A Lake Tenkiller community fish fry is set for Saturday July 23, from 5-6:30 pm. The public is invited.
It will be held in the Cookson United Methodist Church fellowship hall at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road, corner of State Highway 82 and Cookson Bend Road.
Fish, homemade hushpuppies, salad, dessert, and drink will be served. A monetary donation is appreciated to help further missions to serve others.
Cookson United Methodist Church would like to thank participants in advance. Pastor Velma and the congregation are looking forward to meeting everyone.
