Are you watching, ready for Christ's return? Or not?
Kay Cordray
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Sandra and Carl Clark accompanied by Lula Thompson sang "I'll Make it Alright “ and “l’m Glad l Know who Jesus Is.”
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Donald and Holly Devine the teens. Cindy Rolston was in charge of the nursery today.
Brother Don Clinton taught the adult class from 1 Corinthians 1:1-9. We have been richly blessed by the union with our father and his son, Jesus Christ.
Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ. Oh to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge. It is so great to be a Christian.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Prayer requests were taken followed with prayer. Congregational singing included selections: “Everybody Will Be Happy," “Just a Little Talk with Jesus" and “I Won’t Have to Cross Jordan Alone.”
The booster band sang “Jesus Loves Me," "Zaccheus” and “Jesus Loves the Little Ones.” Sandra Clark and Lula Thompson opened worship service with “The Holy Hills.”
Brother Raymond Chandler delivered the message from 1 Samuel 16:1-5. When King Saul was rejected from being king of Israel, Samuel was very mournful. God rebuked Samuel. “And the Lord said unto Samuel, 'How long wilt thou mourn for Saul, seeing I have rejected him from reigning over Israel?'”
How many times are we as Christians, cast down and in a depressed state of mind? We need to shake ourselves and be about the Father’s business.
God had a great work for Samuel to do. He chose him to anoint King David in Saul’s stead.
We, too, can always find something good to do in God’s vineyard. Weeping may endure for the night, but joy cometh in the morning. The joy of the Lord is our strength. Let us be up and about our Father’s business. Souls are at stake all around us.
Services closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Damon Shirril dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 67.
Wednesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
