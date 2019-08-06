OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Conference of Churches will host an Interfaith, Ecumenical Leader Retreat on Oct. 2-3 at St. Francis of the Woods, 11414 W. Highway 33 in Coyle.
The theme of the retreat is Rest, Replenishment, and Renewal. It will include three separate coordinated rituals and three "talks" that outline the need for resting and replenishing. There will be time for dialogue in the sessions with one another, as well as interactive activities. Rev. Suzanne Castle will be the facilitator.
Registration costs include a shared room, $200; or a private room, $275. An event T-shirt is available for $15. Registration ends Sept. 13.
For more information or to register, visit www.okchurches.org/calendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.