Tahlequah Feed My Sheep is an ecumenical ministry that provides nutritious meals every Thursday from 5-6 p.m.
All meals are served at the First United Methodist Church Activities Building, 301 W. Delaware St. Guests use the south entrance. Volunteers from eight community churches make this ministry possible: FUMC, St. Basil's Episcopal, First Presbyterian, First Christian, St. Brigid Catholic, First Baptist, D.D. Etchieson Methodist, and Unitarian Universalist Congregation.
Following the meal, guests can take home a piece of fresh fruit, provided by churches on a rotational schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.