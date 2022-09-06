The public is invited to a special African Missions service at Love Light Christian Center, 312 N. Maple, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in Tahlequah.
African Missions founder Ron Kinnear will explain how he and his teams have trained over 4,500 pastors and leaders to strengthen their congregations, resulting in over 200,000 new Christians.
African Missions’ one to three year Bible colleges have produced 1,500 graduates in South Africa, Rwanda, Burundi, DR Congo, Uganda, and Tanzania. A new campus purchase, Missions Exposure and Training, trains pastors and leaders to become more mission minded.
For more information, call 918-207-9500.
