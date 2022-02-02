Those interested in expanding their knowledge of the spiritual, God, the historical Jesus, Christianity through the years, and other religious topics are invited to attend the Open Minds Class, which meets each Thursday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in Room 304 of the Tahlequah United Methodist Church, 300 W. Delaware.
Participants may enter the west door under the portico and take the elevator to the third floor. Attendees are not required to be members of the church. This group is for those interested in exploring various spiritual readings. Authors whom the class has read include: Richard Rohr, Marcus J. Borg, John Phillip Newell, Dali Lama, Brandon Scott, John Dominic Crossan, Amy Jill Levine and John Shelby Spong.
For more information, contact Jeff Thorne at 918-207-8531 or email him at wjthorne@gmail.com.
