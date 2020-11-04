TULSA – Pathways Adult Learning Center is helping families who may be struggling financially due to the pandemic.
The program is giving back by offering 50 percent and 100 percent scholarships to students with intellectual and developmental disabilities toward tuition costs to attend the program.
Pathways provides an opportunity for students to achieve emotional, cognitive, physical, social, and spiritual growth to his or her fullest potential. Classes are offered online and in-person, but at the moment, the virtual program is available and in-person classes will resume in 2021. Virtual classes are offered part-time and full-time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The mission of Pathways is to provide a unique Christian program dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for adults with intellectual disabilities. To learn more about the program and apply for a scholarship, visit www.pathwaysok.org/program or call 918-859-0060.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.