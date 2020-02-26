TULSA – Most Christians lack an understanding of how the condition of the spiritual heart affects every area of their lives and their relationship with God, according to author Roger Nimmo. This belief encouraged Nimmo to write his first book, “What Is the Condition of Your Heart According To The Scriptures?”
Faith is an important variable in believers’ relationship with God, but faith can be negated by wrong biblical believes and a fearful, deceived, troubled, doubtful and defiled heart.
“We may not be aware but these issues could be minute or substantial in our spiritual heart,” said Nimmo.
In his new book, Nimmo helps readers understand how important the spiritual condition of their heart is. He also teaches them how to obtain a pure and sound spiritual heart, so that they can release the great salvation God has already given to them through Jesus. The book is filled with Scriptures to help Christians understand the grace and righteousness God has given.
Nimmo hopes that the messages in this book would radically change people’s lives.
“I spent more than 10 years studying and applying biblical principles of the condition of the heart and these principles have also radically changed my life,” he said. “I want Christians to apply these principles so that they will live out the abundant life God has called everyone to live.”
“What Is the Condition of Your Heart According To The Scriptures?” is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Nimmo is a retired public high school science teacher who has studied the evidence for creation versus evolution for years. He thinks the theory of evolution is fake science and has produced horrible fruit in the world.
