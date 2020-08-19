The Oklahoma Conference of Churches Opioid Summit for Communities of Faith will be available online on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
Due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, the Oklahoma Conference of Churches made the decision to move the summit to an online experience.
The "conference" will be a virtual webinar in which participants can move through at their own pace.
Organizers said they hope this will make the content more widely available across the state, and easier to share with those who were unable to attend an in-person conference.
Along with hearing from experts and personal testimonies from survivors, conference topics will include the signs of addiction, how to seek help, locate local and regional resources, and how to create a recovery ministry
There is now no cost to attend the virtual conference, but a suggested donation of $15 per participant - which was the cost of lunch - is requested.
This voluntary fee is to help the Oklahoma Conference of Churches continue to provide quality programming in the future.
Registration is available at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/opisum/event/812571.
