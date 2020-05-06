Sharing my personal Judeo-Christian faith is not always easy. I find being a believer in Jesus Christ of Nazareth is a miracle from God. It takes a miracle for God to change a person into a new creation.
Jesus, who came to earth, sent by Jehovah God, as his own Son, born to an Israelite virgin, in the town of Bethlehem, came to this earth to die. He chose to come to earth and he chose to die for our sins that we might be reconciled with the holy God of the universe.
Jesus has many names: King of kings; Lord of heaven’s hosts; Emmanuel or God with us. They are too numerous to mention here. He is all-powerful, all-knowing, ever-present as God surrendered to him his own attributes on earth to be used by God’s own will. Our God deserves awe and reverence from us.
The longer I serve the Lord, I find it difficult to be in any environment where the Lord is not revered. It grieves me. I feel wounded. Does God get our respect when we attend church? Do we show reverence to his Word in our personal lives? If a person should take the time to just listen to us, would they hear from us that we really know and love the God of the universe?
Beloved, I want my life to reflect my devotion to a loving God, who has great power. A sovereign God who controls the world in which we live. He watches over it with his great love. Even the recent virus can’t separate us from his love. According to Romans 8:28, it says, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose” (KJV).
Personally, I have learned, for those who have become new creations in Christ Jesus, that the worst will be transformed into a blessing for those who love our Lord because we trust in him. We have faith in him. We look to him as our shelter. Psalm 91, you may read for your own encouragement. This psalm is a prayer and declaration of faith. If we don’t pray in our Christian walk, we will have no power to be victorious over all the trials and tribulations we face in this life. We don’t live in heaven where there are no tears, pain, sorrow or grief. Here in this earth, we will have battles.
Holiness is the walk of the new creature that God created when a person belongs to the family of God through faith in Jesus Christ. The Holy Scriptures teach us our God is holy, and he asks us to walk in holiness. We can choose to ignore holiness in our lives, but it will be obvious for all. We will be robbed of our life of peace, joy and righteousness; the attributes of the Kingdom of God, according to the words of Jesus.
We don’t want to lose our God-given gift to walk in holiness and taste its blessed fruit. The shed blood of Jesus and his resurrection power gives each of us the power to walk in holiness – to forsake sin and rebellion against a holy Lord and King. Honor him, respect him, love and serve him. Pray and watch as Jesus asked us to do. The Scriptures teach in the book of Job, that Job was healed as he prayed for his friends. Pray for your friends, and your enemies. Scripture says to be good to your enemies and bless them; therefore, we pray for them. Let us walk our Christian walk in reverence and awe for our Creator, while we pray, walking in holiness before him. Marantha, Oh, Lord, come!
Sharon Marie Mays in an author, Bible teacher, and official volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
