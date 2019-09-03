OKLAHOMA CITY – The Interfaith Youth Tour will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at OKC First Church of the Nazarene, 4400 NW Expressway.
For the past 11 years, Oklahoma Conference of Churches has become regionally known for a project with a focus on children and youth education – in the form of the Interfaith Youth Tour. As part of this tour, students visit three diverse houses of worship to gain understanding and appreciation for other faith communities. Please plan to be a part of this year's experience!
This year's locations are: Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma, Nithyanandeshwara Vedic Temple of Oklahoma, and OKC First Church of the Nazarene.
Registration includes event entry, event T-shirt, and a snack. The deadline is Thursday, Sept. 12. Visit www.okchurches.org for more information.
