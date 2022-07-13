Park Hill Baptist to host luncheon with crusade speaker

The “Up With Jesus Crusade” is quickly approaching, and Brother Jim Brunk, pastor of Cookson Baptist Church and a member of the crusade steering committee, is inviting the public to join in at the Stilwell High School gym for six nights, from July 24-29. Park Hill Baptist is also a host church.
The crusade will open with a special presentation at 6:15 each evening, followed by the beginning of services at 7. The featured speaker will be Dr. Lee Brand Jr., a seasoned pastor, knowledgeable Bible scholar, and outstanding communicator from Olive Branch, Mississippi.
According to the biography page of his website, Brand is a Baptist preacher. He has a passion for extolling the truth of Scripture in both verbal and written forms, and has published many written works and articles.
“The Bible is the supreme and, I would argue, the sole rule of faith and practice. It contains all that we will ever need to identify and remedy human sinfulness," Brand said.
Currently, Brand serves as vice president and dean of Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, and he just finished a term serving as first vice president of the Southern Baptist Convention.
Brand grew up in a small, rural Mississippi town, and received his call to preach before graduating high school. After graduating from Mississippi State University, Brand continued his education at Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, earning both a Master of Divinity and a Doctor of Philosophy degree.
Brand’s ministry experience includes 17 years as a senior pastor, where, under his shepherding, the church grew in average attendance from 80 individuals to more than 400. Brand has also served in campus outreach at Mississippi State University and in mission partnerships in the Philippines and Uganda. Brand and his wife, Tiffany, have five children.
During the week of the “Up with Jesus Crusade,” on Thursday, July 28, at noon, Park Hill Baptist Church will be hosting a “meet and greet” luncheon. It is an opportunity for community members, church members, and local business people to meet Brand and visit informally with him. Park Hill Baptist invites everyone, and only asks that those who plan to attend RSVP by July 22, either by calling 918-457-6300, or emailing randnwatkins@sbcglobal.net.
