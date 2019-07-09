The parents of Jesus took him to the Feast of Passover in Jerusalem when he was 12 years old. He spent three days in the temple, talking with the learned men of his time.
His parents were fretful as Jesus stayed behind to remain in the temple without their knowledge. The learned men of his time were amazed at the understanding Jesus had of Scripture. We see him asking questions of the scribes and teachers, yet he possessed great knowledge of the Scriptures at this early age.
The gospel of Luke 2:41-52 gives us this event. What these teachers did not know was the fact that Jesus is the author of the Scriptures according to the gospel of John 1:1-5: "In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. In him was life; and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not" (KJV). In John 1:14, we read, "And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth" (KJV).
Lessons can be learned from these passages of scripture. The distressed parents located Jesus in the temple after finding him missing among their family members on their journey home to Nazareth. They spoke to Jesus in such a manner as to why he would stay behind without notice. Jesus replied in Luke 2:49: "How is it that ye sought me? Wist ye not that I must be about my Father's business?" (KJV). Then we are told that he returned with his parents to his home in Nazareth and was subject unto them.
Beloved, do we understand the importance of submitting ourselves to proper authority over us. Do we pray for the wisdom and the favor of God to increase in our walk with the Lord as we journey through our present life? Jesus left us his example, the Son of Man, and the Son of God, equally in one man. He became subject to the God-ordained authority over him for his own protection.
We have an adversary in this life. The Bible describes a rebellious fallen angel, thrown down to earth, who has set up his own dark kingdom. In his rebellion and hatred toward a holy God, he seeks to rob, steal and destroy. Our heavenly Father made clear in his Word the importance of being under godly authority in all our life events.
May we seek godly counsel as we grow in our walk with God in our place of employment, our marriage, our relationships, our business, and our church fellowship. Let us allow the Holy Spirit of God to guide our footsteps. Jesus is the author of life. Maranatha: Oh, Lord, come!
Sharon Marie Mays is an author and student, with a focus to learn and connect with the Cherokee people.
