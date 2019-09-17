EUFAULA - The sixth annual Gospel Music Fest is set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28, at The Plumb Theatre, 16505 State Highway 9 East.
Activities begin at 4p.m. Friday, and 5 p.m. Saturday.
Gerald Crabb, writer of more than 475 songs, with 26 No. 1 positions on radio charts, will be the special guest.
He has performed at Carnegie Hall, Grand Old Opry, Ryman Auditorium, Brooklyn Tabernacle, 700 Club, TBN, CMT, Gaither Videos, countless churches and more.
Also featured will be the multi-talented, well traveled, musical Bilderback family.
They have close family harmony and are accomplished musicians. The Bilderbacks have had top 40 charting success in The Singing News, U.S. Gospel News, Printed Voice of Gospel Music, as well as songwriting awards.
Many other talented singers and musicians will perform, including The Uprights, Crystal River, Saved By Grace, The Ruckmans, Exaggerated Praise, 12-year-old singing sensation Ava Johnson, 14-year-old Samuel Terrell, and budding talent at 4 year sold, Oakley Mullins.
Tickets are $10 for one day, and $15 for two days. Attendees should bring lawn chairs.
Concessions will be available, including Mama Tigs Pizza Truck, hamburgers, and hot dogs.
This event is family friendly. No drugs or alcohol are allowed. For more information, call 918-360-9329.
