ON RELIGION: Cardinal, pope ignite new debates on sex, eucharist

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 25 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles an hour expected. Locally higher gusts up to 50 miles an hour may be possible over the higher terrain of northwest Arkansas. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM today. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&