GROVE – Sandy Dittrich‘s “Christopher” is a soon-to-be-released a children’s book that tells the story of a tree who is in search for its purpose on Earth.
The story centers on a tree named Christopher and two others who live outside Jerusalem, a town where Jesus resides. These trees are the witnesses to his life and death. As with people, these trees had different types of hearts toward the destiny that they had for their lives, according to Dittrich. Their attitude will determine whether they fulfilled their purpose in life.
The book features colorful illustrations done by 12-year-old Jonah Younge. Children will learn about friendship, faith, finding their purpose and what it takes to have a heart of a faithful servant. In its publication, Dittrich hopes that readers will be able to seek out their purpose in life.
“Christopher” is available in a 38-page softcover or as an e-book through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Thirty years ago, school teacher and Christian educator Dittrich wrote stories and plays for her students. Now years later, as a grandmother and a great-grandmother, she dusted off old manuscripts to find treasures she says the Lord gave her years before that might now be her legacy. This book has brought her great joy to be able to highlight her grandson Jonah’s great artistic talent, she says.
