With appropriate safety precautions, the Northeastern State University Wesley Foundation is continuing to serve free lunches to the NSU community on Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 403 Goingsnake St.
To practice social distancing, there will be limited seating spread out on the lawn and to-go orders. Orders can be reserved online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/18B-Xa4CsN02PAlDFjXwmpqFNpOOPIGS8lVf-Tzi6Z6A/viewform?edit_requested=true.
"We can't wait to see y'all," said Rev. Shana Dry. "Remember: God loves you and so do we."
