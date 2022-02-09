ON FAITH: Afghanistan: Religious minorities on the run or in hiding

There's a reason Taliban forces have not been accused of destroying churches in Afghanistan.
"There were no churches before the Taliban returned to power," said Nina Shea, director of the Hudson Institute's Center for Religious Freedom and a human rights activist for 30 years. "Christians were underground because of threats to their lives, so they didn't have any buildings to blow up."
Everyone remembers the shocking videos when Afghans chased a U.S. military plane on a Kabul runway, pleading to be evacuated. At least two fell to their deaths after clinging to a plane during takeoff. There have been reports on dangers faced by those left behind, especially with ties to the U.S. military, fallen government or workers in secular or religious groups that remained behind for humanitarian work. Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Ahmadis, Shia Muslims and members of other religious minorities are also living in fear.
"They are in hiding," said Shea. "People are being hunted down and beaten and threatened with death if they don't betray members of their families considered apostates" by the Taliban.
It's impossible not to discuss religious freedom, she said. "Everything the Taliban does is about religion. Religion is involved when they hang people for violating their approach to Islamic law or attack women and girls who want to go to school. This is all connected."
But religious freedom concerns are drowned out during debates about politics, economics, climate change and other issues. Consider northern Nigeria, where ISIS and Boko Haram slaughter Christian farmers, or Hong Kong, where Communist Party threats are increasing against pro-democracy leaders. It's impossible for media to cover the Winter Olympics without discussing what the U.S. government has called China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity" against Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region. But Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken stressed the State Department - fulfilling a promise to "repudiate" the approach of the previous administration - will no longer insist religious freedom issues get special attention. "Human rights are ... co-equal. There is no hierarchy that makes some rights more important than others," he said. "If you can't assemble peacefully, how can you organize a union or opposition party, or exercise freedom of religion or belief? If you're denied access to a job or an education because of skin color or gender identity, how can you attain health and well-being for yourself and your family?"
During a U.S. Senate hearing, Shea and other activists urged Blinken to ask diplomats to consider religious freedom when addressing visa requests of thousands of people trapped in Afghanistan or trying to exit the International Humanitarian City compounds in the United Arab Emirates. This statement noted the U.K.'s All-Party Parliamentary Group on religious freedom warned the Taliban appears ready to commit genocide against believers in minority religions. This coalition asked Blinken: "Will you grant a presumption of eligibility for admission to the U.S. based on evidence of religious minority status, rather than the unrealistic existing requirement of obtaining third-party testimony of threats?"
Afghanistan's economy is collapsing, leading to hellish conditions. U.N. reports say half the population faces acute hunger, while one million children are in danger of dying from malnutrition. Media reports have focused on parents selling children, or their own kidneys, to get money for food. Behind the scenes, the life-and-death threats against religious minorities remain "a huge issue in Afghanistan," said Shea. "The sheer scale of what is happening is so terrible that it will be impossible to keep it hidden for long. ... These religious freedom issues are real, and history shows us they are not going to go away."
Terry Mattingly is the editor of GetReligion.org .
