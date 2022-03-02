The First Presbyterian Church will be using Stations of the Cross to guide locals through Lent, and to delve into Jesus' passion and purpose.
Each Sunday, a new Station of the Cross will be introduced, which begins in the sanctuary during worship at 11 a.m. Each station will include three elements: an object or activity, a prayer for others, and a prayer that moves beyond words into action.
The stations will be open to the community during office hours Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 6 until Easter Sunday.
Anyone is welcome to experience a period of quiet and reflection.
• Station 1, March 6: "Jesus is Born and Welcomes the Little Children." The prophet Jeremiah wrote that God knows us intimately, even as we were being formed in our mother's womb. We'll press our unique thumbprint into clay to remind us that we are known and claimed by God.
• Station 2, March 13: "Jesus Learns and Teaches at the Temple and Synagogue." The Christian faith has many symbols: cross, dove, water, wine, bread, to name just a few. At this station, attendees will be asked to share what a symbol means to them and place it on the wall for others to see and learn.
• Station 3, March 20, : "Jesus Feeds." Jesus' ministry emphasized the importance of sharing meals together and providing for those who go hungry. On this Sunday, attendees will be provided with two mini loaves of bread: one to eat, and one to share.
• Station 4, March 27: "Clothe the Naked." Jesus said to share our abundance with others. Donations of coats, blankets, hats and gloves will be collected and go to the Tahlequah Day Center.
• Station 5, April 3: "Jesus Heals." Throughout Jesus' ministry, he healed countless people. On this Sunday, the church will plan to pay particular attention to those who provide care to the sick. Locals will be able to write notes of encouragement to caregivers within the community of faith.
• Station 6, April 10: "Jesus Prays." This station will take place in the sanctuary near the old entrance. This will be a place where anyone can come and pray. Two chairs will be set up, one for the person praying, and one for God.
• Station 7, April 15: "Jesus is Crucified." Even as we celebrate Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem, adherents know where the story is headed. On Palm Sunday, everyone will each take an envelope home and wait until Good Friday to open it and pray for forgiveness just as Jesus prayed for God to forgive everyone.
• Station 8, April 17: "Jesus is Risen!" The stones that covered Jesus' tomb had been rolled away. Attendees will be asked, "What large stones need to be removed in your life?" On this Easter Sunday, the congregation will prayerfully ask God to move these mountains and leave this prayer with God.
The Stations of the Cross offer a tactile, hands-on way of processing the enormity of Christ's journey to the cross. It's a journey that is worthy of our worship.
