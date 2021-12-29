Matt Henderson of Grove named to Baptist Village Communities board of directors

OKLAHOMA CITY – Baptist Village Communities has named Matt Henderson of Grove to the Board of Directors. Henderson has been appointed for a three-year term beginning with the 2021-2022 calendar year. BVC operates two Villages in the area including Honey Creek at Grove and Miami.
Henderson serves as a deacon at Lake Center Baptist Church in Afton, and he is currently an active real estate and insurance agent. He has served on several key organizations including City Council, Delaware County Children's Advocacy Network Board, and the Chamber of Commerce board.
