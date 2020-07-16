Tahlequah First Baptist
When she left her house for work, the sun was shining and it was warm and humid. As she traveled the highway to work, she noticed a few sprinkles on the windshield, and as she drove into town it had rained quite a bit. It had stopped by the time she got out of her car to go in to work and the sun was peeking through the clouds again. She was there about an hour and she stuck her head out of her office. It was very dark outside with huge ominous, dark clouds and a strong wind that was whipping the trees back and forth. What happened? She thought to herself. In a short period of time, the weather had changed drastically from nice and sunny to dark and stormy.
Our world has become like that. One day everything seems to be calm and things seem to be going pretty well. Then, BOOM! Everything is falling apart. A terrible virus attacks the world, not just in our neck of the woods, but everywhere, all over the world. Then in the midst of all the confusion and tragedy of a pandemic, our country falls into complete madness trying to destroy each other and our country from the inside out. It was like we were plucked out of the world we knew and plopped into a new one we don't know.
We need God. Our problems will never be solved in the world or in our own country until we seek God and get ourselves right with him. We have strayed so far from him and neglected, ignored, disobeyed and disrespected him that we have gotten ourselves in real trouble. We can't get ourselves out of it either. He is the only One that can heal what has been destroyed in our nation. No human can do it. Only God can completely and totally heal our nation. We, as a nation, need to wake up and come to our senses and put God back where he belongs and where our forefathers placed him: at the head and center of our lives, our country, our families and our priorities. And we need to get on our knees before supreme God and pray like never before. Believe it, prayer changes things and we desperately need to change. When we do this, we and our country can begin healing.
2 Chronicles 7:14 NIV says, "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land."
Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and the worship service is at 10:45.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Everyone attending the drive-in service on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. have been blessed with pleasant weather so far since the COVID-19 outbreak. Rev. Rachel Parrott leads the worship from the parking lot at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Last week, the Scripture readings were Psalm 119:105-112 and Isaiah 55:10-13, and the message was from Romans 8:1-11. Social distancing, masks and safe protocols are practiced in the 10 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. It is always appreciated to see new sets of eyes (since we can't see faces) in worship. Everyone is welcome to come as they are from wherever they are to the corner of Cookson Bend Road and Highway 82 South.
The song of reflection was a beautiful video, "You Are Mine" by David Haas. Pastor Rachel began her message by telling the congregation that the next three weeks will be in reference to Romans 8. Paul is brutally honest about his own struggles. He is a representative of everyone and their struggles. Every person is guilty of something and or guilty of things that have been left undone. The good news is that Jesus Christ has already rescued us. Celebrate the gift of grace and freedom that Christ has given us. This is eternal life from the resurrected One. This life begins now. This gift is ours if we will ask for it.
Galatians 5 contrasts the two lists of behaviors of living in the flesh or living in the Spirit. Living in the flesh is self-centered with no regard for the harm to others. The fruits of the Spirit build one another up and build community. Know the fullness of life in the Spirit. First, surrender yourself. Admit that you're powerless in the face of your own sin. Be in Christ, not Christ in you. It is not your will but Christ's will that guides you. The Spirit will give life to your mortal body. Read Romans 8:11. To be in Christ is to be a part of something far larger than yourself. The power of God in Christ is infinitesimal. To be in Christ is not the result of something you do, it is something God does for you. Get your life reoriented by a power greater than yourself.
Set your mind on Christ, on things of the Spirit. Then, live out the salvation that is yours in Christ every single day.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, July 12.
"Esther - Woman of Intercession" was taken from Esther 40:8-16. God always has a people willing to stand in the gap. Mordecai and Esther were two such people. Esther would have been put to death by entering into the king's presence without a summons. Yet, with Mordecai's advice and help, she saw the need to do so.
God wants us to use wisdom - if we lack wisdom we are to ask of God - lest we make a grave error. When Mordecai said, "..and who knoweth whether thou art come to the kingdom for such a time as this?" Esther responded with a request for all the Jews to fast for three days, as did she and her maidens. Then she would go before the king. She said, "If I perish, I perish."
It makes no difference to the Lord who a person is nor what he possesses, but only that he is willing to be used of God, to step in and help and to encourage others. Esther used wisdom when she stepped before the king, and in so doing, destroyed Haaman's plot against her people and caused him to be hung on the very gallows that he had prepared for Mordecai.
God intervenes in the affairs of men. He takes care of his own, and in every temptation makes a way of escape. We today face no greater problems or persecutions than the saints of old. In every situation God helped them face the problems and made a record for us. We are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses. We can avoid the pitfalls of Israel, for the things that happened to them were written for our admonition.
It never gets too dark that God cannot perform miracles. He chased away the darkness when he said, "Let there be light." He specializes in man's impossibilities. In this hour of attack from the devil, we must not allow the things of God to slip from us. There are many deceivers that have come into the church who turn the truth to fables. We must look to ourselves that we lose not that which God has wrought. Who knows if we are come to the kingdom for such a time as this - to contend for the faith that was once delivered to the saints. We must come out from among them and be a separate people, follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord.
Because the Lord gave his life on Calvary, the plan of salvation was given to us - repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins and the infilling of the Holy Ghost, speaking in tongues as the Spirit gives the utterance. There is no greater gift to mankind.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit the website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on live stream.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
The July 12 morning service opened in prayer led by Brother David Fisher. The devotional was read from Daniel 3:16-25.
Celebrating a birthday this week is Eugene Hill. Get well prayers and wishes go out for Jess Cobb and Roger Bailey.
Our senior lunch will be held Thursday, July 16, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and will be curbside pick-up only once more. And for those that may have missed it, we'll be holding Sunday school this next week, beginning at 10 a.m.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from Mark 10:17-22 and one verse from Ezekiel, 22:30 and spoke of the difference between "good people" that haven't found Christ yet, and those that have. There are thousands of really good people in the world; they'll do anything for you that they can, but they're still not living for Christ until they've been born again and follow him. All the good stuff in the world isn't going to get you into heaven, nor give you the strength to "stand in the gap" with other Christians when things get really rough. Like now, for instance. The church is under fire, so to speak, from all directions. Make no mistake, this has all been prophesied from days of old. God has already told us all about it. It is up to us, as Christians, as blood-bought children of God, to stand up for Christ and continue to tell others of his grace and the wonders of salvation. Otherwise, when he comes back to take his bride home, there isn't going to be very many of us.
Brother Rex isn't the only preacher feeling the rapture is near, nor is he the only person that feels that way. The end of the world as we know it is rapidly approaching, and we have to stand fast, clad in the armor of God, knowing he is protecting us as we stand for him and show the love, peace, and inner strength that has been given us from the instant we accepted the price that was paid and got up from that altar reborn in the spirit with the knowledge and hope of a heavenly eternity ahead of us.
That same knowledge and hope is available to anyone that will not only accept Christ as Lord, but acknowledge him openly as well. If you haven't yet made that commitment, think really long and hard on it. It's worth your soul; make your life worth the price Jesus paid for it.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Colin Tidwell, Cristy Davis, and 4-day-old Matthieu Parvin.
Brother Rodney Kimble brought the morning message about fear. Our world today is shook up. With wars, epidemics, and now COVID-19, the world has seen death and destruction. Fear is to be overcome.
Psalm 34:1-4: "I will bless the Lord at all times; his praise shall continually be in my mouth. My soul shall make her boast in the Lord, the humble shall hear thereof, and be glad. O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together. I sought the Lord, and he heard me, and delivered me from all my fears."
What does God have to allow to get the attention of those he loves?
1 Peter 5:5-10: "Likewise, ye younger, submit yourselves unto the elder. Yea, all of ye be subject one to another, and be clothed with humility; for God resisteth the proud, and giveth grace to the humble. Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time, casting all your care upon him for he careth for you. Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary, the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour. Whom resist steadfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world. But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you."
God knows and sustains you; he cares for the lost. Fear is needless; it can be contagious, and devastating. The only fear we ought to have is reverent fear of God. Fear is a tool Satan uses. God is in control. He gives us everything we need.
John 15:26: "But when the Comforter is come, whom I will send unto you from the Father, even the Spirit of truth, which proceedeth from the Father, he shall testify of me."
This is a wonderful time to know Jesus and perfect time to share Jesus with others.
John 16:7: "Nevertheless I tell you the truth; it is expedient for you that I go away, for if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send him unto you."
Jesus knew we needed the Holy Spirit.
John 16:33: "These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation, but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world."
God has a plan; it is working.
The church yard sale is July 18-19.
Marta Vann
