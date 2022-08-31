Love Light Christian Center to host African Missions service

The public is invited to a special African Missions service at Love Light Christian Center, 312 N. Maple, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m.
African Missions founder Ron Kinnear will explain how he and his teams have trained over 4,500 pastors and leaders to strengthen their congregations, resulting in over 200,000 new Christians.
African Missions’ one- to three-year Bible colleges have produced 1,500 graduates in South Africa, Rwanda, Burundi, DR Congo, Uganda, and Tanzania. A new campus purchase, Missions Exposure and Training, trains pastors and leaders to become more mission minded.
Ron Kinnear was ordained by Apostolic Faith Mission of South Africa, founded by John G. Lake in 1908. He has personally conducted many crusades hosting evangelists including Reinhard Bonnke. Ron’s wife, Rina, founded Kings Daughters of Excellence, and has been instrumental in desegregating groups of women and bringing unity in the body of Christ.
“It’s amazing we have the privilege of meeting such well-known and respected missionaries. Ron and Rina have ministered to groups all over the world. By many, they are considered the leading evangelistic training team in all of Africa,” said LLCC Pastor Donna Allen.
Gene Ruth Brumback, Tahlequah Daily Press columnist, visited and ministered with Africa Missions in 2017.
“This ministry is determined to bring as many people to know Jesus as they can,” said Brumback. “They have sacrificed much time, finances, and effort to provide training for local pastors and leaders to disciple Christian converts. They have also built homes for the homeless and provided food and clothing for the needy. Gary and Judy Gilmore were my S.A. hosts and Judy will also be here on the seventh.”
For more information, call Brumback at 918-207-9500.
