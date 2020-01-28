Peggs Community Church
Morning services for Jan. 26 opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish. The devotional was taken from Mark 13:1-13, and the first song was "O How I Love Jesus." We had 60 in attendance this last Sunday of January 2020.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Vickie Beaver and Hadrian Dean. Get well prayers and wishes are offered up for Doug Maag, Terrell While, Ryal Vanbuskirk, and all those on our prayer chain.
The Valentine banquet will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. in the activity building. Ranger BBQ is the designated caterer again this year; and as usual, there will be plenty of food, fellowship, games and laughter. There is a concealed carry class scheduled for Feb. 22, and a woman's situational awareness class is on Feb. 25.
Brother Rex took his reading this morning from Jeremiah 12:1-6 and spoke of the "race" we are each in. First of all, it is the human race...no color distinctions, no language differences – just human. Secondly, our race, as Christians, is a daily race. Daily, as in every day of your life. Out faith life has to be lived in such a way as to invite others to Christ and to bolster the faith of those that have weakened somewhat.
Mostly, our "race" is more of a walk. Lots of times, uphill. But, we keep going; we keep witnessing; we keep living our lives in such a way that Christ is seen in us. Some days, our race will be swift and the run hard, but our strength in our faith is required to be "pushed" at times, in order to reach that one person whose resistance is difficult to break through.
Look at it this way: if we can't continue in a daily walk and be a light to others, how or why do we think we can keep up our strength whenever the daily walk becomes a high-speed run of troubles and trials? Hint: troubles and trials are God's way of testing the strength of our faith and perseverance as well as our obedience. Don't back up or back off when things get rough....you've got to lift weight in order to build "muscle."
Kay Cordray
CCF
We had a wonderful service today. The Lord was surely in our mist and, again, let me say welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible preaching and teaching church of God.
The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys.
Prayer service is tonight is at 6 p.m. and, as always, come as you are. The Lord will be glad to see you and so will we.
Regular services are: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; youth classes, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday prayer service, 6 p.m.
Wednesday and Sunday nights youth and choir practice have been canceled at this time. They will resume in the spring.
If you need information or would like to contact the church, send your emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com. All letters will be answered.
"And he sought to see Jesus who he was; and could not for the press, because he was little of stature" (Luke 19:3).
Zacchaeus wanted to see Jesus but couldn't. His problem wasn't the crowd; it was his own weakness. The crowd didn't prevent him from being able to see him, although it posed a slight hindrance. It was his height that was the real hindrance. He was a short man and could not see over the crowd.
We tend to blame others for our "inability" to see the Lord. We tend to point fingers at someone else if we aren't as close to the Lord as we should be or desire to be.
When they fell in the garden, Adam and Eve both tried to blame someone else because their relationship with the Lord was broken. Granted, sometimes people make it more difficult to serve the Lord. For example, if your spouse isn't serving the Lord, if you're a young person and your parents aren't serving him, they will, in some cases either discourage you or forbid you to pursue your service to him. But more times than not, it's no one fault, it is our own.
What is standing between you and the Lord this morning? What is standing in the way of your relationship with him? What is standing in the way of your "seeing" Jesus? Zacchaeus's little stature stood between him and the Lord.
For you, perhaps it's bitterness or unforgiveness toward someone. Perhaps you are angry with the Lord because you feel as though he "betrayed" you because he didn't come to your rescue in a situation. Perhaps guilt or even pride is holding you back.
We have to examine ourselves and look within our own lives. That is where the main hindrance usually lies. But we can't stop there. If we truly desire to know who he is, to serve him, to have a relationship with him, then we are going to have to follow the example of Zacchaeus. He found a way around his own weakness. He climbed a tree to make himself taller so that he could see Jesus.
Our way around it is to simply "confess" it, acknowledge your weakness to God. Acknowledge what it is that is hindering you to him. Once Zacchaeus climbed that tree, nothing hindered him any more. Jesus saw him and told him to come down because he was going to his house. When we do the same, Jesus will say the same to us "come down" (that weakness is no longer a hindrance), "I am coming to your house" (we will have the fellowship/relationship we desire).
Our own weaknesses often prevent us from "seeing" Jesus.
Jenny Dameron
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Nicolas Clark sang “The Lion and the Lamb” and “Lord, I Need You.”
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Donald and Holly Devine the teens. Frankie Tyer was in charge of the nursery today.
Nicolas Clark taught the adult class on “an incredible comeback.” In Ezekiel 37:1-14, we read of a valley of dry bones. "And he said unto me, can these bones live? And I answered, 'O, Lord God, thou knowest.'"
God told Ezekiel to prophecy unto these bones. And he instructed him to prophesy unto the winds. The dry bones came together as breath came into them. They lived and stood on their feet, an exceeding great army.
We serve a mighty God with no limitations. The greatest comeback is what we find in Jesus when there is no earthly comeback.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Sandra Clark took up prayer requests followed with prayer.
Congregational singing included the selections: “Everybody Will Be Happy," “l’ll Fly Away,” “Just a Little Talk with Jesus" and “Victory in Jesus.” The booster band sang “Jesus Loves Me,” “Jesus Loves the Little Children" and “I Just Wanna be a Sheep." Afton Kissinger and Nicolas Clark opened worship service with “He’s a Chain Breaker.” Greg Clinton sang “Why Me Lord?” And “Beyond the Shadow of a Doubt." Pastor Clark sang his request “The Old Man’s Dead.”
Brother Daniel Ward delivered the message titled “The Holy Ghost fire, handle it right” from 1 Thessalonians 5:19. "Quench not the spirit.”
You began to quench the Holy Spirit in your life by not praying and reading your Bible. We fail to fuel the fire in our inner being, letting the fire die out to embers.
God is a Holy and a reverend God. The king of kings and the lord of lords. We must stay focused on the most important thing in our lives. The Holy Ghost spirit can be grieved until it will take it’s flight.
God loves us so much. He has so much in store for his children who love and worship him in spirit and in truth.
Service closed with an altar call and prayer for many that responded. Attendance was 82.
Holly and Donald Devine are having a youth night this Monday evening at 6 p.m. at God’s Mountain Church.
Bible study will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. We are studying on the book of Revelation. Everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Tahlequah First Baptist
When you were growing up, did you ever feel that you weren’t worth very much? You weren’t pretty enough, smart enough, athletic enough or good enough? You may have thought that your parents just tolerated you instead of really delighting in you. And if your own parents felt that way, then who could really love you?
There was a day in the life of an 11th-grader that she will never forget. It was a day that took her self-worth to a new low. She never forgot this day and still recalls even the clothes she was wearing. She was wearing a lavender pair of bell bottom low rise jeans, a knit short-sleeved top with bubbles on it, wooden sandals, and a blue bandanna tied around her oily hair that she hadn’t had time to wash that morning. She was right in style for the years she was in high school, except this day happened to be special. That day there was a special recognition and awards assembly. The principle announced it over the intercom in homeroom that morning. An unscheduled assembly was going to be held to recognize students who were being inducted into the National Honor Society at 11 o’clock. The girl had noticed that many of her friends were dressed better that day than they usually did. Their parents had received a call to congratulate their students the night before and that the assembly would take place. They made sure that their kids had washed their hair, were well groomed and had nicer clothes on. No jeans that day.
Four hundred students filed into the dark auditorium and were seated. The principle spoke from the podium and asked the following students to come to the stage and receive a certificate. He called several of her friend’s names. She watched them walk across the huge stage. Then to her surprise and horror, her name was called. She thought to herself, “Why didn’t my parents warn me?” I look terrible today. She scanned the back of the room and saw lots of proud parents snapping pictures and standing on tiptoe to see their kids receive their certificates.
She later found out that her dad did get a call from the principle the night before but had forgotten to tell her mom. So the message was forgotten. Her parents weren’t there. They both worked across the street from the school but they didn’t bother to show up. That confirmed her suspicions that her parents didn’t really care about her and she wasn’t worth the trouble. She didn’t care about the certificate or the honor, all she really wanted was to know that she was valued by the people who mattered most to her.
You may have had an experience like hers that left you feeling unloved and worthless. Jesus never wants you to feel this way. He loves you and you have great value to him. So much so, that he gave his life for you. You are worth more than your successes or failures, money in your bank account, friends on social media, meetings or appointments or accomplishments. Jesus wants you to know right now that you are worth more and priceless to him.
Sunday services are: Early worship, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; and late worship, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday Discipleship Classes start at 6 p.m. Come find one that’s right for you.
Terri Fite
