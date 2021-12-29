Jacqueline Mink of Stilwell named to Baptist Village Communities board of directors

OKLAHOMA CITY – Baptist Village Communities has named Jacqueline Mink of Stilwell to the board of directors. Mink has been appointed for a three-year term beginning with the 2021-2022 calendar year. BVC operates two Villages near Stilwell, including Honey Creek at Grove and Miami. BVC is the management consultant for the Christian-based senior living campus, Go Ye Village.
Mink is a member of Cherry Tree Baptist Church in Stilwell. She is a licensed practical nurse at the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center and serves by transporting patients to doctors appointments. Mink is a certified nursing assistant instructor at Indian Capital Technology Center, and she serves in youth and women’s ministry classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.