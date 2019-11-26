The wider community is invited to the second annual German Advent/Christmas Service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in Shafer Chapel on the United Methodist Children’s Home campus. The event is being offered by the NSU German students and their instructor, Dr. David Nagle.
The program will consist of the singing of German Christmas carols, readings from the Luther Bible, prayers and a brief devotional message, all in German. While those with some familiarity with the German language may feel most at home, anyone can enjoy the beauty of the German Christmas carols and hearing Bible verses read in German. The passages will be read by NSU and TPS students. Local celebrity Hanson Johnson will lead the singing.
For information, contact Nagle at 918-885-2714.
