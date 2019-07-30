Peggs Community Church
Can ya believe it?! Seven months almost gone in 2019. Our morning services for this last Sunday in July opened in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag with 57 present. The devotional today was read from Mark 1:1-15, and the first song was "The Glory Land Way."
Happy birthday to Richard Smith. Get well prayers and wishes go out for Reba Harvey, Linda Burchett, Luna Hendrickson, Sarah Bardesis-Gulley, and Patty Cole.
Friday, Aug. 16, will be the back to school outdoor movie and hot-dog cookout. Hot dogs and popcorn service should begin around 6:30 p.m. or so, and the movie starts at dark. PCC kids will be staying for an overnight lock-in after the movie. Young people from other Peggs-area churches have been invited to the movie and preceding activities.
Brother Rex took his message today from 1 Peter 5:6-9, focusing on verse 7, which reads: "Casting all your care upon him for he careth for you."
"Him" and "he" are referring to God, of course. We, as a people, seem to have allowed ourselves to become overloaded with stress and worry. We worry over time, over our health, our finances, our children, our jobs, and anything else we can dream up to stress over. We're so stressed some folks have to have a pill to get them to sleep and another to wake them up fully. Others of us rely on lots of hot coffee to give us our morning "jolt" into wakefulness.
What we've done is worry ourselves into that bad health we worry so much about. Not only are we not nearly as healthy physically as we should be, but the strength of our faith is failing, also. Our faith in ourselves, and our faith in the Father to care for us.
We all have problems we must deal with. We also have our heavenly Father that wants to "take the load off", so to speak. We will pray, both at home and at church, for God to help us with our problems, but then we just pick them right back up when we get off our knees and go on about our day.
If you give your problems to God, let him have 'em. Leave them there at the altar; God will pick them up. Like Brother Rex said: "Introduce your worries to God, and you won't have any anymore, because he's way bigger than they are."
Kay Cordray
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Kristi Ward and Nicolas Clark sang “Chain Breaker" and "What Mercy Did for Me.”
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and and Dustin and Kristi Ward the teens.
Nicolas Clark taught the adult class on “truly free.” Jesus wants to set you completely free. We must confess our sins and God is willing and just to forgive us. Confession and repentance leads to freedom.
James 5:16: "Confess your faults one to another and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much."
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Sandra Clark took up prayer requests followed with prayer.
Congregational singing included selections: “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms," "I'll Fly Away," "Won’t it be Wonderful There?” and “There is Power in the Blood.” The booster band sang the books of the Bible and “Confidence." Allie Lucas sang “Jesus Loves Me." Paige Shirril sang “Come and Go With Me to My Father’s House.”
Nicolas Clark and Kristi Ward opened worship service with “The Old Black Train." Pastor Clark sang “The Old Man is Dead” before ministering from Romans 6:1-2; 6.
What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound? God forbid, how shall we, that are dead in sin, live any longer therein? Knowing this, that our old man is crucified with him, that the body of sin might be destroyed, that henceforth we should not serve sin.
When we are born again, old things are passed away; behold all things are become new. We walk in the light as Christ is our light that leads us down this new path.
The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life. On the great judgement day, it will pay to have served God. The choice is yours.
Choose life that you might live. No greater words ever spoken will be: “well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things; enter thou into the joy of the Lord.”
Service closed with an altar call and everyone gathered around the altar and prayed for one another. Sam Roberts dismissed the congregation in prayer.
Attendance was 56.
Wednesday evening Bible study is at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
First Apostolic
The presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise to our Savior, Jesus Christ. “Judas – The Man Jesus Could Not Help” was taken from Acts 1:25 and John 13:8-31. The reasons for Judas’ act of betrayal will never be known. He was with Jesus and the other 11 apostles for more than three years, witnessing the miracles and being taught by Jesus. Yet, he allowed the devil to come into his heart and began a downward journey.
No one stands still in the Lord – he either grows closer to the Lord or further away. We should strive to be a better saint today than we were yesterday lest we get to a place where we cannot repent. When we get to that place, we are lost.
Repentance is a daily part of our walk with God. Failure to repent will lead us little by little to walk after the flesh rather than the Spirit, nullifying our new birth experience. When we repent and are baptized in Jesus’ name and filled with the Holy Ghost, we receive a new nature. When we allow our Adamic nature to overtake our spiritual nature, we begin to despise governments, speak evil of dignities and our hearts will be exercised with covetous practices.
We reach this place by building up a resistance to what is right; rebellion and disobedience rule us and our consciences become seared. When anyone becomes unresponsive to what he is taught, he cannot be reached.
Judas was such a person. During his third year with Jesus, he began to show that he did not believe everything Jesus did. When Mary anointed Jesus’ feet with oil, Judas was angered over the waste of oil and felt that this type of worship was unnecessary. Judas began to justify himself in stealing, reasoning that taking money for his use was no different than Mary pouring the oil on Jesus’ feet.
When we begin to justify ourselves and condemn others, we are slipping from the Lord’s presence and his willingness to help us. We must not compare ourselves among ourselves, but stand firm in the convictions we received when first we were filled with the Holy Ghost.
The only way to keep our convictions is to stay close in touch with God. Let us strive to make ourselves vessels of honor in the house of the Lord and be a good soldier in his kingdom. The reward is eternal life.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498 or 918-401-0368. Also visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
A young man was in his junior year at college and was totally intrigued by a movement of Christians that was thousands of miles away from his campus. Some of his friends decided they were going to spend the summer at the movement’s largest church. He wanted to go with them but when he tried to, nothing seemed to work out right. His finances fell through, his travel plans fell through, and all the logistics of going didn’t work out right and it was problem after problem. Later on, another opportunity for him surfaced. It was a trip to Brazil where Christians could go and be discipled. He started making plans to go on this trip. Every plan he made was easy, financing for the trip went through like a breeze, and his travel plans were made without a hitch. Years later, he looked back on that time and realized that God was protecting him. The movement that he wanted to be part of so much turned out to be a cult that was dangerous and oppressed many people. The trip to Brazil was joyful and freeing and taught him about God’s grace.
God protected him. God protects us. As far back as Adam and Eve, God has protected us. He made clothing for Adam and Eve out of animal skins to cover and protect them after they had eaten from the tree he had told them not to eat of, or touch. Love always protects and God is love. He does that for us time after time. We say and do things we shouldn’t, go where we shouldn’t go, think things we shouldn’t think. Just like Adam and Eve, we pick and eat our share of forbidden fruit from trees we shouldn’t touch. Then what does God do? He offers his son as a sacrifice for us. Jesus’ innocent blood was shed for us. God has put a cloak of protection around us to protect us from harm. God doesn’t just throw a robe in our direction and tell us to shape up. He actually puts the robe on us and dresses us. He dresses us with his righteousness. He covers and protects us. Don’t you know of instances where God has protected you? Whether it be from a delay that protected us from a terrible accident, a bad relationship, the wrong job, the wrong friend, the list goes on… Like Scripture says, “He will strengthen you and protect you.” “He will command his angels to guard you.” God’s love protects us.
Sunday services are as follows: 8:15 a.m., early worship; 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; and 10:45 a.m., late worship.
Terri Fite
Unitarian Universalist
This Sunday, along with our regular service led by our very own Brian Raborn, UUCT will hold a New Member Ceremony. Friends that have been attending services and participating in our activities will have the opportunity to join us in covenant in upholding the Seven Principles of Unitarian Universalism.
UUs come from many different cultural and religious backgrounds. Some of the main things that bring us and hold us together are the ways we choose to live and work in the world and with each other.
Unitarian Universalists hold the Seven Principles as strong values and universal moral teachings:
1. The inherent worth and dignity of every person.
2. Justice, equity, and compassion in human relations.
3. Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregations.
4. A free and responsible search for truth and meaning.
5. The right of conscience and the use of the democratic process within our congregations and society at large.
6. The goal of world community with peace, liberty, and justice for all.
7. Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.
When UUs share their stories or experiences in their faith, the listener will most likely receive several different outlooks. This is because of the diverse cultural, religious, and spiritual heritages from which we all come. But the consistent belief, practice, and upholding of those seven principles is the common ground where we all stand with arms linked in solidarity, heads bowed in awe of being, and hearts opened with compassion and acceptance.
We look forward to welcoming new friends to our little liberal and free-thinking oasis, where we say together that "love is the spirit of this Congregation, and service to the Universal family is it's law. This is our great covenant, to dwell together in peace, to seek the truth in love, reason, and understanding, and to help one another."
Visit with us this or any Sunday at 11 a.m. service. Come early for the Adult Forum discussion at 10 a.m. in our library, or Thursdays for the UUCT weekly conversations at 11 a.m. Find out more about us and our active community on Facebook at "Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave."
May you be blessed, as you are a blessing.
Traci Clark
Cookson United Methodist
Come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Rev. Rachel Parrot and the congregation invite you to worship with them every Sunday at 10 a.m. Small group classes begin at 8:45. On Sunday, Aug. 4, Pastor Rachel's Scripture reading will be Colossians 3:1-4 and Luke 12:13-21.
Cookson United Methodist Church will be hosting the sixth annual Car Show and Shine Aug. 17, 5-8 p.m. You may bring your Jeeps for the Jeep corral. A spaghetti dinner will also be served. Donations from this dinner will go to the Oklahoma Volunteers in Mission Disaster Relief to help those in the Green Country district who have experienced floods or other natural disasters. For more information, call 214-215-8306. Everyone is welcome to enjoy a beautiful evening of admiring and showing vehicles, along with eating a great meal and fellowship.
Last Sunday, Richard Ryan led the worship service and gave the message. He began with introducing several books on prayer and devotions. The Scripture reading was Luke 11. His family was involved in readings and also the offertory song.
God knows how to give us gifts. Sometimes it is hard to accept these gifts. Richard also explained the Lord's prayer verse by verse. What does God's kingdom look like? We can make God's kingdom happen now. Forgive others when you need to forgive.
Mission opportunities include: Monetary donations will be accepted for the Webbers Fall teachers to receive gift cards to replace items lost in the flood. School supplies are being collected for the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission. Tidy Up Tenkiller is signing up volunteers for a Lake Tenkiller cleanup Aug. 15-17.
Thank you for sharing your prayers, service and time with others.
Cindy Ballew
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible preaching and teaching church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Prayer service is tonight at 6 p.m. and, as always, come as you are. Regular services are: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
If you need information or would like to contact the church, send your emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com. All letters will be answered.
"That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish" Ephesians 5:27.
All my life I was taught that the Lord Jesus will return, and when he does return, don't let him find you somewhere where you shouldn't be. So, therefore, there were certain places that we did not go for fear that he would return and that's where he would find us. You don't hear much teaching like that anymore. It wasn't a bad teaching because it did promote the "fear of God" in our lives. There seems to be a lack of the "fear of the Lord" anymore. It certainly isn't in the world, and it's not very evident even in the church.
I was thinking about this, where I don't want to be when he returns and what I don't want him to catch me doing. As I thought about it, I felt like the Lord took it a step further. I was taught this in terms of my physical location – don't be caught in a bar room or in a dance hall – but what about your "spiritual" condition? What about the things that go on inside? When he returns, I don't want him to catch me in bitterness. I don't want him to find me in a place of unforgiveness, a place of anger, a place of contention. I don't want him to catch me having immoral thoughts, cheating, in lies, causing disunity or discord, in a state of complaining and murmuring, and so on.
When he returns, I want him to find me in a place physically and spiritually that will glorify him. I want him to catch me walking in love, forgiving those who trespass against me, bearing the fruit of the Spirit, being kind, gentle, tender hearted, being a peacemaker.
I want him to find me with a pure heart and a clear conscience before him.
If he were to return today, where will he find you? Where will your physical location be? But, also, where will you be on the inside, in the "hidden person?"
Be careful where you go, be careful what you do, be careful to deal with issues in your life that displeases the Lord, because you don't want him to catch you in them when he returns. We should all examine ourselves. I know I have and I have not been too pleased with what I sometimes see in my inner self.
Jenny Dameron
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.