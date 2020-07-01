TULSA – The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma received a truckload of food donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday, June 26.
The gift was orchestrated through the Broken Arrow stake of the church. The stake’s region coincides with a great deal of the Food Bank’s service area. The Food Bank provides food support to 350 partners throughout the 24 counties of eastern Oklahoma.
The Church, whose headquarters is in Salt Lake City, Utah, has recently made similar donations in Oklahoma and across the nation. On Friday, the Church delivered over 15,000 pounds of shelf-stable food to the Food Bank, enough for 12,900 meals.
In a joint statement, Mark Cluff, president of the Broken Arrow Stake, and Scott Stratton, president of the Tulsa Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said: "During this time of unprecedented challenge, we want to help our neighbors, and the great communities in Oklahoma, meet their needs and provide them hope and relief. The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma was chosen as a recipient because of their broad outreach across eastern Oklahoma."
During the pandemic, the Church has also partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Integris Health, Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Bixby Outreach, St. Anne’s Ministry of Compassion, Broken Arrow, and Owasso Community Resources.
“Delivery of large-scale donated food from retailers and many of our other sources has greatly diminished since the onset of COVID-19. Normal supply chains and patterns of donated food have affected our means of obtaining food,” stated Lori Long, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. “We are so grateful for this donation from the Church. Seeing such a large amount of donated food brings a sense that the community remains fully vested in making sure everyone has access to food.”
As a member of the Feeding America network, the Food Bank is prepared to provide quick, emergency food assistance during disasters. The COVID-19 outbreak presents unique challenges over disasters typically seen in our region such as flooding and tornadoes. The pandemic is more geographically widespread, the duration is unknown, the dramatic impact to rates of unemployment, local business and the economy exceeds any other event, and disrupted supply chains and staffing concerns have altered the business functions at the Food Bank.
In spite of these challenges, with widespread community support since March, the Food Bank has continued operations and increased food distribution by 25 percent or 2.5 million pounds over the same time period in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.