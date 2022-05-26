Tahlequah Friends Fellowship has updated its hours for worship, according to David Nagle.
The church group will meet at 11 a.m. on Sundays at the Wesley Foundation, adjacent to Northeastern State University at 304 Goingsnake, as well as 7 p.m. on Thursdays at 536 Summit Ave. Anyone interested is welcome to worship with Friends. For more information, call or text Nagle at 918-885-2714.
Traditionally, Quakers - officially known as the Religious Society of Friends - gather in silent, expectant waiting. One may offer prayer, recite scripture verses, sing a hymn, or share a message as prompted by the Holy Spirit. Meetings last about an hour and are open to all interested individuals, couples, and families.
From their origins in England in 1652, Friends have recognized the equality of women, opposed slavery, and pursued fellowship with and justice for Blacks, Native Americans, and other oppressed groups. Friends seek to respond to the Light of Christ in every person and thus have always opposed the death penalty.
