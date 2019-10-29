Peggs Community Church
What a beautiful autumn morning we had this Sunday, Oct. 27. Our morning services began in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 77 in attendance. The devotional was read from 2 Chronicles 7:12-22, and the first song was "Nothing But the Blood."
Happy birthday to Virgil Helton, and happy wedding anniversary to his son, Jason, and his wife, Kayley. Get-well prayers are requested for Linda McCullah and Melody Setters, as well as all mentioned on the prayer chain.
There will be a flea market set up in the Peggs Community Building Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. If you want to set up a table for your own merchandise, contact Nancy Hill. Tables are $20 for the first one, $5 for each additional.
Time changes again this weekend. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour on Saturday night.
We'll be gathering nonperishable food items for a Thanksgiving/Christmas food box for a needy family again this year.
The Thanksgiving community service will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m. and will be held at the First Baptist Church with Brother Phil Buford bringing the message this year. As usual, there will be refreshments after the service.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from Matthew 25:1-13, the parable of the 10 virgins. This parable has been preached many ways by many preachers, but usually center on the five wise virgins. Rex's message went just a bit further than the wisdom of those ladies to the lamps they carried. We all know that in those days oil lamps were the only source of light, other than a bonfire or stars, after dark. The type of oil used was important, some burning faster or smokier that others. The scent of the burning was also important.
Being prepared for the Lord's coming again is getting more and more critical for us, and being prepared requires keeping a goodly supply of "oil" in our lamps; that spirit of God that shines in the Christian that is living the Word daily, rather than only on Sunday.
The supply of oil of a sweet savor we need on a daily basis is the Word of God, our Bibles. We need to read in it daily, pray daily, commune with Christ daily in order to maintain that oil. Since we don't know the time he will return, if we want to be ready to meet him, these are critical activities. Don't let your supply of oil run out. You might be too late coming back from the storehouse.
Kay Cordray
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Prayer service tonight is at 6 p.m., and, as always, come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
If you need information or would like to contact the church, send your emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com. All letters will be answered.
"Therefore it is come to pass, that as he cried, and they would not hear; so they cried, and I would not hear, saith the Lord of hosts" (Zechariah 7:13).
We say we want to hear from the Lord, but do we really? How many times has the Lord spoken to your heart but you ignored what he said or pretended that you did not hear? Eight different times in his earthly ministry Jesus admonished the people to "have ears to hear." I thought it was interesting that he used that same phrase eight times. The number eight represents new beginnings, newness. (I see a message within his message to "have ears to hear.")
The Lord desires to speak to his people, and we need to learn how to listen and heed what he is saying. When he speaks, it is for our good even when he says something that we don't necessarily want to hear. God always has a reason for everything he says.
But also, hearing what he is saying when you are going through a difficult time is like a breath of fresh air. It gives renewed hope, renewed faith, renewed peace, and renewed strength. When David and his men arrived at Ziklag and found their homes destroyed and families gone, they were so distressed that they cried until they couldn't cry any more. David went before the Lord and sought for a word from him. The Lord spoke to David and gave him instructions concerning what he should do in this situation. After David heard from the Lord, his strength and hope were renewed, and he went forth and regained all that the enemy had stolen.
When we hear from the Lord in the problems that we face, there is something that happens in us. That something is a renewing of hope that says it is possible, a renewed faith that cries out "this is not impossible for God," and a renewed strength to stand firm and not waiver, a renewed peace that all is well because he is with me, and a renewed joy to continue on. Hear what he is saying. There is something "new" attached to it, but sometimes you must stop, look, and listen….I did. I had to be shown because many people had and were still praying for me during my illness, but I got no better until something happened to a pet of mine and I cried out to God to save him, but it didn’t happen just like that. I had to work with him and try to make him better, but all the time crying and crying out in prayer to our Father to heal him, and after five days he got better and I also got better. I thank God for hearing my cry and touching both of us .
Jenny Dameron
Cookson United Methodist
The Lake Tenkiller area children are invited to Trunk or Treat Oct. 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the Cookson United Methodist Church parking lot. The church is on Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Also on Halloween night, 6:30-8 p.m., there will be an indoor event at the Tenkiller Area Community Organization building. Several church members will be helping with games, giving out candy, toys and more fun times. The TACO building is at 32247 S. 540 Road. Go west on Cookson Bend Road from the church and turn left (south) on the first blacktop road to the end.
The United Methodist Women appreciate and thank everyone for supporting their annual bazaar last Saturday. Everything was a success. The quilt was won by Gus Mcnich. The sloppy Joe lunch was delicious. The shopping, conversations and meeting new people were memorable. All proceeds from this day will go to help other local missions. Thank you all.
You are invited to come as you are each and every Sunday. Rev. Rachel Parrott leads Sunday morning worship service at 10 a.m. You are guaranteed to get finished in time to beat all the others to lunch. Small groups meet at 8:45 a.m. Last Sunday, Pastor Appreciation Day was celebrated.
Pastor Rachel continues her study on the Apostles' Creed. This next Sunday, her message will be "the communion of saints." All Saints Sunday will also be celebrated. Scriptures from last Sunday included: Acts 2: 42-47, John 17:17-23 ,and also 1 Corinthians 12:4-26. Her message was based on "the holy catholic church." The little "c" in this line of the creed means universal, complete, whole or united. The church isn't a building. It is the people and the risen Christ. Different denominations have their own ways to worship. The holy catholic church needs all of these different parts to be one whole body. Faith can see beyond the divisions and the differences. To God, we really are one church. So I believe in the catholic church is a prayer, a longing, a searching after our elusive unity in Christ.
Faith is something people do together. What really matters is that everyone is a brother and sister in God's family. Connect with others at a deep faith level. The church will persevere purely by the grace of God. People come to God as beggars. Holy then becomes a prayer, a desperate plea and a longing for what God might do with us. The most troubling divisions appear within demons. Show the world how to disagree with love. Disagreement can be a place to learn. Christians can show love, compassion and passion for God's truth. Open the door and see all the people.
The deep healing to loneliness is a connection with God and with other people. Reach out. Everyone is broken and weak. Christians know that God is stronger than people. Little ones to him belong; they are weak, but he is strong.
Cindy Ballew
Barber Baptist
Mark 10:52: “And Jesus said unto him, 'Go thy way; thy faith hath made thee whole.' And immediately he received his sight, and followed Jesus in the way.”
God bless and happy anniversary Reggie and Laura Marquez
The Sunday morning message was by guest preacher Todd Dowty entitled "You’re sent” from Acts 26:16-18.
Verse 16: “But rise; and stand upon thy feet, for I have appeared unto thee for this purpose, to make thee a minister and a witness both of these things which thou hast seen, and of those things in the which I will appear unto thee.”
Jesus appears to us as savior first. He continues with us as he shows us that salvation entails service too. We minister and tell others about the saving grace of Jesus Christ. He also tells us he will appear to his servants through his Word, the Bible, to teach us about himself.
Verse 17: “Delivering thee from the people, and from the Gentiles, unto who now I send thee.”
His message is that he, Jesus, will be with us because he, Jesus, is the he who has sent us. We have the backing of the Lord of the universe. Paul faced many obstacles from his own people and those he witnessed to, but God strengthened him. For this very important and difficult task he has sent the Holy Spirit to guide us.
Verse 18: “To open their eyes, and to turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan unto God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins, and inheritance among them which are sanctified by faith that is in me.”
We are to preach and teach the gospel. The work of salvation is a supernatural work of God. Our enemy, Satan, is there to fight us at every turn.
Everyone is invited this Wednesday night to join us for the Harvest Carnival at 5:30-7 p.m.
After Sunday morning services there will be a meet and greet for John Rozell and his family. Pray for him and his family as he takes on the position as pastor of Barber Baptist Church.
Remember to pray for opportunities and open doors to share the gospel or to testify of the many ways in which God shows his love for you daily. Pray for the families and friends who have recently had someone dear to them pass away. Pray for our nation, our state and our community. Pray for all the service personnel and their families. Pray for our children as they face very difficult challenges and temptations all around them. Pray fervently and often for each other.
Ron Vann
God's Mountain Church
Service opened with pastor Carl Clark asking God’s blessings upon the service. Nicolas Clark sang “This is Amazing Grace" and “We Surrender All to You.” Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Donald and Holly Devine the teens. Frankie Tyer was in charge of the nursery.
Nicolas Clark taught the adult class on a deeper kind of comeback. We serve a God of the come-back stories. Moses was a great example. He fled to the backside of the wilderness after he had slew an Egyptian. God found him where he was. He spoke to Moses out of a burning bush. God used him in a mighty way to lead his children out of bondage. When Moses told God all his limitations, God said, “I am that I am hath sent you."
God can use a nobody and turn them around with a great comeback. He is looking for willing vessels to make a difference in this world.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Prayer requests were taken followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selections: “Jesus Loves Me," “He Abides," “Everybody Will Be Happy," and “Blessed Assurance.” The booster band sang “Jesus Loves Me" and “Zaccharus.” Chandler and Laya Powell sang “Come and Go With Me," and Braden and Ally Lucas sang “Jesus Loves Me."
Nicolas Clark opened worship service with “We Pour Out Our Praise” and “Reckless Love.” Rev. Carl Clark delivered the message from Genesis 1:1 and Revelation 22:20-21. God gave us his holy Word. It is all true from the beginning to the end. One jot or one tittle will never pass away until all be fulfilled.
We see prophecy being fulfilled right before our eyes. The end is near at hand; even at the door. The Bible says “when you see the things begin to come to pass, then look up,and lift up your heads, for your redemption draweth nigh.” Are you in that number getting ready to leave?
Service closed with an altar call and prayer. Debbie Clinton dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 50.
Wednesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Unitarian Universalist
Have we been consciously (or unconsciously) dimming our light? Are we holding back from letting ourselves shine? First, let's ask ourselves why. Then, answer ourselves, in all honesty. Now, let's throw that all out the window, shoo it away, and stop denying ourselves and the world around us the brilliant, shining being that is us all. Inside each and every one of us is a divine spark that contributes to the beauty of the world.
Somewhere, at some time, something or someone has influenced us to hide our light. Maybe someone has said that our dreams or goals are too far-fetched. Perhaps we have been taught that it is better to "fly under the radar" and not draw attention to ourselves, or we've been told that we are "too much," or sadly, "not enough, so why bother to take the risk?" Let's give ourselves permission to attract that attention, to risk rejection, or to face the possibility of responsibility if we succeed. Let us leave behind our worries that others will think we are showing off, are not humble enough, or are over-reaching. We already know that we cannot control what others think of us, but we can control what we think of ourselves. Why are giving so much power to others? Why not "dance as if no one is watching"?
It's time to stop undermining our inner light, squashing down our abilities, and being embarrassed of our aptitude. Let's make a list of all the things we do well, even if some of them seem trivial, and let's work to put them into action. We don't have these abilities or gifts "just because." We have earned, learned, or were granted them because, somewhere for someone, they are useful.
We all have the light. When we are brave enough to let our inner light shine, we have the ability to fuel someone else's spark. We create the opportunity for others to find their way out of the dark. Let us give our brightness permission to glow for ourselves and each other. No more hiding under that bushel. Let it shine, let it shine, let it shine!
Come shine with us at UUCT. This Sunday we welcome Brian Raborn to the pulpit for an illuminating service at 11 a.m. Find us on Facebook at "Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave."
May you be blessed by the warmth of others' flames, as you are a blessing by sharing yours.
Traci Clark
Tahlequah First Baptist
A young adult man was remembering back to his 10th-grade Sunday School class. If he tried real hard he could remember his friends in the class and two of them turned out to be very close friends. What he didn’t really remember were the individual Bible lessons being taught each week. Looking back, he wished he had taken notes and paid more attention to them.
He did remember well one particular class session. He didn’t remember the name of the teacher, but remembered that he was a well-accomplished businessman who was giving of his time to young men. He remembered what he said to them that day. It wasn’t a quote from the Bible and he told them the lesson was going to be short that day. He told them to look at him and if they didn’t remember anything else about the lesson that day, to remember this one thing. He said, “You never do anything you don’t want to do.” That was all he said. The kids in the class kind of scoffed at what he said to them and jokingly said that they honestly didn’t want to do their homework. The teacher told them that they did and asked them what would happen if they didn’t do it? They said that they would be embarrassed, they would probably have to lie to their parents and tell them that they had finished their homework when they hadn’t and they wouldn’t be prepared for the upcoming quiz.
The teacher said, “So, I guess the reason you’re going to do your homework is because of the motives you just stated. You do want to do your homework.” Revelation! The youth thought. I really do want to do my homework. A class full of high school boys just got a lesson in logic, responsibility, desire and motivation. If you had looked around the room that day, you could have seen their eyes and minds opening to new possibilities. That is what their parents meant when they were telling them to be responsible young men.
That one statement, even though it wasn’t from the Bible, stuck with him the rest of his life. In his adult life, it would pop into his mind when he was thinking, “Should I get up and go to work or lay in bed?” “Do I really want that sports car or should I put it out of my mind to burden me no more since it conflict with other primary wants?” “Do I need that dessert?” “Do I really need to go there?” One of the things that he realized is once he got passed his will, then he could begin praying God’s will be done. He now could recognize his motivations for how he lived his life and the things he did. He would ask himself, “Am I doing this for God’s kingdom?” Ultimately, that is what he wanted to do. He wanted his heart’s desires to be the same as God’s desires. That’s when we experience joy. That’s when we know what we want is right.
The Fall Festival/Trunk-N-Treat runs 6-7:30 p.m. The Fall Revival will be Nov. 17-20. Everyone is welcome.
Terri Fite
Come and Dine Church
The community is invited to Come and Dine Church, 1984 N. Grand Ave. in Tahlequah. That is north on Highway 82 by Ragsdale Wrecker Service.
Morning service is at 10 a.m. with morning prayers lead by brother Rick Walker. There is singing, and "come and dine chapter" read by Bobby Hudson. Classes are at 10:30 a.m. Worship is at 11, and it starts with prayers, songs from children, special songs led by the birthdays and anniversaries, and an offering take up. The word is by Brother Matthew.
We had a beautiful service with 27 people joining us in worshiping with the Lord and praising him.
Karen Walker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.