Oklahoma Wildlife to perform for Tahlequah Aglow

Tahlequah Aglow will feature the musical stylings of Oklahoma Wildlife when it meets on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. at New Life North, 107 S. Mission Ave.
Oklahoma Wildlife is a three-piece acoustic band, specializing in harmony, vocals and intricate guitar work. Members are Denyce (Neicey) Dunham Finch and her husband, Joel Finch, and her sister, Debbie Duvall.
Sisters Neicey and Debbie have been singing harmony together since they were tiny kids. Joel joined them in 1998, and Oklahoma Wildlife has been spreading music happiness ever since.
Based in Northeastern Oklahoma, the band appears regularly at popular restaurants serving the Lake Tenkiller area. They play private and corporate parties, weddings, family reunions, gospel concerts/sing-alongs and special events of every kind.
In retirement communities, assisted living/nursing facilities, and senior centers, the band provides song sheets for gospel sing-a-longs or provides laminated song request lists for participants to ask for songs. All is designed to give their audience a great time while stirring pleasant memories and a boost of positive energy.
Women, men and teens are invited for a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. A special invitation goes to those who are alone or battling illness or depression.
Aglow is an interdenominational kingdom movement with chapters in over 170 countries, committed to seeing God's will done on earth as it is in heaven.
Members do this through: local group meetings on the third Thursday each month; mobilizing millions into a company of warriors, champions, and global leaders of significance; establishing powerful kingdom communities founded on the fullness of Christ in every nation of the world; empowering people to develop resources that enable them to take advantage of all that God is releasing from heaven; and forming apostolic teams that demonstrate the power of heaven in the darkest places on earth.
