Area Free Will Baptist Churches have scheduled gospel singing conventions.
The Six-County Gospel Sing is set for Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m., in the Porum Free Will Baptist Church, the corner of Ross Road and Highway 2. A potluck lunch will be offered.
The 2019 Oklahoma State Gospel Singing Convention will be on Friday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m., with refreshments to follow; and Saturday, Oct. 5, with all-day singing starting at 10 a.m. A potluck lunch will be shared Saturday. This is scheduled for the First Free Will Baptist Church 1050 Birkes Road in Eufaula.
For more information, contact Zane or Linda Harding at 918-733-4259 or zaneandlinda@yahoo.com.
